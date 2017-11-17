Four Questions with Model’s Gordon Powers

GHSF Daily asked Georgia head coaches to answer these four questions. We’ll report from a different head coach each day.

Gordon Powers, Model

1. What is the real difference-maker in winning and losing in Georgia high school football? “Athletes! There is a reason good coaches don’t apply to openings at many schools, regardless of the pay. Make football the school’s No. 1 priority. Almost all winning programs have this in common and still have a great academic reputation. Being able to hire and pay assistant coaches. Apply the above to the feeder programs.” [Powers retired from coaching on Thursday. He led Model to six consecutive playoff seasons and two other programs to state-championship games over a nearly 40-year career.]

2. Which player that you’ve coached is memorable mostly for his character or inspiration? “Hunter Hays is one of the players that had great character and was a great inspiration. In the eighth grade, Hunter could barely run, he was weak, basically very non-athletic. He worked so hard to become a starter for us his junior and senior years. He also went out of his way to help others, whether it was academic, emotional, spiritual, etc. He does this on a daily basis.” [Hays was a lineman at Model and now is a long snapper for Missouri State.]

3. What is the best atmosphere for a high school game that you’ve experienced away from home? “Fitzgerald. Starting as we entered the field to warm up … a large group of adults meet you acting like wild teenagers. It is awesome!”

4. As a player or coach at any level, which game do you wish you could play again? “The overtime loss to Darlington in 2014 that would have made us region champs. I also want to play all the big wins over again, like beating Pepperell for the first time since 1987. The playoff win at Union County, beating all the rivals, etc.”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.