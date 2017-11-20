Our Products
All-region teams: Grayson’s Irons selected as 8-AAAAAAA player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 8-AAAAAAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Offensive player of the year: QB D.J. Irons, Grayson, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Darnell Jefferies, Newton, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: KR Elija Godwin, Newton, Sr.

Coach of the year: Andy Dyer, Archer

Offense

QB – Carter Peevy, Archer, So.

RB – Nuru Tinch, Newton, Sr.

RB – Semaje Banks, Archer, Jr.

WR – Dakota Thomas, Shiloh, So.

WR – Kenyon Jackson, Grayson, Jr.

TE – Dexter Manior, Rockdale County, Sr.

OL – Hunter Friend, South Gwinnett, Sr.

OL – Wanya Morris, Grayson, Jr.

OL – Lewis Naza, Newton, Sr.

OL – Neontre Asamoah, Rockdale County, Jr.

OL – Jordan Reed, Newton, Sr.

ATH – Jaquavious Lane, Grayson, Sr.

K – Michael Johnson, Archer, Sr.

Defense

DL – Ryan Taylor, Grayson, Sr.

DL – Robert Cooper, South Gwinnett, Sr.

DL – Will Choloh Archer, Sr.

DL – Kevin Harris, Grayson, Sr.

DL – Colby Wooden, Archer, Jr.

LB – Justin Mascoll, South Gwinnett, Sr.

LB – Chabarri Thomas, South Gwinnett, Sr.

LB – Herbert Winborne, Grayson, Sr.

DB – Alpha Fofana, South Gwinnett, Sr.

DB – Taiyon Palmer, Archer, Sr.

DB – Andrew Booth, Archer, Jr.

DB – Kenyatta Watson, Grayson, Jr.

DB – Jalen Alexander, Grayson, Jr.

ATH – Terrell Smith, South Gwinnett, Sr.

P – Jonas Woodruff, Rockdale County, Sr.

Honorable mention: Archer – RB Keeyan Strickland, FS Jalyn Phillips, LB Jordan Roman, LB Emmanuel Michel, WR Braylen Weems, TE Brandon Shellnut, OL Josh Ezeudu. Grayson – LB Owen Pappoe, DL Tru Thompson, OLB Darius Martin, WR Mahari Stribling, OL Stephon Jone. Newton – QB Myron Middlebrooks, RB Adarius Thomas, WR Mike Mathison, LB James Hardeman, DL Dre Butler, DB Rod Kirkland. Shiloh – LB Cevon January, LB Issac Dowling, DB Anas Spain. Rockdale County – RB David Baros, WR Reggie Smith, DL Kameron Black, LB Kelston Lackey, DB Lavar Washington, WR Torezz Alexander, DL C.J. Cunningham

