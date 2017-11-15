Our Products
Daily List: Head coaches with 50 wins in their first 60 games

ajc-sports.ajc, Daily List, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

James Leonard of Aquinas recently won his 50th game as a head coach. That puts him in a club that might be called 50 in 60. There have been only 31 coaches in GHSA history to win 50 games in their first 60 as head coaches. That’s out of more than 600 coaches who have won 50 and hundreds more that did not. The club excludes Larry Campbell, Nick Hyder and Wright Bazemore, to name a few. Leonard also is among the youngest. He was 30 when he got win No. 50 on Oct. 20.

52 – Joey King

53 – Robert Davis

54 – Carlton Lewis

54 – Bill Corry

56 – Kevin Kinsler

56 – Franklin Stephens

57 – Mike Swaney

57 – Greg Oglesby

58 – Tom Bunch

58 – Terry Hodges

58 – Tatum W. Gressette

58 – Sid Fritts

58 – Randy McPherson

58 – Milan Turner

58 – Harold McNabb

58 – Chad Campbell

58 – Bob Sphire

58 – Bill Ballard

59 – Willie Hunter

59 – Mike Hodges

59 – Mark Crews

59 – J.H. “Pitt” Pittard

59 – Hale Burnette

59 – Ed Pharo

59 – Charlie Grisham

59 – Ben Hall

59 – Alan Chadwick

60 – T. McFerrin

60 – James Leonard

60 – Conrad Nix

60 – Bobby Pate

