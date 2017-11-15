Maxwell playoff projections after Round 1
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2017 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 seasons.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Class AAAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Lowndes
|#1 (1 – AAAAAAA)
|11-0
|96.05
|78.44
|3.90
|918,788.57
|841,529.62
|642,452.68
|500,842.79
|1.00
|Archer
|#1 (8 – AAAAAAA)
|11-0
|85.34
|82.73
|2.61
|787,178.29
|451,409.75
|276,995.75
|97,350.15
|9.27
|North Gwinnett
|#1 (6 – AAAAAAA)
|10-1
|85.72
|83.24
|2.26
|521,237.21
|479,718.21
|166,414.10
|93,388.66
|9.71
|Grayson
|#2 (8 – AAAAAAA)
|10-1
|86.05
|84.32
|2.15
|478,762.79
|438,958.40
|145,654.09
|82,896.45
|11.06
|Walton
|#1 (4 – AAAAAAA)
|11-0
|84.80
|83.44
|2.41
|707,236.50
|387,946.31
|233,200.35
|79,362.81
|11.60
|Tift County
|#2 (1 – AAAAAAA)
|10-1
|83.26
|83.51
|2.40
|736,139.68
|412,004.11
|193,043.07
|59,761.67
|15.73
|Brookwood
|#1 (7 – AAAAAAA)
|9-2
|82.16
|82.44
|2.49
|780,913.88
|440,583.34
|206,115.40
|59,482.92
|15.81
|Colquitt County
|#3 (1 – AAAAAAA)
|8-3
|77.16
|86.34
|1.44
|292,763.50
|100,010.38
|37,904.69
|7,753.49
|127.97
|Parkview
|#2 (7 – AAAAAAA)
|8-3
|74.36
|85.27
|1.70
|595,078.47
|76,253.65
|20,827.34
|6,177.69
|160.87
|Mill Creek
|#2 (6 – AAAAAAA)
|8-3
|73.44
|86.15
|1.30
|212,821.71
|60,633.56
|18,829.47
|2,910.99
|342.53
|Hillgrove
|#1 (3 – AAAAAAA)
|8-3
|71.82
|84.68
|1.37
|263,860.32
|86,362.67
|21,193.49
|2,884.18
|345.72
|McEachern
|#2 (3 – AAAAAAA)
|8-3
|72.97
|86.47
|1.14
|81,211.43
|40,941.29
|10,209.40
|2,747.74
|362.93
|Mountain View
|#4 (6 – AAAAAAA)
|9-2
|71.69
|86.09
|1.46
|404,921.53
|41,275.43
|9,045.09
|2,218.76
|449.70
|Milton
|#2 (5 – AAAAAAA)
|9-2
|70.63
|85.45
|1.29
|219,086.12
|61,049.88
|12,717.78
|1,572.86
|634.78
|Woodstock
|#2 (4 – AAAAAAA)
|7-4
|63.55
|84.05
|1.66
|604,679.08
|55,423.08
|4,021.75
|514.26
|1,943.54
|Marietta
|#4 (3 – AAAAAAA)
|7-4
|60.48
|84.61
|1.42
|395,320.92
|25,900.30
|1,375.55
|134.57
|7,430.22
Class AAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Coffee
|#2 (1 – AAAAAA)
|7-3
|72.53
|63.50
|3.18
|821,420.31
|660,458.88
|457,153.20
|242,011.01
|3.13
|Lee County
|#1 (1 – AAAAAA)
|10-1
|73.43
|64.67
|3.05
|939,913.35
|547,411.82
|347,272.35
|220,235.41
|3.54
|Glynn Academy
|#1 (2 – AAAAAA)
|7-3
|71.15
|63.58
|3.12
|893,785.01
