McEachern tops preseason basketball rankings for boys and girls

In boys hoops, McEachern owns the top spot in Class AAAAAAA and solidified its hold on No. 1 with a 71-59 win over Wheeler to start the season. Norcross and Meadowcreek earned quality wins on Saturday to start their seasons off strong, including the Mustangs’ blowout win over defending champion Tift County.

Gainesville returns every major player from a year ago and has exceptional depth atop Class AAAAAA. Defending champ Langston Hughes checks in at No. 2.

In Class AAAAA, last year’s champion Buford rules the class with strong Cedar Shoals and Warner Robins teams back in the top five. Miller Grove isn’t the juggernaut of years past and took a 26-point loss to Norcross to start the season.

Upson-Lee is another defending champ that has remained stacked, leading Class AAAA. Defending AAA champ Pace Academy loses the top power forward in the 2017 class, Wendell Carter, to Duke but starts the season at No. 1.

The 2016-17 Class AA champion, South Atlanta, loses a lot of talented players but opens up at No. 1 in front of the team it cruised past in the title game, Swainsboro.

Class A-Private No. 1 Greenforest Christian lost its coach to Wheeler but opened the season with a one-point win over AAAAA Lithonia, which ended last season ranked. The title-game participants in Class A-Public, Wilkinson County (defending champ) and Calhoun County, open up at 1 and 2, respectively.

Class AAAAAAA

McEachern Norcross Meadowcreek Wheeler Shiloh Grayson Duluth Newton Mountain View Berkmar

Class AAAAAA

Gainesville Langston Hughes Dacula Tucker Jonesboro Tri-Cities Alpharetta Allatoona Brunswick South Paulding

Class AAAAA

Buford Cedar Shoals Warner Robins Columbia Eagle’s Landing Miller Grove McIntosh Starr’s Mill Southwest DeKalb Riverwood

Class AAAA

Upson-Lee Sandy Creek St. Pius Baldwin Westover Mary Persons Salem Henry County Woodward Academy Cartersville

Class AAA

Pace Academy Morgan County Westside-Macon Johnson-Savannah Cedar Grove Jenkins East Hall Greater Atlanta Christian Liberty County Calhoun

Class AA

Swainsboro South Atlanta Dublin Josey Laney Butler Glenn Hills Banks County Early County Thomasville

Class A-Private

Greenforest Christian St. Francis Southwest Atlanta Christian Lakeview Academy North Cobb Christian Wesleyan Aquinas Whitefield Academy ELCA Holy Innocents’

Class A-Public

Wilkinson County Calhoun County Macon County Treutlen Clinch County Turner County Taylor County Central-Talbotton Montgomery County Manchester

GIRLS

In Class AAAAAAA, McEachern leads another competitive field of teams that will challenge the Indians’ four-year reign as state champs in Georgia’s highest classification. Collins Hill edges Westlake for No. 2 and Norcross and Newton round out the top 5. Rivals North Forsyth and Lambert come in at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively and Gwinnett County’s Brookwood and Mill Creek also crack the top 10.

Class AAAAAA is led by Northview and Winder-Barrow, which will build off of their breakout seasons a year ago. Defending state champion Buford is still the team to beat in Class AAAAA, but region rival Flowery Branch debuts at No. 2 and could be one of the Wolves’ biggest obstacles this season.

Class AAAA opened up with the departure of Columbus’ Tatyana Wyatt and Ariyah Copeland, and No. 1 Carver-Columbus is the benefactor with a solid core returning and the addition of 6-foot-3 Hardaway transfer Olivia Cochran.

Beach is back at No. 1 after taking the AAA crown with a 29-2 season, its first championship since 2000. Laney is once again the favorite in Class AA after dominating the newly reclassified field with a 31-1 season and state crown.

Wesleyan, Holy Innocents’ and St. Francis headline a talented and top-heavy Class A-Private field and defending Class A-Public state champion Pelham returns as No. 1

Class AAAAAAA

McEachern Collins Hill Westlake Norcross Newton Colquitt County Brookwood North Forsyth Lambert Mill Creek

Class AAAAAA

Northview Winder-Barrow Harrison Lovejoy Mays Creekview Douglas County Sequoyah Alpharetta Forest Park

Class AAAAA

Buford Flowery Branch Carrollton Southwest DeKalb Eagle’s Landing Jackson-Atlanta Arabia Mountain Villa Rica Warner Robins Griffin

Class AAAA

Carver-Columbus West Hall Jefferson Spalding Henry County Northwest Whitfield Madison County Luella North Oconee Sandy Creek

Class AAA

Beach Greater Atlanta Christian Johnson-Savannah Haralson County Central-Macon Hart County Lovett Dawson County Monroe Peach County

Class AA

Laney Rabun County Model Fitzgerald Dodge County Vidalia Banks County Bryan County Swainsboro Hapeville Charter

Class A-Private

Wesleyan Holy Innocents’ St. Francis Stratford Academy Pinecrest Academy Landmark Christian Prince Avenue Christian Calvary Day Lakeview Academy Fellowship Christian

Class A-Public