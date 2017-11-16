Our Products
Maxwell Round 1 Projections

2017 season, ajc-sports.ajc, Football, high school sports, Latest News, Week 4, Week 6, Week 7.

Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Nov 17

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
85.86 AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 52.1% 1 Grayson AAAAAAA
79.10 AAAAAAA Walton 70.7% 9 Colquitt County AAAAAAA
75.46 AAAAAAA Archer 78.7% 13 Mill Creek AAAAAAA
75.04 AAAAAAA Tift County 73.6% 10 Hillgrove AAAAAAA
73.83 AAAAAAA Lowndes 91.9% 24 McEachern AAAAAAA
72.67 AAAAAAA Brookwood 78.1% 13 Milton AAAAAAA
72.65 AAAAAAA Parkview 59.5% 4 Mountain View AAAAAAA
67.13 AAAA Marist 56.4% 3 Cedartown AAAA
66.76 AAAAA Jones County 66.5% 7 Wayne County AAAAA
66.51 AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 51.7% 1 Tucker AAAAAA
62.60 AAAAA Warner Robins 83.8% 17 Eagle’s Landing AAAAA
62.37 AA Brooks County 61.9% 5 Dodge County AA
62.04 AAAA Cartersville 95.9% 31 Blessed Trinity AAAA
61.57 AAAAAAA Woodstock 60.5% 5 Marietta AAAAAAA
60.29 AA Screven County 78.6% 13 Toombs County AA
59.41 AAAAA Starr’s Mill 53.9% 2 Bainbridge AAAAA
59.15 AAAAAA Coffee 82.1% 15 Evans AAAAAA
58.10 AAAAAA Allatoona 55.7% 3 Dacula AAAAAA
57.75 AAAAAA Douglas County 52.8% 1 Alpharetta AAAAAA
57.20 AAAA Troup 71.6% 9 St. Pius X AAAA
56.93 AAAA Thomson 70.3% 9 Americus-Sumter AAAA
56.31 AAAA Ridgeland 87.4% 19 Jefferson AAAA
55.69 AA Benedictine 92.6% 25 Jefferson County AA
55.42 AAAAA Stockbridge 93.0% 26 Ware County AAAAA
52.23 AAAAAA Glynn Academy 89.4% 21 Heritage (Conyers) AAAAAA
50.90 AAAAA Flowery Branch 62.2% 5 Carver (Atlanta) AAAAA
50.02 AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 94.9% 29 Lovett AAA
49.83 AA Callaway 54.7% 2 Rockmart AA
49.43 AAAAAA Mays 91.7% 24 Centennial AAAAAA
49.41 AAAA Woodward Academy 51.9% 1 West Laurens AAAA
49.34 AAAA Burke County 91.0% 23 Cairo AAAA
47.63 AAAAAA Lee County 94.0% 27 Grovetown AAAAAA
46.44 AAAA Mary Persons 80.9% 15 Baldwin AAAA
45.54 AAAAA Carrollton 73.1% 10 Arabia Mountain AAAAA
45.01 AAAAAA Harrison 85.2% 18 Winder-Barrow AAAAAA
44.11 AAA Crisp County 85.9% 18 Pike County AAA
43.78 AAA Jenkins 68.4% 8 Cook AAA
43.69 AAA Westside (Macon) 55.4% 2 Liberty County AAA
43.51 AAA Calhoun 89.8% 22 Monroe Area AAA
43.13 AA Heard County 81.1% 15 Pepperell AA
40.98 AA Thomasville 94.7% 28 Dublin AA
40.88 AAA Cedar Grove 95.1% 29 Dawson County AAA
40.75 AAAAA Rome 97.2% 34 Southwest DeKalb AAAAA
40.71 AAAAA Buford 99.4% 40 Maynard Jackson AAAAA
38.73 A-Private Wesleyan 76.1% 12 Calvary Day A-Private
38.31 AA Hapeville Charter 94.5% 28 Elbert County AA
37.19 A-Public Irwin County 85.3% 18 Lincoln County A-Public
36.29 A-Public Clinch County 84.8% 17 Dooly County A-Public
34.99 AAA Westminster (Atlanta) 79.0% 13 East Hall AAA
34.56 A-Public Charlton County 54.4% 2 Commerce A-Public
33.89 A-Public Marion County 54.6% 2 Mount Zion (Carroll) A-Public
32.74 A-Public Manchester 90.2% 22 Washington-Wilkes A-Public
32.74 A-Private Mount Pisgah Christian 69.4% 8 Savannah Country Day A-Private
31.49 A-Private Aquinas 67.6% 8 Darlington A-Private
31.36 A-Private Prince Avenue Christian 79.7% 14 Whitefield Academy A-Private
31.28 AA Rabun County 97.4% 34 B.E.S.T. Academy AA
29.71 A-Private Athens Academy 93.3% 26 First Presbyterian A-Private
29.67 A-Private Mount Paran Christian 86.4% 19 Mount Vernon Presbyterian A-Private
29.57 AAA Peach County 98.5% 38 Pierce County AAA
28.59 A-Private Stratford Academy 81.7% 15 Fellowship Christian A-Private
27.22 A-Public Schley County 68.8% 8 Mitchell County A-Public
26.50 A-Private Eagle’s Landing Christian 99.0% 39 Savannah Christian A-Private
25.17 A-Public Emanuel County Institute 86.3% 19 Jenkins County A-Public
18.31 A-Public Macon County 95.5% 30 Pelham A-Public
