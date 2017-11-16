Four Questions with Marist coach Alan Chadwick

GHSF Daily asked Georgia head coaches to answer these four questions. We’ll report from a different head coach each day.

Alan Chadwick, Marist

1. What is the real difference-maker in winning and losing in Georgia high school football? “To me, the biggest factor in winning and losing in Georgia high school football is having players that are willing to give you all they have. They have to be committed to practicing and playing as hard as they can every day. If you can get that kind of consistent effort from your players, then you will win your share of games.”

2. Which player that you’ve coached is memorable mostly for his character or inspiration? “I would have to say the most memorable player I have coached based on his character and inspiration was Sean McVay, our quarterback in 2003 when we won the state championship. Sean’s mental and physical toughness and his ability to lead a team were tremendous. Obviously, he still has it, as witnessed by how well he is leading the Los Angeles Rams in his first year as their head coach.” [The Rams are 7-2. McVay, 31, when hired in January became the youngest head coach in modern NFL history.]

3. What is the best atmosphere for a high school game that you’ve experienced away from home? “I think the best game atmosphere I have experienced, away from Marist of course, would have to be our 2015 trip to Mary Persons for a second-round playoff game. They take their football seriously down there. and I really liked how the stands sit so close to the field. It is just a really neat environment for a high school playoff game. Everyone is right on top of you.”

4. As a player or coach at any level, which game do you wish you could play again? “When you have coached as long as I have, there are a lot of games you wish you could do over again. In 1979, Marist played Redan High School for the AAA state championship here at Marist. Tommy Marshall, our current AD, was on the Redan staff at that time as their defensive coordinator. Marist controlled most of the game. The time of possession in Marist’s favor was ridiculous. and we had about 450 yards of offense. We dropped a TD pass at the 3-yard line. Redan had a 60-yard TD run in the third quarter, and Kevin Butler kicked a 43-yard field goal to beat us 17-14. I was just an assistant at that time, but that one has always stung not to come away with a ‘W’.”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.