Daily List: No. 4 seeds that won at least two playoff games

ajc-sports.ajc, Daily List, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Only three No. 4 seeds survived the first round, as they went 3-45. The winners were Marietta, Mountain View and East Hall. (Marietta, technically, was an at-large playoff team that filled a No. 4 spot in the bracket.) No. 4 seeds that are good enough to get through have a better chance in the second round. They are 37-63 since 1996, when the GHSA expanded the state playoffs and allowed No. 4 seeds in. Here are the 37 teams seeded No. 4 that succeeded in winning two rounds in the playoffs. The only team to do it in 2016 was Coffee. Those with asterisks won at least one more game after the second round.

2016 – Coffee

2015 – Drew

2015 – Pace Academy***

2015 – Westside (Macon)

2014 – Pace Academy

2013 – Alexander

2012 – Colquitt County*

2012 – South Effingham

2011 – Landmark Christian**

2011 – Lassiter*

2010 – Brooks County

2010 – Lovett*

2010 – Mill Creek

2010 – Savannah Christian**

2009 – Cook

2009 – Flowery Branch*

2008 – Coffee

2008 – Mount Zion (Jonesboro)

2008 – Woodstock

2007 – Cook*

2006 – Bleckley County

2006 – Hawkinsville

2006 – Houston County

2006 – Peachtree Ridge***

2006 – Starr’s Mill

2005 – Southwest DeKalb

2005 – Twiggs County

2002 – East Coweta*

2001 – Crisp County

2000 – Shiloh

1998 – Cairo*

1998 – Crawford County

1998 – South Gwinnett

1997 – Clarkston*

1997 – Colquitt County*

1997 – Irwin County**

1996 – Turner County

*Won in quarterfinals.

**Won in semifinals.

***Won state title.

