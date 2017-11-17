Our Products
National rankings: Georgia teams holding steady in six polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

15. (16) Lowndes

36. (22) Cartersville

39. (41) Archer

42. (43) Grayson

51. (48) Walton

52. (65) North Gwinnett

61. (63) Tift County

72. (NR) Buford

92. (82) Colquitt County

93. (99) Brookwood

USA Today

23. (23) Archer

MaxPreps

18. (18) Archer

22. (22) Grayson

23. (23) Lowndes

PrepNation

11. (11) Lowndes

15. (15) Archer

High School Football America

26. (27) Grayson

32. (39) Archer

42. (46) Cartersville

56. (58) Buford

57. (59) Lowndes

Prep Force

21. (21) Archer

23. (23) Grayson

24. (24) Lowndes

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