|703,483.77
|332,276.60
|193,835.36
|4.16
|Mays
|#1 (5 – AAAAAA)
|10-1
|71.39
|65.62
|2.77
|916,979.69
|438,229.41
|258,238.71
|152,050.36
|5.58
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|#3 (1 – AAAAAA)
|8-3
|67.45
|67.02
|2.11
|516,743.74
|354,150.99
|166,472.71
|67,695.64
|13.77
|Tucker
|#1 (4 – AAAAAA)
|10-1
|65.60
|66.04
|2.03
|483,256.26
|331,399.87
|157,955.00
|57,508.85
|16.39
|Harrison
|#1 (6 – AAAAAA)
|8-3
|59.67
|65.95
|2.18
|851,826.63
|249,196.89
|56,141.40
|18,276.71
|53.71
|Allatoona
|#2 (6 – AAAAAA)
|8-3
|59.97
|66.38
|1.83
|557,247.85
|190,560.06
|63,200.91
|15,741.11
|62.53
|Douglas County
|#2 (5 – AAAAAA)
|10-1
|58.94
|66.46
|1.73
|528,469.17
|139,848.24
|52,452.22
|12,110.04
|81.58
|Alpharetta
|#1 (7 – AAAAAA)
|10-1
|56.62
|65.95
|1.63
|471,530.83
|115,449.48
|39,363.63
|7,613.01
|130.35
|Dacula
|#1 (8 – AAAAAA)
|7-4
|56.49
|66.12
|1.61
|442,752.15
|123,889.08
|35,639.57
|6,823.02
|145.56
|Evans
|#1 (3 – AAAAAA)
|9-2
|56.09
|66.70
|1.30
|178,579.69
|84,243.40
|27,762.76
|5,150.51
|193.16
|Heritage (Conyers)
|#3 (3 – AAAAAA)
|7-4
|51.03
|68.92
|1.15
|106,214.99
|34,991.11
|3,525.07
|624.22
|1,600.99
|Centennial
|#2 (7 – AAAAAA)
|8-3
|48.55
|70.77
|1.09
|83,020.31
|8,038.43
|1,126.62
|163.76
|6,105.35
|Grovetown
|#2 (3 – AAAAAA)
|7-4
|47.11
|70.74
|1.07
|60,086.65
|6,320.34
|790.30
|102.04
|9,799.30
|Winder-Barrow
|#2 (8 – AAAAAA)
|9-2
|43.36
|68.58
|1.16
|148,173.37
|12,328.23
|628.95
|58.94
|16,965.40
Class AAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Buford
|#1 (8 – AAAAA)
|9-1
|90.61
|70.18
|3.96
|993,700.72
|764,160.60
|651,360.04
|553,660.01
|0.81
|Warner Robins
|#1 (1 – AAAAA)
|11-0
|76.06
|68.93
|3.33
|837,670.96
|777,824.54
|554,273.19
|162,683.67
|5.15
|Stockbridge
|#1 (4 – AAAAA)
|11-0
|79.44
|76.28
|2.42
|930,020.22
|233,616.02
|154,880.85
|101,945.97
|8.81
|Rome
|#1 (7 – AAAAA)
|11-0
|74.97
|71.58
|3.06
|971,694.90
|808,593.21
|182,247.30
|101,694.05
|8.83
|Jones County
|#2 (4 – AAAAA)
|10-1
|71.95
|72.10
|2.58
|665,521.87
|579,166.61
|272,847.86
|60,965.96
|15.40
|Wayne County
|#1 (2 – AAAAA)
|9-1
|63.89
|73.08
|1.69
|334,478.13
|258,258.13
|85,415.97
|10,369.43
|95.44
|Eagle’s Landing
|#3 (4 – AAAAA)
|7-4
|60.83
|74.18
|1.32
|162,329.04
|113,994.20
|38,832.45
|3,659.01
|272.30
|Starr’s Mill
|#1 (3 – AAAAA)
|10-1
|59.66
|75.75
|1.65
|538,921.10
|106,576.66
|6,711.89
|1,582.85
|630.77
|Flowery Branch
|#2 (8 – AAAAA)
|9-2
|54.59
|72.97
