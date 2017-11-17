Friday basketball scores
Basketball scores
Boys
Bulloch Academy 62, Cross Creek 58
Cass 56, Hephzibah 47
Dunwoody 58, North Springs 55
East Coweta 75, Carver-Atlanta 56
Flora 52, Baldwin 49
Galloway School 41, Providence Christian 36
Jackson 79, Strong Rock Christian 48
Kennesaw Mountain 79, Chattahoochee 50
King’s Ridge 54, Brookstone 49
Lovejoy 50, Decatur 41
McIntosh 97, New Manchester 62
Milton 75, Dawson Christian 49
Montgomery County 93, Wheeler County 41
Monticello 58, Greene County 49
Mundy’s Mill 65, Luella 41
Pope 65, Sprayberry 61
Quitman County 71, Jordan 70
Towers 73, Druid Hills 55
Girls
Bacon County 24, Screven County 23
Baldwin 67, KIPP Atlanta Charter 60
Camden County 59, Effingham County 42
Central-Talbotton 88, Webster County 16
Chamblee 41, Alcovy 39
Clinch County 52, Appling County 19
Dunwoody 0, North Springs 0
Eagles Landing Christian 76, Atlanta Classical Academy 11
East Coweta 59, Carver-Atlanta 50
Forest Park 62, North Clayton 27
Forsyth Central 53, Lassiter 48
Franklin County 72, Habersham Central 30
Georgia Military 62, Mt. de Sales 32
Gordon Lee 37, Temple 20
Harris County 75, Northside-Columbus 27
Heritage-Conyers 63, Creekside 27
Landmark Christian 72, Clarkston 18
Lanier 51, North Oconee 31
Luella 78, Milton 40
Model 63, Lovett 59
New Manchester 41, McIntosh 37
Pope 63, Sprayberry 47
Richmond Hill 47, Ridgeland 29
River Ridge 40, North Paulding 31
Savannah Christian 58, Oak Hall 42
Spalding 54, Troup 40
St. Francis 75, Brewbaker Tech 27
Tallulah Falls 42, Mt. Pisgah Christian 39
Tattnall County 45, Jenkins 44
Wheeler 52, St. Pius X 28
