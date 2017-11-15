Daily Trivia: Stadium that has hosted the second-most playoff games since 2000
The Georgia Dome has been the site of 126 state-playoff games since 2000, easily the most of any venue. It has been replaced for the GHSA finals by Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Which field ranks second for the most playoffs games played there since 2000? (Answer Thursday)
Answer to Tuesday’s question: Cole Garvin played high school football at Sandy Creek. Bull Barge played at Colquitt County. The South Alabama players are the Sun Belt Conference players of the week.
