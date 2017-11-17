All-region teams: Benedictine’s Iannone named 2-AA player of the year
Here is the all-region team for 2-AA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: QB Nick Iannone, Benedictine, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Jalyn Williams, Swainsboro, Sr.
Defensive players of the year: DB Jakeen Harris, Benedictine, Jr.; LB D.J. Matthews, Toombs County, Sr.
Athlete of the year: RB/WR Travis Blackshear, Benedictine, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: PK Rigoberto Tinoco, Toombs County, Sr.
Coach of the year: Danny Britt, Benedictine
First-team offense
QB – Dalton McBride, Toombs County, Sr.
RB – Anthony Madison, Bacon County, Sr.
RB – Alex Sanders, Jeff Davis, Sr.
RB – Keshawn Morgan, Toombs County, Sr.
FB – Terrick Smalls, Benedictine, Sr.
WR – Lagondric Snell, Bacon County, Sr.
WR – Deandre Jackson, Swainsboro, Jr.
WR – Madison Phillips, Benedictine, Sr.
WR – Keondre Williams, Metter, Jr.
TE – John Jackson, Jeff Davis, Sr.
OL – Harrison Sheeler, Jeff Davis, Sr.
OL – Austin Williams, Benedictine, Sr.
OL – Willie Campbell, Toombs County, Sr.
OL – Cody Fuller, Toombs County, Sr.
OL – Jaylen Clement, Vidalia, Jr.
PK – Ronaldo Juarez, Bacon County, Jr.
First-team defense
DL – Kayon Davis, Swainsboro, So.
DL – Cody Ewing, Jeff Davis, Jr.
DL – Coleman Marimi, Benedictine, Jr.
DL – Eric Hicks, Benedictine, Jr.
DL – Destin Cramer, Bryan County, Sr.
DL – Ervin Mincey, Toombs County, Sr.
LB – Jaylen Kirby, Jeff Davis, Sr.
LB – Luke Smith, Benedictine, Sr.
LB – John Dodd, Benedictine, So.
LB – Jaquail Boyd, Toombs County, Sr.
LB – Nyshawn Bell, Vidalia, Jr.
DB – Tyjerion Smith, Swainsboro, Sr.
DB – Jonah Griffin, Benedictine, Sr.
DB – Dennis Bailey, Benedictine, Sr.
DB – Demetrius Owens, Toombs County, Sr.
DB – Dermon Simmons, Vidalia, Sr.
DE – Trey Sanders, Bryan County, Sr.
DE – Daniel Collins, Vidalia, Sr.
P – Kyle Reynolds, Toombs County, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB – Gage Hagan, Bryan County, Sr.
RB – Rico Powers, Benedictine, So.
RB – Antravous Howard, Metter, Jr.
RB – Terron Dixon, Bryan County, Sr.
FB – Jashon Kirby, Jeff Davis, So.
WR – J.P. Peterson, Benedictine, Jr.
WR – Japorre Worthen, Swainsboro, Sr.
TE – Tristian Cross, Vidalia, Sr.
OL – Andrew Bloodworth, Bacon County, Sr.
OL – Jacob Ellis, Swainsboro, Sr.
OL – Ty Padgett, Jeff Davis, Jr.
OL – Jackson Singleton, Benedictine, Jr.
OL – Robert Brown, Vidalia, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL – T.J. Davis, Metter, So.
DL – Dakota Braddock, Toombs County, Sr.
DL – Roderick Lewis, Jeff Davis, Jr.
DL – Tyshawn Powell, Vidalia, Jr.
LB – K.J. Brown, Bacon County, Sr.
LB – K.J. Starnes, Swainsboro, So.
LB – Willie Waters, Jeff Davis, Sr.
LB – Will Fuller, Toombs County, Sr.
DB – Lagondric Snell, Bacon County, Sr.
DB – Emanuel Rump, Jeff Davis, Jr.
DB – Deondre Phillips, Metter, Sr.
DB – Tyler Smith, Toombs County, So.
DE – Andrew Bloodworth, Bacon County, Sr.
DE – Armani Sims, Swainsboro, So.
DE – Jeidon Sistrunk, Toombs County, Sr.
P – Cade Walter, Jeff Davis, Fr.
Honorable mention: Bacon County – Garrett Anderson, Je’sus Brown. Benedictine – Luke Barlow, Jaden Hardy, John Dodd, Nahshun Copeland. Byran County – Charlie Flint, Collin Brown, Jerron Dixon. Jeff Davis – Nate King, Dustin Lewis, Britt Metts, Will Mosley, Antavia Stegull. Metter – Jaden Bell, AJ Hightower, Joseph Pittman, Jaborie Simmons. Swainsboro – KeSean Easterling, R.J. Phillips, John Henderson, Jamal Watkins. Toombs County – Ashlee Ashley, Jonathan Quinterro. Vidalia – Ryon Adams, Kris Gay, Prentis Hunt, Cheldon Thompson, Tajah Watts.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0