Model’s Powers, North Paulding’s Jones announce retirements

Longtime coaches Gordon Powers of Model and Scott Jones of North Paulding announced their retirements this week.

Powers retired on Thursday after nearly 40 years on high school football sidelines. He led Model to five consecutive playoff appearances (2012-16) after inheriting a team that went 1-9 the season before. In previous jobs, Powers had reached state championship games four times in previous jobs, twice at Westfield School in Perry and twice at Owensboro in Kentucky.

Jones retired this week after 32 years of teaching and coaching. His six-year record at North Paulding was 41-28. His North Paulding teams made six consecutive playoff appearances, won a region title and made the school’s first quarterfinal appearance (2013). Jones also was a head coach at South Cobb and Kennesaw Mountain and an assistant at North Cobb.

