All-region teams: Grayson’s Irons selected as 8-AAAAAAA player of the year
Here is the all-region team for 8-AAAAAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Offensive player of the year: QB D.J. Irons, Grayson, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DL Darnell Jefferies, Newton, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: KR Elija Godwin, Newton, Sr.
Coach of the year: Andy Dyer, Archer
Offense
QB – Carter Peevy, Archer, So.
RB – Nuru Tinch, Newton, Sr.
RB – Semaje Banks, Archer, Jr.
WR – Dakota Thomas, Shiloh, So.
WR – Kenyon Jackson, Grayson, Jr.
TE – Dexter Manior, Rockdale County, Sr.
OL – Hunter Friend, South Gwinnett, Sr.
OL – Wanya Morris, Grayson, Jr.
OL – Lewis Naza, Newton, Sr.
OL – Neontre Asamoah, Rockdale County, Jr.
OL – Jordan Reed, Newton, Sr.
ATH – Jaquavious Lane, Grayson, Sr.
K – Michael Johnson, Archer, Sr.
Defense
DL – Ryan Taylor, Grayson, Sr.
DL – Robert Cooper, South Gwinnett, Sr.
DL – Will Choloh Archer, Sr.
DL – Kevin Harris, Grayson, Sr.
DL – Colby Wooden, Archer, Jr.
LB – Justin Mascoll, South Gwinnett, Sr.
LB – Chabarri Thomas, South Gwinnett, Sr.
LB – Herbert Winborne, Grayson, Sr.
DB – Alpha Fofana, South Gwinnett, Sr.
DB – Taiyon Palmer, Archer, Sr.
DB – Andrew Booth, Archer, Jr.
DB – Kenyatta Watson, Grayson, Jr.
DB – Jalen Alexander, Grayson, Jr.
ATH – Terrell Smith, South Gwinnett, Sr.
P – Jonas Woodruff, Rockdale County, Sr.
Honorable mention: Archer – RB Keeyan Strickland, FS Jalyn Phillips, LB Jordan Roman, LB Emmanuel Michel, WR Braylen Weems, TE Brandon Shellnut, OL Josh Ezeudu. Grayson – LB Owen Pappoe, DL Tru Thompson, OLB Darius Martin, WR Mahari Stribling, OL Stephon Jone. Newton – QB Myron Middlebrooks, RB Adarius Thomas, WR Mike Mathison, LB James Hardeman, DL Dre Butler, DB Rod Kirkland. Shiloh – LB Cevon January, LB Issac Dowling, DB Anas Spain. Rockdale County – RB David Baros, WR Reggie Smith, DL Kameron Black, LB Kelston Lackey, DB Lavar Washington, WR Torezz Alexander, DL C.J. Cunningham
