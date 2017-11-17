Friday night roundup

By Score Atlanta

CLASS AAAAAA

Coffee 55, Evans 21

In the first quarter, Coffee quarterback Wade Sumner connected on a 28-yard touchdown pass to Milton Jackson. Moments later, Evans’ Corey Watkins scored on a punt return of 100 yards. With 2:22 remaining in the first quarter, Coffee’s Jameon Gaskin answered on a 56-yard touchdown run. Early in the second quarter, Gaskin broke loose for a 90-yard run, setting up Marquavious Jackson for a 2-yard touchdown run. Gaskin had two more rushing touchdowns in the second half. Coffee had 391 offensive yards at the half and 273-yards on 18 carries, midway through the fourth quarter.

CLASS AAAA

Woodward Academy 42, West Laurens 31

Woodward Academy took a 28-10 lead into halftime on the back of Tahj Gary’s three rushing touchdowns. Gary scored on runs of 69, 62 and 20 yards in the first half. Gary led Woodward in both rushing and passing yardage with 114 yards receiving on three catches and 152 yards rushing on five attempts. Mike Wright added rushing touchdowns of 29 and 4 yards for Woodward. Quarterback Kimani Vidal found D.A. Allen on a 20-yard touchdown pass to give Woodward a 41-17 lead with six minutes remaining in the game. West Laurens was led by McKinley Kemp, who ran a kickoff back 99 yards for a touchdown, Eric Lattimore who scored on a short run and A.J. Mathis who passed to Jeremiah Giddens for a touchdown.

CLASS AA

Rabun County 35, B.E.S.T. Academy 2

Fifty-four seconds into the first quarter, Rabun County quarterback Bailey Fisher scored on a 30-yard run. With 1:29 left in the first quarter, Fisher ran for another touchdown from third-and-short. With 8:25 remaining in the second quarter, Fisher scored on an 8-yard run. Late in the third, Fisher threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Hicks, giving Rabun County a 27-2 lead. With 40 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Fisher connected with Hicks on another touchdown pass. Fisher had a total of 133 yards rushing and 312 passing.

CLASS A-PRIVATE

Darlington 33, Aquinas 14

With 5:23 left in the first quarter, Darlington running back Tijai Whatley had an 18-yard touchdown run, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead. In the second quarter, Darlington’s Alex Liddle kicked two field goals before the half, giving the Tigers a 13-0 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, Whatley ran for a 62-yard gain, setting up a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Griffin Brewster. Aquinas scored on a 1-yard carry, but Darlington answered with two additional touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.

CLASS A-PUBLIC

Irwin County 28, Lincoln County 14

Irwin County quarterback D.J. Lundy rushed 27 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Javon Stanley added 67 yards rushing on 13 carries, and Eric Anderson rushed for a 32-yard touchdown. Anderson’s score was set up by a Davion Pollard interception. Lincoln County’s Javon Reid rushed 17 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns, one for 60 yards. Irwin County scored its first two touchdowns in the final 2:22 of the first half to take a 14-0 halftime lead.