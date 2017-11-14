Daily List: No. 4 seeds that won at least two playoff games
Only three No. 4 seeds survived the first round, as they went 3-45. The winners were Marietta, Mountain View and East Hall. (Marietta, technically, was an at-large playoff team that filled a No. 4 spot in the bracket.) No. 4 seeds that are good enough to get through have a better chance in the second round. They are 37-63 since 1996, when the GHSA expanded the state playoffs and allowed No. 4 seeds in. Here are the 37 teams seeded No. 4 that succeeded in winning two rounds in the playoffs. The only team to do it in 2016 was Coffee. Those with asterisks won at least one more game after the second round.
2016 – Coffee
2015 – Drew
2015 – Pace Academy***
2015 – Westside (Macon)
2014 – Pace Academy
2013 – Alexander
2012 – Colquitt County*
2012 – South Effingham
2011 – Landmark Christian**
2011 – Lassiter*
2010 – Brooks County
2010 – Lovett*
2010 – Mill Creek
2010 – Savannah Christian**
2009 – Cook
2009 – Flowery Branch*
2008 – Coffee
2008 – Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
2008 – Woodstock
2007 – Cook*
2006 – Bleckley County
2006 – Hawkinsville
2006 – Houston County
2006 – Peachtree Ridge***
2006 – Starr’s Mill
2005 – Southwest DeKalb
2005 – Twiggs County
2002 – East Coweta*
2001 – Crisp County
2000 – Shiloh
1998 – Cairo*
1998 – Crawford County
1998 – South Gwinnett
1997 – Clarkston*
1997 – Colquitt County*
1997 – Irwin County**
1996 – Turner County
*Won in quarterfinals.
**Won in semifinals.
***Won state title.
