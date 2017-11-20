Daily List: Georgia’s all-time leaders in passing yardage, touchdowns
The careers of three of Georgia’s all-time most prolific passers ended last week. Trevor Lawrence will leave Cartersville as the state’s career record-holder for passing yards and touchdown passes. Blessed Trinity upset Lawrence’s No. 1-ranked Purple Hurricanes 21-17, leaving Lawrence with a 51-2 record as a starting quarterback. Meanwhile, Austin Parker of East Hall passed for 537 yards and six touchdowns in a 59-57 loss to Westminster in the second round. Montez Crowe of Troup passed for 405 yards in his final game, a 43-35 loss to St. Pius. Here are where those players rank on some all-time lists. One active quarterback, Rabun County’s Bailey Fisher, is still climbing the charts. He has 105 career TD passes, which ranks fifth all-time. He also has 8,712 career passing yards.
Passing yards, career
13,908 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville
13,077 – Deshaun Watson, Gainesville
12,745 – Jake Fromm, Houston County
10,217 – K’Hari Lane, Macon County
9,546 – Austin Parker, East Hall
Touchdown passes, career
161 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville
155 – Deshaun Watson, Gainesville
118 – K’Hari Lane, Macon County
116 – Jake Fromm, Houston County
105 – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County
103 – Nick Marshall, Wilcox County
99 – Austin Parker, East Hall
Passing yards, season
4,741 – Tylan Morton, Griffin 2016
4,563 – Austin Parker, East Hall 2017
4,560 – Hutson Mason, Lassiter 2009
4,311 – Deshaun Watson, Gainesville 2012
4,218 – Taylor Heinicke, Collins Hill 2010
4,073 – Jake Fromm, Houston County 2015
3,984 – Montez Crowe, Troup 2017
3,910 – Jake Fromm, Houston County 2016
3,904 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville 2016
Touchdown passes, season
56 – K’Hari Lane, Macon County 2016
54 – Hutson Mason, Lassiter 2009
51 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville 2016
50 – Deshaun Watson, Gainesville 2012
50 – Austin Parker, East Hall 2017
