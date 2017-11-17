Our Products
Daily List: Road teams favored by Maxwell Ratings to win in second round

ajc-sports.ajc, Daily List, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Road teams were only 13-99 in the first round. This week, the Maxwell Ratings project that the road teams will do much better. They are favored in 15 of the 64 games.

*Brooks Co. at Dodge Co. -5

*Callaway at Rockmart -2

*Carrollton at Arabia Mtn. -10

*Charlton Co. at Commerce -2

*Coffee at Evans -15

*Douglas Co. at Alpharetta -1

*Flowery Branch at Carver, Atlanta -5

*Jones Co. at Wayne Co. -7

*Marion Co. at Mount Zion, Carroll -2

*Northside, W.R. at Tucker -1

*Schley Co. at Mitchell Co. -8

*Thomson at Americus-Sumter -9

*Tift Co. at Hillgrove -10

*Troup at St. Pius -9

*Westside, Macon at Liberty Co. -2

