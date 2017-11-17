Our Products
Friday basketball scores

ajc-sports.ajc, Basketball, Latest News.

Basketball scores

Boys

Bulloch Academy 62, Cross Creek 58

Cass 56, Hephzibah 47

Dunwoody 58, North Springs 55

East Coweta 75, Carver-Atlanta 56

Flora 52, Baldwin 49

Galloway School 41, Providence Christian 36

Jackson 79, Strong Rock Christian 48

Kennesaw Mountain 79, Chattahoochee 50

King’s Ridge 54, Brookstone 49

Lovejoy 50, Decatur 41

McIntosh 97, New Manchester 62

Milton 75, Dawson Christian 49

Montgomery County 93, Wheeler County 41

Monticello 58, Greene County 49

Mundy’s Mill 65, Luella 41

Pope 65, Sprayberry 61

Quitman County 71, Jordan 70

Towers 73, Druid Hills 55

Girls

Bacon County 24, Screven County 23

Baldwin 67, KIPP Atlanta Charter 60

Camden County 59, Effingham County 42

Central-Talbotton 88, Webster County 16

Chamblee 41, Alcovy 39

Clinch County 52, Appling County 19

Dunwoody 0, North Springs 0

Eagles Landing Christian 76, Atlanta Classical Academy 11

East Coweta 59, Carver-Atlanta 50

Forest Park 62, North Clayton 27

Forsyth Central 53, Lassiter 48

Franklin County 72, Habersham Central 30

Georgia Military 62, Mt. de Sales 32

Gordon Lee 37, Temple 20

Harris County 75, Northside-Columbus 27

Heritage-Conyers 63, Creekside 27

Landmark Christian 72, Clarkston 18

Lanier 51, North Oconee 31

Luella 78, Milton 40

Model 63, Lovett 59

New Manchester 41, McIntosh 37

Pope 63, Sprayberry 47

Richmond Hill 47, Ridgeland 29

River Ridge 40, North Paulding 31

Savannah Christian 58, Oak Hall 42

Spalding 54, Troup 40

St. Francis 75, Brewbaker Tech 27

Tallulah Falls 42, Mt. Pisgah Christian 39

Tattnall County 45, Jenkins 44

Wheeler 52, St. Pius X 28

