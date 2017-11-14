Daily Trivia: High schools where South Alabama’s Garvin, Barge played
Cole Garvin and Bull Barge of South Alabama are players of the week in the Sun Belt Conference. Garvin, the offensive player of the week, threw for a career-high 343 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-19 victory over Arkansas State. Barge, the defensive player of the week, had a career-high 13 tackles. For which Georgia high schools did Garvin and Barge play? (Answer Wednesday)
Answer to Monday’s question: Gerry Romberg of Westminster last week extended his state record with his eighth first-round road victory. Westminster, the No. 3 seed from Region 5-AAA, beat Region 6 runner-up North Murray 37-7.
