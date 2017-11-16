Maxwell Round 1 Projections
Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Nov 17
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|85.86
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|52.1%
|1
|Grayson
|AAAAAAA
|79.10
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|70.7%
|9
|Colquitt County
|AAAAAAA
|75.46
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|78.7%
|13
|Mill Creek
|AAAAAAA
|75.04
|AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|73.6%
|10
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|73.83
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|91.9%
|24
|McEachern
|AAAAAAA
|72.67
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|78.1%
|13
|Milton
|AAAAAAA
|72.65
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|59.5%
|4
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|67.13
|AAAA
|Marist
|56.4%
|3
|Cedartown
|AAAA
|66.76
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|66.5%
|7
|Wayne County
|AAAAA
|66.51
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|51.7%
|1
|Tucker
|AAAAAA
|62.60
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|83.8%
|17
|Eagle’s Landing
|AAAAA
|62.37
|AA
|Brooks County
|61.9%
|5
|Dodge County
|AA
|62.04
|AAAA
|Cartersville
|95.9%
|31
|Blessed Trinity
|AAAA
|61.57
|AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|60.5%
|5
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|60.29
|AA
|Screven County
|78.6%
|13
|Toombs County
|AA
|59.41
|AAAAA
|Starr’s Mill
|53.9%
|2
|Bainbridge
|AAAAA
|59.15
|AAAAAA
|Coffee
|82.1%
|15
|Evans
|AAAAAA
|58.10
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|55.7%
|3
|Dacula
|AAAAAA
|57.75
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|52.8%
|1
|Alpharetta
|AAAAAA
|57.20
|AAAA
|Troup
|71.6%
|9
|St. Pius X
|AAAA
|56.93
|AAAA
|Thomson
|70.3%
|9
|Americus-Sumter
|AAAA
|56.31
|AAAA
|Ridgeland
|87.4%
|19
|Jefferson
|AAAA
|55.69
|AA
|Benedictine
|92.6%
|25
|Jefferson County
|AA
|55.42
|AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|93.0%
|26
|Ware County
|AAAAA
|52.23
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|89.4%
|21
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAAA
|50.90
|AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|62.2%
|5
|Carver (Atlanta)
|AAAAA
|50.02
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|94.9%
|29
|Lovett
|AAA
|49.83
|AA
|Callaway
|54.7%
|2
|Rockmart
|AA
|49.43
|AAAAAA
|Mays
|91.7%
|24
|Centennial
|AAAAAA
|49.41
|AAAA
|Woodward Academy
|51.9%
|1
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|49.34
|AAAA
|Burke County
|91.0%
|23
|Cairo
|AAAA
|47.63
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|94.0%
|27
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|46.44
|AAAA
|Mary Persons
|80.9%
|15
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|45.54
|AAAAA
|Carrollton
|73.1%
|10
|Arabia Mountain
|AAAAA
|45.01
|AAAAAA
|Harrison
|85.2%
|18
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAAA
|44.11
|AAA
|Crisp County
|85.9%
|18
|Pike County
|AAA
|43.78
|AAA
|Jenkins
|68.4%
|8
|Cook
|AAA
|43.69
|AAA
|Westside (Macon)
|55.4%
|2
|Liberty County
|AAA
|43.51
|AAA
|Calhoun
|89.8%
|22
|Monroe Area
|AAA
|43.13
|AA
|Heard County
|81.1%
|15
|Pepperell
|AA
|40.98
|AA
|Thomasville
|94.7%
|28
|Dublin
|AA
|40.88
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|95.1%
|29
|Dawson County
|AAA
|40.75
|AAAAA
|Rome
|97.2%
|34
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAAA
|40.71
|AAAAA
|Buford
|99.4%
|40
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|38.73
|A-Private
|Wesleyan
|76.1%
|12
|Calvary Day
|A-Private
|38.31
|AA
|Hapeville Charter
|94.5%
|28
|Elbert County
|AA
|37.19
|A-Public
|Irwin County
|85.3%
|18
|Lincoln County
|A-Public
|36.29
|A-Public
|Clinch County
|84.8%
|17
|Dooly County
|A-Public
|34.99
|AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|79.0%
|13
|East Hall
|AAA
|34.56
|A-Public
|Charlton County
|54.4%
|2
|Commerce
|A-Public
|33.89
|A-Public
|Marion County
|54.6%
|2
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A-Public
|32.74
|A-Public
|Manchester
|90.2%
|22
|Washington-Wilkes
|A-Public
|32.74
|A-Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|69.4%
|8
|Savannah Country Day
|A-Private
|31.49
|A-Private
|Aquinas
|67.6%
|8
|Darlington
|A-Private
|31.36
|A-Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|79.7%
|14
|Whitefield Academy
|A-Private
|31.28
|AA
|Rabun County
|97.4%
|34
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|AA
|29.71
|A-Private
|Athens Academy
|93.3%
|26
|First Presbyterian
|A-Private
|29.67
|A-Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|86.4%
|19
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|A-Private
|29.57
|AAA
|Peach County
|98.5%
|38
|Pierce County
|AAA
|28.59
|A-Private
|Stratford Academy
|81.7%
|15
|Fellowship Christian
|A-Private
|27.22
|A-Public
|Schley County
|68.8%
|8
|Mitchell County
|A-Public
|26.50
|A-Private
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|99.0%
|39
|Savannah Christian
|A-Private
|25.17
|A-Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|86.3%
|19
|Jenkins County
|A-Public
|18.31
|A-Public
|Macon County
|95.5%
|30
|Pelham
|A-Public