|1.76
|621,989.21
|116,027.91
|20,435.65
|1,116.50
|894.66
|Carrollton
|#2 (7 – AAAAA)
|9-2
|53.54
|72.69
|1.85
|731,648.01
|94,180.79
|21,099.69
|1,048.50
|952.74
|Bainbridge
|#2 (1 – AAAAA)
|8-3
|59.28
|76.81
|1.55
|461,078.90
|81,244.97
|4,438.45
|1,019.28
|980.09
|Carver (Atlanta)
|#1 (6 – AAAAA)
|10-1
|48.43
|72.64
|1.43
|378,010.79
|46,547.36
|5,641.38
|174.96
|5,714.52
|Ware County
|#2 (2 – AAAAA)
|5-5
|54.75
|81.13
|1.07
|69,979.78
|2,021.80
|317.66
|52.31
|19,114.15
|Arabia Mountain
|#1 (5 – AAAAA)
|9-2
|42.33
|72.56
|1.28
|268,351.99
|14,000.47
|1,453.81
|25.25
|39,596.41
|Southwest DeKalb
|#2 (5 – AAAAA)
|8-3
|40.79
|76.89
|1.03
|28,305.10
|3,585.15
|33.71
|1.72
|582,596.19
|Maynard Jackson
|#2 (6 – AAAAA)
|9-2
|41.18
|80.92
|1.01
|6,299.28
|201.57
|10.10
|0.53
|1,877,054.67
Class AAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Cartersville
|#1 (5 – AAAA)
|11-0
|92.19
|64.40
|4.47
|958,987.46
|920,231.29
|825,596.45
|760,665.09
|0.31
|Ridgeland
|#1 (6 – AAAA)
|11-0
|73.11
|70.73
|2.83
|874,352.14
|740,987.22
|133,553.66
|85,814.72
|10.65
|Burke County
|#1 (3 – AAAA)
|11-0
|70.25
|69.68
|2.91
|909,537.43
|530,548.70
|399,813.76
|67,790.72
|13.75
|Marist
|#1 (7 – AAAA)
|11-0
|68.00
|72.59
|2.06
|564,390.45
|273,314.49
|194,668.69
|28,252.31
|34.40
|Troup
|#3 (5 – AAAA)
|9-2
|64.48
|70.33
|2.52
|716,263.07
|573,282.33
|211,120.58
|23,771.96
|41.07
|Cedartown
|#2 (5 – AAAA)
|10-1
|66.59
|73.77
|1.76
|435,609.55
|185,006.12
|125,249.79
|16,445.46
|59.81
|Thomson
|#2 (3 – AAAA)
|9-1
|63.62
|75.31
|1.78
|702,869.54
|48,422.51
|17,336.94
|7,274.97
|136.46
|Mary Persons
|#1 (2 – AAAA)
|9-2
|57.75
|73.36
|2.01
|809,073.31
|186,254.83
|11,589.99
|3,396.06
|293.46
|Blessed Trinity
|#2 (7 – AAAA)
|9-2
|61.85
|76.96
|1.07
|41,012.54
|21,240.23
|6,875.29
|2,607.77
|382.47
|St. Pius X
|#1 (8 – AAAA)
|6-5
|54.04
|71.10
|1.50
|283,736.93
|177,909.00
|34,541.70
|1,703.07
|586.17
|Jefferson
|#2 (8 – AAAA)
|9-2
|54.89
|75.56
|1.19
|125,647.86
|58,954.37
|2,686.43
|645.60
|1,547.94
|Woodward Academy
|#1 (4 – AAAA)
|10-1
|49.20
|70.64
|1.66
|518,491.56
|128,972.90
|16,827.65
|546.74
|1,828.04
|West Laurens
|#2 (2 – AAAA)
|6-5
|49.64
|71.17
|1.62
|481,508.44
|119,835.77
|14,677.07
|495.69
|2,016.41
|Americus-Sumter
|#1 (1 – AAAA)
|9-2
|53.83
|75.27
|1.31
|297,130.46
|10,105.97
|2,112.90
|470.17
|2,125.89
|Cairo
|#2 (1 – AAAA)
|8-3
|48.35
|73.87
|1.10
|90,462.57
|11,130.69
|3,100.76
|93.45
|10,700.45
