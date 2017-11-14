Eight region champions, six No. 2 seeds survive first round

Here’s a recap of the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs and a look ahead to Round 2:

*Douglas County (10-1) at Alpharetta (10-1): This is the only AAAAAA second-round game matching 10-win teams. Douglas County’s 13-6 victory over Dalton in the first round was the school’s first playoff win since 2005. The Tigers led 13-0 at halftime and held on. Uriah West rushed for 166 yards on 23 carries, giving him 1,370 yards for the season. No. 9 Alpharetta picked up its third first-round victory in seven tries by beating Gainesville 40-24. Alpharetta led 31-3 in the first half, and Gainesville never got closer than 14 points. Nolan Edmonds ran for 122 yards and scored three touchdowns (39-yard run, 36-yard reception and 98-yard kickoff return).

*Coffee (7-3) at Evans (9-2): Fourth-ranked Coffee, a quarterfinalist last season, is in the second round for the fourth consecutive season after beating Effingham County 52-32. Jameon Gaskin, the leading rusher in Region 1, ran for three touchdowns, Wade Sumner threw two touchdown passes and B.J. Hodge scored on a 33-yard run in the first half as the Trojans built a 42-6 lead. Evans QB Damekus Taylor passed for 155 yards and had 262 of the Knights’ season-best 466 yards rushing in a 69-32 first-round victory over Drew. The win was the first for Evans in the playoffs since 2007 and just the second state-playoff victory in school history.

*Allatoona (8-3) at Dacula (7-4): Allatoona reached the second round for the fourth consecutive season with a 27-7 victory over Hughes. The game was tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, but Hughes was held to minus-3 yards of total offense the rest of the way. Brandon Nash ran for 61 yards and a touchdown, and Dante Marshall threw two second-half TD passes. Dacula advanced with a 42-14 victory over Pope. Tre McMillan ran for 131 yards and scored on runs of 30 and 53 yards. Dacula had 427 total yards (329 rushing). The Falcons are in the second round for the fifth time in seven seasons.

*Northside, Warner Robins (8-3) at Tucker (10-1): This will be the teams’ fifth matchup in the playoffs, with each team having won twice. Tucker won 22-7 in the semifinals last season. No. 5 Northside advanced with a 24-21 victory over Brunswick on Saturday despite being outgained 442-213. Northside completed only one pass attempt, but it was a 43-yarder from Marcus Jolly to Kobie Phillips with 2:10 remaining that was the game-winner. Top-ranked Tucker reached the second round for the 11th consecutive season with a 55-7 win over Lakeside of Evans. Tyler Hughey rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown, and Taurean Taylor ran for 112 yards and three scores.

*Centennial (8-3) at Mays (10-1): Centennial beat Lanier 48-14 last week for its first playoff victory since 2002. Lanier scored on its first drive, but the Knights led 41-7 at halftime. Max Brosmer passed for 309 yards and has 3,300 for the season. Blane Mason (1,265 receiving yards for the season) had seven catches for 110 yards and a TD and returned an interception 25 yards for a score. Second-ranked Mays was tied with Sequoyah 28-28 in the third quarter but pulled away for a 48-28 victory. It was the Raiders’ 10th consecutive victory and put them in the second round for the fifth straight season.

*Grovetown (7-4) at Lee County (10-1): Grovetown, which opened in 2009, picked up the first playoff victory in school history last week when it beat Lovejoy 35-27. The Warriors stopped Lovejoy’s Zion Custis for no gain at the 3-yard line as time expired to preserve the victory. D’Angelo Durham rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns and has 1,053 yards for the season. Third-ranked Lee County reached the second round with a 29-21 victory over Richmond Hill. Nikko Cruz rushed for 124 yards and a TD, T.J. Harris scored on a 37-yard interception return, and Austin Beaver kicked three field goals. The Trojans are seeking their first quarterfinal appearance.

*Winder-Barrow (9-2) at Harrison (8-3): Winder-Barrow beat Chattahoochee 36-7 last week for its first playoff victory since the 1993 team reached the semifinals. Jamar Mack ran for a season-high 211 yards, and Sterling Sumpter had 82 yards and two TDs. QB Brock Landis has passed for 2,045 yards this season. No. 10 Harrison needed a 44-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Hall to Micah Davis with 44 seconds remaining and then a late defensive stand to preserve a 33-28 victory over Alexander. Hall passed for 215 yards, his best game since taking over as the starter after a season-ending injury to Justin Fields. The Hoyas are seeking their first quarterfinal appearance since 2002.

*Heritage, Conyers (7-4) at Glynn Academy (7-3): Heritage upset Stephenson 20-7 for its first win in the playoffs since 2011 and third overall. Caleb Pruitt, who passed for 3,244 yards in the regular season, threw two touchdown passes, and Chas Koenig kicked two field goals. Heritage and Northside are the only No. 3 seeds remaining in AAAAAA. Seventh-ranked Glynn Academy knocked out defending champion Valdosta 27-3 to reach the second round for the fourth consecutive year. QB Randon Jernigan, a Georgia baseball signee, rushed for 195 yards and scored on runs of 86 and 9 yards. Glynn held Valdosta to 119 total yards (minus-36 rushing), according to the Florida Times-Union.