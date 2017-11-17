Daily Trivia: High school where Colorado State’s Michael Gallup played
Michael Gallup of Colorado State leads the nation with 1,298 yards receiving. He recently was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award. For which Georgia high school team did Gallup play? (Answer Monday)
Answer to Thursday’s question: Dan Reeves, who played at Americus High in the 1960s, has the most victories as a head coach in the NFL among former Georgia high school football players. Counting the postseason, Reeves won 201 games, eighth-most in league history.
