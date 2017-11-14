Our Products
Tuesday basketball scores

ajc-sports.ajc, Basketball, Latest News.

Tuesday, November 14
Basketball Scores
By Score Atlanta

Girls

Atlanta International 59, Atlanta Girls’ 14

Chamblee 45, Decatur 36

Christian Heritage 52, Galloway School 51

Colquitt County 71, Crisp County 31

Covenant Christian 37, War Hill Christian 29

Cross Creek 57, Washington County 54

Douglass 46, Morrow 23

Drew 51, North Clayton 38

Forsyth Central 44, Berkmar 28

Grovetown 51, Richmond Academy 34

Harris County 71, Shaw 51

Heritage-Conyers 66, Lithonia 17

Houston County 52, Perry 49

KIPP Atlanta 46, North Springs 38

Landmark Christian 46, Paideia 37

Luella 71, Griffin 48

Mountain View 55, Archer 49

North Paulding 59, Woodland-Cartersville 18

Northgate 60, Coretta Scott King 53

Northside-Warner Robins 56, Americus-Sumter 48

Northview 61, Woodstock 51

Peach County 45, Howard 36

Pickens 54, Chestatee 49

Pinecrest Academy 66, Tallulah Falls 26

River Ridge 58, Hiram 24

South Forsyth 71, Roswell 62

South Gwinnett 47, Duluth 37

St. Pius X 52, Blessed Trinity 24

Union Grove 50, East Coweta 30

Walton 64, Walker 26

Wesleyan 68, Whitewater 33

Boys

Berkmar 76, Forsyth Central 47

Brunswick 69, Jenkins 66

Byne Christian 71, Grace Christian 63

Chamblee 86, Decatur 54

East Coweta 69, Union Grove 66

Fayette County 67, Sandy Creek 65

Friendship Christian 86, Maranatha Christian 35

Glenn Hills 65, Harrison 61

Hardaway 60, Jordan 51

Jeff Davis 66, Telfair County 32

Lakeside-DeKalb 84, McNair 51

Landmark Christian 68, Paideia 58

Lincoln Academy 68, Westridge Academy 49

Lithonia 56, Heritage-Conyers 48

Newton 74, North Oconee 30

Pope 71, Kennesaw Mountain 68

Roswell 66, South Forsyth 51

St. Pius X 67, Blessed Trinity 41

Towers 61, Dunwoody 43

W.D. Mohammed 60, Fulton Leadership Academy 45

