Hunter picked for GACA Hall of Fame; Shaver out at Thomas County Central

Former Brookwood head football coach Dave Hunter is among four selections for the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Hunter, also a longtime athletics director at Brookwood and co-founder of the Corky Kell Classic, will be inducted on June 2 in Dalton along with former Henry County wrestling coach Marty Hutsell, former Wheeler baseball coach David McDonald and current Vidalia girls basketball coach Charles “Chunk” Reid.

Hunter began his coaching career in 1976 as an assistant at Peachtree High in Dekalb County. His career record as a head coach at Peachtree and Brookwood was 149-36. He led Brookwood to a state title in 1996. That was the first Gwinnett County school to win a state title in the highest classification. There have been 10 since.

“It is an extremely high honor,” Hunter said. “I am very humbled, and I guess the biggest reason is that I was selected by my peers, some of those guys that are in the Hall of Fame. I have to say, every person that is in there deserves it. And over the years we have had some serious contests with some of the great coaches in there.”

Shaver out as head coach at Thomas County Central

Thomas County Central asked coach Bill Shaver to resign this week after 24 years at the school, the past 10 as head coach. Shaver’s record was 74-40, with a region title in 2016 but a 3-8 finish this season. His team also won a region title in 2009. Shaver told WTLX-TV in Albany that he refused to resign because he “doesn’t coach his kids to quit” and was let go Tuesday.

