Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
50
8
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

All-region teams: Benedictine’s Iannone named 2-AA player of the year

ajc-sports.ajc, Class AA, Football, Georgia (State Schools), high school sports, Latest News.

BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL

Here is the all-region team for 2-AA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: QB Nick Iannone, Benedictine, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Jalyn Williams, Swainsboro, Sr.

Defensive players of the year: DB Jakeen Harris, Benedictine, Jr.; LB D.J. Matthews, Toombs County, Sr.

Athlete of the year: RB/WR Travis Blackshear, Benedictine, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: PK Rigoberto Tinoco, Toombs County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Danny Britt, Benedictine

First-team offense

QB – Dalton McBride, Toombs County, Sr.

RB – Anthony Madison, Bacon County, Sr.

RB – Alex Sanders, Jeff Davis, Sr.

RB – Keshawn Morgan, Toombs County, Sr.

FB – Terrick Smalls, Benedictine, Sr.

WR – Lagondric Snell, Bacon County, Sr.

WR – Deandre Jackson, Swainsboro, Jr.

WR – Madison Phillips, Benedictine, Sr.

WR – Keondre Williams, Metter, Jr.

TE – John Jackson, Jeff Davis, Sr.

OL – Harrison Sheeler, Jeff Davis, Sr.

OL – Austin Williams, Benedictine, Sr.

OL – Willie Campbell, Toombs County, Sr.

OL – Cody Fuller, Toombs County, Sr.

OL – Jaylen Clement, Vidalia, Jr.

PK – Ronaldo Juarez, Bacon County, Jr.

First-team defense

DL – Kayon Davis, Swainsboro, So.

DL – Cody Ewing, Jeff Davis, Jr.

DL – Coleman Marimi, Benedictine, Jr.

DL – Eric Hicks, Benedictine, Jr.

DL – Destin Cramer, Bryan County, Sr.

DL – Ervin Mincey, Toombs County, Sr.

LB – Jaylen Kirby, Jeff Davis, Sr.

LB – Luke Smith, Benedictine, Sr.

LB – John Dodd, Benedictine, So.

LB – Jaquail Boyd, Toombs County, Sr.

LB – Nyshawn Bell, Vidalia, Jr.

DB – Tyjerion Smith, Swainsboro, Sr.

DB – Jonah Griffin, Benedictine, Sr.

DB – Dennis Bailey, Benedictine, Sr.

DB – Demetrius Owens, Toombs County, Sr.

DB – Dermon Simmons, Vidalia, Sr.

DE – Trey Sanders, Bryan County, Sr.

DE – Daniel Collins, Vidalia, Sr.

P – Kyle Reynolds, Toombs County, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB – Gage Hagan, Bryan County, Sr.

RB – Rico Powers, Benedictine, So.

RB – Antravous Howard, Metter, Jr.

RB – Terron Dixon, Bryan County, Sr.

FB – Jashon Kirby, Jeff Davis, So.

WR – J.P. Peterson, Benedictine, Jr.

WR – Japorre Worthen, Swainsboro, Sr.

TE – Tristian Cross, Vidalia, Sr.

OL – Andrew Bloodworth, Bacon County, Sr.

OL – Jacob Ellis, Swainsboro, Sr.

OL – Ty Padgett, Jeff Davis, Jr.

OL – Jackson Singleton, Benedictine, Jr.

OL – Robert Brown, Vidalia, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL – T.J. Davis, Metter, So.

DL – Dakota Braddock, Toombs County, Sr.

DL – Roderick Lewis, Jeff Davis, Jr.

DL – Tyshawn Powell, Vidalia, Jr.

LB – K.J. Brown, Bacon County, Sr.

LB – K.J. Starnes, Swainsboro, So.

LB – Willie Waters, Jeff Davis, Sr.

LB – Will Fuller, Toombs County, Sr.

DB – Lagondric Snell, Bacon County, Sr.

DB – Emanuel Rump, Jeff Davis, Jr.

DB – Deondre Phillips, Metter, Sr.

DB – Tyler Smith, Toombs County, So.

DE – Andrew Bloodworth, Bacon County, Sr.

DE – Armani Sims, Swainsboro, So.

DE – Jeidon Sistrunk, Toombs County, Sr.

P – Cade Walter, Jeff Davis, Fr.

Honorable mention: Bacon County – Garrett Anderson, Je’sus Brown. Benedictine – Luke Barlow, Jaden Hardy, John Dodd, Nahshun Copeland. Byran County – Charlie Flint, Collin Brown, Jerron Dixon. Jeff Davis – Nate King, Dustin Lewis, Britt Metts, Will Mosley, Antavia Stegull. Metter – Jaden Bell, AJ Hightower, Joseph Pittman, Jaborie Simmons. Swainsboro – KeSean Easterling, R.J. Phillips, John Henderson, Jamal Watkins. Toombs County – Ashlee Ashley, Jonathan Quinterro. Vidalia – Ryon Adams, Kris Gay, Prentis Hunt, Cheldon Thompson, Tajah Watts.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

View Comments 0