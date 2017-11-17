National rankings: Georgia teams holding steady in six polls
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
15. (16) Lowndes
36. (22) Cartersville
39. (41) Archer
42. (43) Grayson
51. (48) Walton
52. (65) North Gwinnett
61. (63) Tift County
72. (NR) Buford
92. (82) Colquitt County
93. (99) Brookwood
23. (23) Archer
18. (18) Archer
22. (22) Grayson
23. (23) Lowndes
11. (11) Lowndes
15. (15) Archer
26. (27) Grayson
32. (39) Archer
42. (46) Cartersville
56. (58) Buford
57. (59) Lowndes
21. (21) Archer
23. (23) Grayson
24. (24) Lowndes
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0