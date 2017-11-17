Daily List: Road teams favored by Maxwell Ratings to win in second round
Road teams were only 13-99 in the first round. This week, the Maxwell Ratings project that the road teams will do much better. They are favored in 15 of the 64 games.
*Brooks Co. at Dodge Co. -5
*Callaway at Rockmart -2
*Carrollton at Arabia Mtn. -10
*Charlton Co. at Commerce -2
*Coffee at Evans -15
*Douglas Co. at Alpharetta -1
*Flowery Branch at Carver, Atlanta -5
*Jones Co. at Wayne Co. -7
*Marion Co. at Mount Zion, Carroll -2
*Northside, W.R. at Tucker -1
*Schley Co. at Mitchell Co. -8
*Thomson at Americus-Sumter -9
*Tift Co. at Hillgrove -10
*Troup at St. Pius -9
*Westside, Macon at Liberty Co. -2
