Daily List: Georgia’s all-time leaders in passing yardage, touchdowns

The careers of three of Georgia’s all-time most prolific passers ended last week. Trevor Lawrence will leave Cartersville as the state’s career record-holder for passing yards and touchdown passes. Blessed Trinity upset Lawrence’s No. 1-ranked Purple Hurricanes 21-17, leaving Lawrence with a 51-2 record as a starting quarterback. Meanwhile, Austin Parker of East Hall passed for 537 yards and six touchdowns in a 59-57 loss to Westminster in the second round. Montez Crowe of Troup passed for 405 yards in his final game, a 43-35 loss to St. Pius. Here are where those players rank on some all-time lists. One active quarterback, Rabun County’s Bailey Fisher, is still climbing the charts. He has 105 career TD passes, which ranks fifth all-time. He also has 8,712 career passing yards.

Passing yards, career

13,908 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

13,077 – Deshaun Watson, Gainesville

12,745 – Jake Fromm, Houston County

10,217 – K’Hari Lane, Macon County

9,546 – Austin Parker, East Hall

Touchdown passes, career

161 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

155 – Deshaun Watson, Gainesville

118 – K’Hari Lane, Macon County

116 – Jake Fromm, Houston County

105 – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County

103 – Nick Marshall, Wilcox County

99 – Austin Parker, East Hall

Passing yards, season

4,741 – Tylan Morton, Griffin 2016

4,563 – Austin Parker, East Hall 2017

4,560 – Hutson Mason, Lassiter 2009

4,311 – Deshaun Watson, Gainesville 2012

4,218 – Taylor Heinicke, Collins Hill 2010

4,073 – Jake Fromm, Houston County 2015

3,984 – Montez Crowe, Troup 2017

3,910 – Jake Fromm, Houston County 2016

3,904 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville 2016

Touchdown passes, season

56 – K’Hari Lane, Macon County 2016

54 – Hutson Mason, Lassiter 2009

51 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville 2016

50 – Deshaun Watson, Gainesville 2012

50 – Austin Parker, East Hall 2017

