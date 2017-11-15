Daily List: Head coaches with 50 wins in their first 60 games
James Leonard of Aquinas recently won his 50th game as a head coach. That puts him in a club that might be called 50 in 60. There have been only 31 coaches in GHSA history to win 50 games in their first 60 as head coaches. That’s out of more than 600 coaches who have won 50 and hundreds more that did not. The club excludes Larry Campbell, Nick Hyder and Wright Bazemore, to name a few. Leonard also is among the youngest. He was 30 when he got win No. 50 on Oct. 20.
52 – Joey King
53 – Robert Davis
54 – Carlton Lewis
54 – Bill Corry
56 – Kevin Kinsler
56 – Franklin Stephens
57 – Mike Swaney
57 – Greg Oglesby
58 – Tom Bunch
58 – Terry Hodges
58 – Tatum W. Gressette
58 – Sid Fritts
58 – Randy McPherson
58 – Milan Turner
58 – Harold McNabb
58 – Chad Campbell
58 – Bob Sphire
58 – Bill Ballard
59 – Willie Hunter
59 – Mike Hodges
59 – Mark Crews
59 – J.H. “Pitt” Pittard
59 – Hale Burnette
59 – Ed Pharo
59 – Charlie Grisham
59 – Ben Hall
59 – Alan Chadwick
60 – T. McFerrin
60 – James Leonard
60 – Conrad Nix
60 – Bobby Pate
