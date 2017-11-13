Maxwell Round One Summary: Favored teams roll
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Interesting results:
– The opening round was smooth sailing for the favorites as the computer picked 98 of the 112 first round games correctly (87.5%), including 16-0 in AA and 15-1 in both AAAAA and AAAA.
– Although all the favorites hung in there, there are still two underdogs who advanced to the second round that each have less than 1 in a million chance — Maynard Jackson in AAAAA (1,877,054.67 to 1 odds) and B.E.S.T. Academy in AA (1,372,745.89 to 1).
– One way to measure the parity of a classification’s playoffs would be to calculate how often the same team would be crowned champion in consecutive tournaments if the tournament could be replayed an infinite amount of times. For example, Class AAAA would have a higher chance of the same champion repeating primarily because of Cartersville’s dominance, thus less parity. Using this measure, here are the title races with the most to the least parity (lowest to highest chances of the same team repeating in an infinite simulation):
|Class
|Parity
|AAAAAA
|17.7%
|A – Public
|23.1%
|AA
|26.6%
|AAAAAAA
|28.9%
|AAA
|32.1%
|AAAAA
|35.8%
|AAAA
|59.2%
|A – Private
|65.6%
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 0.10%.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,998 of 2,150 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.93%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.79 points.
The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.18
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Lowndes
|11-0
|96.05
|1
|Lee County
|10-1
|73.43
|2
|Grayson
|10-1
|86.05
|2
|Coffee
|7-3
|72.53
|3
|North Gwinnett
|10-1
|85.72
|3
|Mays
|10-1
|71.39
|4
|Archer
|11-0
|85.34
|4
|Glynn Academy
|7-3
|71.15
|5
|Walton
|11-0
|84.80
|5
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|8-3
|67.45
|6
|Tift County
|10-1
|83.26
|6
|Brunswick
|7-3
|66.07
|7
|Brookwood
|9-2
|82.16
|7
|Tucker
|10-1
|65.60
|8
|Colquitt County
|8-3
|77.16
|8
|Valdosta
|4-7
|60.81
|9
|Parkview
|8-3
|74.36
|9
|Allatoona
|8-3
|59.97
|10
|Mill Creek
|8-3
|73.44
|10
|Harrison
|8-3
|59.67
|11
|McEachern
|8-3
|72.97
|11
|Richmond Hill
|7-3
|59.36
|12
|Hillgrove
|8-3
|71.82
|12
|Douglas County
|10-1
|58.94
|13
|South Forsyth
|10-1
|71.69
|13
|Effingham County
|5-6
|57.44
|14
|Mountain View
|9-2
|71.69
|14
|Alpharetta
|10-1
|56.62
|15
|Milton
|9-2
|70.63
|15
|Dacula
|7-4
|56.49
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Buford
|9-1
|90.61
|1
|Cartersville
|11-0
|92.19
|2
|Stockbridge
|11-0
|79.44
|2
|Ridgeland
|11-0
|73.11
|3
|Warner Robins
|11-0
|76.06
|3
|Burke County
|11-0
|70.25
|4
|Rome
|11-0
|74.97
|4
|Marist
|11-0
|68.00
|5
|Jones County
|10-1
|71.95
|5
|Cedartown
|10-1
|66.59
|6
|Wayne County
|9-1
|63.89
|6
|Troup
|9-2
|64.48
|7
|Eagle’s Landing
|7-4
|60.83
|7
|Thomson
|9-1
|63.62
|8
|Starr’s Mill
|10-1
|59.66
|8
|Blessed Trinity
|9-2
|61.85
|9
|Bainbridge
|8-3
|59.28
|9
|Mary Persons
|9-2
|57.75
|10
|Dutchtown
|7-4
|58.64
|10
|Jefferson
|9-2
|54.89
|11
|Ware County
|5-5
|54.75
|11
|St. Pius X
|6-5
|54.04
|12
|Flowery Branch
|9-2
|54.59
|12
|Americus-Sumter
|9-2
|53.83
|13
|Carrollton
|9-2
|53.54
|13
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|9-2
|50.79
|14
|Griffin
|9-2
|51.98
|14
|Sandy Creek
|5-5
|50.04
|15
|Ola
|5-5
|50.83
|15
|West Laurens
|6-5
|49.64
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|10-1
|77.60
|1
|Benedictine
|11-0
|78.97
|2
|Peach County
|10-1
|70.79
|2
|Screven County
|10-0
|70.11
|3
|Cedar Grove
|11-0
|68.91
|3
|Thomasville
|11-0
|68.18
|4
|Calhoun
|10-1
|62.97
|4
|Rabun County
|11-0
|66.58
|5
|Crisp County
|9-1
|59.45
|5
|Brooks County
|9-1
|65.96
|6
|Lovett
|7-4
|49.65
|6
|Hapeville Charter
|10-1
|65.13
|7
|Jenkins
|11-0
|48.52
|7
|Dodge County
|10-0
|59.94
|8
|Westside (Macon)
|8-3
|45.48
|8
|Toombs County
|10-1
|58.26
|9
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-5
|45.02
|9
|Jefferson County