|Baldwin
|#3 (3 – AAAA)
|7-4
|44.49
|75.28
|1.21
|190,926.69
|13,803.58
|248.35
|26.22
|38,136.43
Class AAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|#1 (7 – AAA)
|10-1
|77.60
|59.53
|3.95
|948,485.34
|907,536.19
|621,465.79
|477,456.27
|1.09
|Peach County
|#1 (4 – AAA)
|10-1
|70.79
|59.83
|3.51
|985,370.82
|932,027.65
|362,620.51
|229,119.85
|3.36
|Cedar Grove
|#1 (5 – AAA)
|11-0
|68.91
|61.29
|3.35
|950,499.27
|714,037.37
|503,464.43
|182,336.02
|4.48
|Calhoun
|#1 (6 – AAA)
|10-1
|62.97
|61.18
|3.10
|898,256.43
|787,294.25
|337,127.07
|82,181.84
|11.17
|Crisp County
|#1 (1 – AAA)
|9-1
|59.45
|64.41
|2.28
|859,482.69
|266,002.86
|133,897.17
|25,106.53
|38.83
|Jenkins
|#1 (3 – AAA)
|11-0
|48.52
|66.80
|1.74
|684,385.54
|51,270.64
|6,912.33
|1,186.88
|841.55
|Lovett
|#2 (5 – AAA)
|7-4
|49.65
|68.64
|1.08
|51,514.66
|28,693.56
|3,903.39
|731.63
|1,365.80
|Westside (Macon)
|#2 (4 – AAA)
|8-3
|45.48
|64.92
|1.67
|554,038.12
|99,165.10
|11,528.89
|668.88
|1,494.03
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|#3 (5 – AAA)
|6-5
|45.02
|67.26
|1.85
|789,680.40
|58,493.04
|3,911.40
|506.70
|1,972.56
|Liberty County
|#1 (2 – AAA)
|8-3
|42.13
|64.36
|1.52
|445,961.88
|68,082.13
|6,581.81
|282.33
|3,540.94
|Monroe Area
|#2 (8 – AAA)
|10-1
|42.37
|65.41
|1.15
|101,743.57
|45,458.52
|4,072.36
|178.54
|5,599.90
|Cook
|#2 (1 – AAA)
|6-5
|41.96
|68.13
|1.33
|315,614.46
|12,499.60
|971.95
|97.33
|10,273.20
|Pike County
|#3 (4 – AAA)
|8-3
|42.52
|67.19
|1.15
|140,517.31
|11,589.52
|2,027.10
|90.09
|11,098.66
|Dawson County
|#2 (7 – AAA)
|8-3
|40.54
|67.18
|1.06
|49,500.73
|8,370.24
|1,301.17
|48.26
|20,719.08
|East Hall
|#4 (7 – AAA)
|7-4
|32.97
|67.77
|1.22
|210,319.60
|5,797.40
|143.45
|6.44
|155,325.30
|Pierce County
|#2 (2 – AAA)
|5-5
|29.87
|67.68
|1.02
|14,629.18
|3,681.92
|71.18
|2.39
|417,921.14
Class AA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Benedictine
|#1 (2 – AA)
|11-0
|78.97
|62.87
|3.72
|925,600.95
|749,616.30
|589,334.53
|454,927.40
|1.20
|Thomasville
|#1 (1 – AA)
|11-0
|68.18
|62.37
|3.14
|946,748.12
|779,983.46
|264,898.86
|143,711.04
|5.96
|Screven County
|#1 (4 – AA)
|10-0
|70.11
|65.14
|2.73
|786,339.45
|469,796.17
|335,050.06
|138,863.98
|6.20
|Rabun County
|#1 (8 – AA)
|11-0
|66.58
|63.44
|2.84
|974,394.27
|466,306.97
|298,602.37
|101,498.12
|8.85
|Brooks County
|#2 (1 – AA)
|9-1
|65.96
|65.18
|2.42
|618,691.97
|508,794.64
|218,702.19
|71,619.84
|12.96
