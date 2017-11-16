Daily Trivia: Former Georgia high school player with most wins as NFL head coach

Sean McVay, a former Marist quarterback, is 7-2 in his first season as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Which former Georgia high school football player has the most victories as a head coach in the NFL? (Answer Friday)

Answer to Wednesday’s question: Buford’s Tom Riden Stadium has hosted 54 state-playoff games since 2000. That’s the most of any stadium in the state other than the Georgia Dome, which has hosted 126 state-playoff games this century. The Georgia Dome will be replaced for the state finals this year by Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Hallford Stadium in DeKalb County is next with 53, followed by Calhoun’s Phil Reeve Stadium with 48.

