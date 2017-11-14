Tuesday basketball scores
Tuesday, November 14
Basketball Scores
By Score Atlanta
Girls
Atlanta International 59, Atlanta Girls’ 14
Chamblee 45, Decatur 36
Christian Heritage 52, Galloway School 51
Colquitt County 71, Crisp County 31
Covenant Christian 37, War Hill Christian 29
Cross Creek 57, Washington County 54
Douglass 46, Morrow 23
Drew 51, North Clayton 38
Forsyth Central 44, Berkmar 28
Grovetown 51, Richmond Academy 34
Harris County 71, Shaw 51
Heritage-Conyers 66, Lithonia 17
Houston County 52, Perry 49
KIPP Atlanta 46, North Springs 38
Landmark Christian 46, Paideia 37
Luella 71, Griffin 48
Mountain View 55, Archer 49
North Paulding 59, Woodland-Cartersville 18
Northgate 60, Coretta Scott King 53
Northside-Warner Robins 56, Americus-Sumter 48
Northview 61, Woodstock 51
Peach County 45, Howard 36
Pickens 54, Chestatee 49
Pinecrest Academy 66, Tallulah Falls 26
River Ridge 58, Hiram 24
South Forsyth 71, Roswell 62
South Gwinnett 47, Duluth 37
St. Pius X 52, Blessed Trinity 24
Union Grove 50, East Coweta 30
Walton 64, Walker 26
Wesleyan 68, Whitewater 33
Boys
Berkmar 76, Forsyth Central 47
Brunswick 69, Jenkins 66
Byne Christian 71, Grace Christian 63
Chamblee 86, Decatur 54
East Coweta 69, Union Grove 66
Fayette County 67, Sandy Creek 65
Friendship Christian 86, Maranatha Christian 35
Glenn Hills 65, Harrison 61
Hardaway 60, Jordan 51
Jeff Davis 66, Telfair County 32
Lakeside-DeKalb 84, McNair 51
Landmark Christian 68, Paideia 58
Lincoln Academy 68, Westridge Academy 49
Lithonia 56, Heritage-Conyers 48
Newton 74, North Oconee 30
Pope 71, Kennesaw Mountain 68
Roswell 66, South Forsyth 51
St. Pius X 67, Blessed Trinity 41
Towers 61, Dunwoody 43
W.D. Mohammed 60, Fulton Leadership Academy 45