|Hapeville Charter
|#1 (6 – AA)
|10-1
|65.13
|66.06
|2.34
|944,955.71
|228,480.70
|114,098.70
|53,541.55
|17.68
|Dodge County
|#1 (3 – AA)
|10-0
|59.94
|65.60
|1.77
|381,308.03
|282,406.89
|90,373.47
|19,884.38
|49.29
|Heard County
|#1 (5 – AA)
|10-1
|54.57
|65.86
|2.03
|810,766.75
|192,056.02
|25,143.39
|6,117.24
|162.47
|Toombs County
|#2 (2 – AA)
|10-1
|58.26
|69.00
|1.31
|213,660.55
|63,183.77
|26,808.19
|5,221.88
|190.50
|Callaway
|#2 (5 – AA)
|10-1
|51.47
|65.80
|1.69
|547,605.36
|122,029.62
|18,944.29
|2,164.25
|461.05
|Jefferson County
|#2 (4 – AA)
|10-1
|54.94
|70.62
|1.10
|74,399.05
|20,540.67
|5,417.38
|1,353.67
|737.73
|Rockmart
|#1 (7 – AA)
|9-2
|48.38
|65.21
|1.55
|452,394.64
|86,768.85
|11,479.66
|1,009.81
|989.28
|Pepperell
|#2 (7 – AA)
|8-3
|41.20
|67.87
|1.21
|189,233.25
|15,310.83
|567.18
|46.16
|21,661.85
|Dublin
|#2 (3 – AA)
|7-4
|40.58
|67.95
|1.07
|53,251.88
|12,649.69
|442.51
|34.07
|29,351.32
|Elbert County
|#2 (8 – AA)
|9-2
|37.88
|70.04
|1.06
|55,044.29
|1,362.33
|97.45
|5.87
|170,368.49
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|#2 (6 – AA)
|6-5
|31.37
|68.37
|1.03
|25,605.73
|713.10
|39.76
|0.73
|1,372,745.89
Class A-Public
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Manchester
|#1 (4 – A)
|10-0
|52.67
|40.01
|3.54
|902,031.20
|791,112.34
|519,875.42
|323,668.54
|2.09
|Irwin County
|#2 (2 – A)
|9-1
|51.95
|42.62
|3.11
|852,959.00
|558,176.37
|453,300.61
|243,815.37
|3.10
|Clinch County
|#5 (2 – A)
|8-2
|50.65
|41.49
|3.20
|848,386.27
|749,606.68
|383,752.80
|221,431.12
|3.52
|Macon County
|#7 (4 – A)
|7-3
|47.40
|43.05
|2.76
|954,911.87
|404,074.91
|281,896.39
|121,435.15
|7.23
|Emanuel County Institute
|#3 (3 – A)
|9-1
|40.89
|42.02
|2.67
|863,421.09
|582,013.36
|175,570.28
|51,315.79
|18.49
|Charlton County
|#11 (2 – A)
|8-2
|36.11
|44.92
|1.82
|544,134.84
|226,118.15
|44,645.93
|9,382.84
|105.58
|Marion County
|#9 (4 – A)
|9-2
|35.50
|46.04
|1.68
|546,614.24
|101,238.18
|27,414.16
|6,852.51
|144.93
|Schley County
|#13 (4 – A)
|8-3
|33.31
|45.21
|1.85
|688,475.13
|131,103.33
|24,673.48
|5,270.25
|188.74
|Commerce
|#6 (8 – A)
|8-2
|33.16
|44.66
|1.65
|455,865.16
|160,872.27
|27,570.98
|4,651.37
|213.99
|Dooly County
|#21 (4 – A)
|5-6
|34.61
|46.77
|1.26
|151,613.73
|86,305.61
|17,559.67
|4,121.64
|241.62
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|#8 (6 – A)
|8-2
|32.45
|46.13
|1.54
|453,385.76
|67,452.17
|15,114.86
|3,028.69
|329.18
