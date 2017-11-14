Wilcox County coach Ledford resigns after 17 seasons
Mark Ledford, who led Wilcox County to its only state championship in 2009, has resigned after 17 seasons at his alma mater. Ledford’s record was 111-83-1. He produced six consecutive 10-game winners from 2007 through 2012 with future major Division I college stars such as Nick Marshall, Alfonzo Dennard and Johnathan “Bug” Howard. The Patriots finished with losing records each of the past five seasons, including a 2-8 mark in 2017.
