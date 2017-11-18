Last year’s champions still alive after Round 2

The defending champions — Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy and Macon County — rolled to victories in their first playoff games this season. Here are the results from Friday night’s second-round slate of games:

PRIVATE

Upper Left Bracket

No. 9 Calvary Day 17, No. 8 Wesleyan 10

The Cavaliers (10-2) overcame a 10-0 halftime deficit to upset the Wolves (8-3) in Peachtree Corners. Jalen Leary led the Calvary Day comeback with two second half touchdowns. Wesleyan had two players ejected during the game and star quarterback Banks Ramsey sat out most of the second half with a knee injury. No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 54, No. 16 Savannah Christian 0

Quarterfinal: No. 9 Calvary Day at No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy



Lower Left Bracket

No. 5 Prince Avenue Christian 33, No. 12 Whitefield Academy 7

The Wolverines tied the game at 7-7 on a touchdown pass from Grant Roland to Brock Vandergriff on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line with seconds left to play in the first half. PAC (10-1) took over in the second half, scoring 26-unanswered points. No. 13 Darlington 33, No. 4 Aquinas 14

Georgia Tech signee Tijai Whatley rushed 29 times for 241 yards and two scores to lead the Tigers to a big upset over the Irish.

Quarterfinal: No. 13 Darlington at No. 5 Prince Avenue Christian

Upper Right Bracket

No. 10 Savannah Country Day 20, No. 7 Mount Pisgah Christian 17

Senior RB Adam Byck ran for 300 yards and a touchdown to lead the Hornets (10-2) to the upset win over the Patriots (8-3). Hawkins Pindar kicked two field goals, one a 54 yarder to give SCD an early 3-0 lead.

No. 2 Athens Academy 56, No. 15 First Presbyterian Day 7

The Spartans (11-0) built a 42-0 lead by halftime and cruised to victory. Athens Academy is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012.

Quarterfinal: No. 10 Savannah Christian at No. 2 Athens Academy

Lower Right Bracket

No. 6 Stratford Academy 36, No. 22 Fellowship Christian 22

Sophomore RB Deondre Duehart ran for 206 yards and touchdowns of 41 and 65 yards, and the Eagles (10-1) held Fellowship’s vaunted passing attack to just 119 yards.

No. 3 Mount Paran Christian 53, No. 14 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 12

The Eagles (10-1) led 32-7 at halftime and never looked back, advancing to the quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive season.

Quarterfinals: No. 6 Stratford Academy at No. 3 Mount Paran Christian



PUBLIC

Upper Left Bracket

No. 8 Mount Zion-Carroll 20, No. 9 Marion County 12

No. 1 Manchester 58, No. 16 Washington-Wilkes 20

Quarterfinal: No. 8 Mount Zion-Carroll at No. 1 Manchester

Lower Left Bracket

No. 5 Clinch County 48, No. 21 Dooly County 35

No. 13 Schley County 22, No. 4 Mitchell County 21

Quarterfinal: No. 13 Schley County at No. 5 Clinch County

Upper Right Bracket

No. 7 Macon County 41, No. 10 Pelham 28

No. 2 Irwin County 28, No. 15 Lincoln County 14

Quarterfinal: No. 7 Macon County at No. 2 Irwin County

Lower Right Bracket

No. 11 Charlton County 45, No. 6 Commerce 14

No. 3 Emanuel County Institute 55, No. 14 Jenkins County 26

Quarterfinal: No. 11 Charlton County at No. 3 Emanuel County Institute