|Lincoln County
|#15 (7 – A)
|7-4
|35.55
|48.30
|1.20
|147,041.00
|35,545.79
|14,609.67
|2,947.58
|338.26
|Washington-Wilkes
|#16 (7 – A)
|7-4
|31.65
|47.12
|1.15
|97,968.80
|40,197.31
|8,243.48
|1,554.86
|642.14
|Mitchell County
|#4 (1 – A)
|9-1
|24.20
|45.11
|1.35
|311,524.87
|32,984.38
|3,366.13
|346.35
|2,886.27
|Jenkins County
|#14 (3 – A)
|8-3
|23.63
|45.56
|1.17
|136,578.91
|30,996.21
|2,137.11
|165.28
|6,049.39
|Pelham
|#10 (1 – A)
|9-2
|18.05
|47.63
|1.05
|45,088.13
|2,202.93
|269.03
|12.66
|78,993.85
Class A-Private
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Draw
|Avg Wins
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|#1 (5 – A)
|10-0
|71.70
|40.72
|4.62
|990,038.34
|930,856.61
|900,539.24
|798,698.99
|0.25
|Athens Academy
|#2 (8 – A)
|10-0
|54.18
|47.95
|3.51
|932,642.02
|814,159.15
|628,852.68
|130,725.00
|6.65
|Mount Paran Christian
|#3 (6 – A)
|9-1
|45.46
|51.46
|2.70
|864,244.47
|597,854.73
|214,751.99
|25,197.99
|38.69
|Wesleyan
|#8 (5 – A)
|8-2
|47.07
|54.56
|1.88
|760,787.17
|59,782.28
|40,758.50
|17,630.75
|55.72
|Prince Avenue Christian
|#5 (8 – A)
|9-1
|41.90
|51.92
|2.39
|797,541.67
|538,216.31
|37,992.60
|12,244.87
|80.67
|Stratford Academy
|#6 (7 – A)
|9-1
|40.47
|52.72
|2.25
|816,977.13
|335,563.94
|90,404.53
|7,476.49
|132.75
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|#7 (6 – A)
|8-2
|37.86
|53.40
|1.87
|693,811.63
|129,926.39
|47,099.08
|3,216.08
|309.94
|Aquinas
|#4 (7 – A)
|7-3
|35.88
|52.46
|1.99
|675,682.43
|298,955.51
|13,037.05
|2,804.98
|355.51
|Calvary Day
|#9 (3 – A)
|9-2
|36.68
|56.30
|1.25
|239,212.83
|7,963.99
|3,550.84
|808.98
|1,235.13
|Savannah Country Day
|#10 (3 – A)
|9-2
|30.86
|54.19
|1.35
|306,188.37
|34,512.06
|7,873.71
|311.07
|3,213.76
|Darlington
|#13 (6 – A)
|7-4
|29.72
|53.65
|1.41
|324,317.57
|85,312.94
|2,017.64
|270.61
|3,694.29
|Whitefield Academy
|#12 (6 – A)
|8-3
|29.37
|53.74
|1.28
|202,458.33
|77,515.24
|1,776.70
|231.63
|4,316.30
|First Presbyterian
|#15 (7 – A)
|8-3
|29.08
|54.41
|1.09
|67,357.98
|21,402.40
|4,239.58
|144.59
|6,915.31
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|#14 (5 – A)
|7-4
|28.13
|54.25
|1.18
|135,755.53
|36,838.04
|3,963.51
|124.81
|8,011.30
|Fellowship Christian
|#22 (6 – A)
|7-4
|26.69
|54.20
|1.22
|183,022.87
|29,743.29
|2,814.93
|78.42
|12,751.21
|Savannah Christian
|#16 (3 – A)
|6-4
|26.89
|56.26
|1.01
|9,961.66
|1,397.13
|327.42
|34.76
|28,768.54
View Comments 0