|10-1
|54.94
|10
|Pace Academy
|5-5
|44.17
|10
|Heard County
|10-1
|54.57
|11
|Pike County
|8-3
|42.52
|11
|Callaway
|10-1
|51.47
|12
|Monroe Area
|10-1
|42.37
|12
|Fitzgerald
|4-7
|49.47
|13
|Liberty County
|8-3
|42.13
|13
|Rockmart
|9-2
|48.38
|14
|Cook
|6-5
|41.96
|14
|Vidalia
|5-5
|48.33
|15
|Dawson County
|8-3
|40.54
|15
|Swainsboro
|6-4
|45.12
|A – Public
|A – Private
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Manchester
|10-0
|52.67
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|10-0
|71.70
|2
|Irwin County
|9-1
|51.95
|2
|Athens Academy
|10-0
|54.18
|3
|Clinch County
|8-2
|50.65
|3
|Wesleyan
|8-2
|47.07
|4
|Macon County
|7-3
|47.40
|4
|Mount Paran Christian
|9-1
|45.46
|5
|Emanuel County Institute
|9-1
|40.89
|5
|Prince Avenue Christian
|9-1
|41.90
|6
|Charlton County
|8-2
|36.11
|6
|Stratford Academy
|9-1
|40.47
|7
|Lincoln County
|7-4
|35.55
|7
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|8-2
|37.86
|8
|Marion County
|9-2
|35.50
|8
|Calvary Day
|9-2
|36.68
|9
|Dooly County
|5-6
|34.61
|9
|Aquinas
|7-3
|35.88
|10
|Schley County
|8-3
|33.31
|10
|Savannah Country Day
|9-2
|30.86
|11
|Commerce
|8-2
|33.16
|11
|Darlington
|7-4
|29.72
|12
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|8-2
|32.45
|12
|Whitefield Academy
|8-3
|29.37
|13
|Washington-Wilkes
|7-4
|31.65
|13
|First Presbyterian
|8-3
|29.08
|14
|Taylor County
|8-3
|31.53
|14
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|7-4
|28.13
|15
|Telfair County
|4-7
|28.51
|15
|Savannah Christian
|6-4
|26.89
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
†-Plays non-region schedule
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|1 [1]
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|11-0
|96.05
|58.20
|23
|2 [1]
|Cartersville
|5 – AAAA
|11-0
|92.19
|50.38
|57
|3 [1]
|Buford
|8 – AAAAA
|9-1
|90.61
|36.82
|176
|4 [2]
|Grayson
|8 – AAAAAAA
|10-1
|86.05
|59.71
|16
|5 [3]
|North Gwinnett
|6 – AAAAAAA
|10-1
|85.72
|60.22
|14
|6 [4]
|Archer
|8 – AAAAAAA
|11-0
|85.34
|58.35
|22
|7 [5]
|Walton
|4 – AAAAAAA
|11-0
|84.80
|56.07
|31
|8 [6]
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|10-1
|83.26
|61.23
|13
|9 [7]
|Brookwood
|7 – AAAAAAA
|9-2
|82.16
|59.17
|17
|10 [2]
|Stockbridge
|4 – AAAAA
|11-0
|79.44
|48.99
|66
|11 [1]
|Benedictine
|2 – AA
|11-0
|78.97
|42.27
|116
|12 [1]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7 – AAA
|10-1
|77.60
|30.27
|249
|13 [8]
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|8-3
|77.16
|67.25
|5
|14 [3]
|Warner Robins
|1 – AAAAA
|11-0
|76.06
|49.04
|65
|15 [4]
|Rome
|7 – AAAAA
|11-0
|74.97
|41.07
|131
|16 [9]
|Parkview
|7 – AAAAAAA
|8-3
|74.36
|55.40
|32
|17 [10]
|Mill Creek
|6 – AAAAAAA
|8-3
|73.44
|57.90
|24
|18 [1]
|Lee County
|1 – AAAAAA
|10-1
|73.43
|52.65
|46
|19 [2]
|Ridgeland
|6 – AAAA
|11-0
|73.11
|30.64
|244
|20 [11]
|McEachern
|3 – AAAAAAA
|8-3
|72.97
|60.20
|15
|21 [2]
|Coffee
|1 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|72.53
|63.84
|10
|22 [5]
|Jones County
|4 – AAAAA
|10-1
|71.95
|48.41
|73
|23 [12]
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|8-3
|71.82
|61.89
|11
|24 [1]
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5 – A
|10-0
|71.70
|27.04
|281
|25 [13]
|South Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|10-1
|71.69
|51.17
|54
|26 [14]
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|9-2
|71.69
|38.93
|153
|27 [3]
|Mays
|5 – AAAAAA
|10-1
|71.39
|44.13
|99
|28 [4]
|Glynn Academy
|2 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|71.15
|61.79
|12
|29 [2]
|Peach County
|4 – AAA
|10-1
|70.79
|34.93
|202
|30 [15]
|Milton
|5 – AAAAAAA
|9-2
|70.63
|53.74
|35
|31 [3]
|Burke County
|3 – AAAA
|11-0
|70.25
|36.81
|177
|32 [2]
|Screven County
|4 – AA
|10-0
|70.11
|19.62
|344
|33 [3]
|Cedar Grove
|5 – AAA
|11-0
|68.91
|30.97
|240
|34 [16]
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-6
|68.25
|66.66
|7
|35 [3]
|Thomasville
|1 – AA
|11-0
|68.18
|36.78
|178
|36 [4]
|Marist
|7 – AAAA
|11-0
|68.00
|41.42
|127
|37 [17]
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|67.79
|53.53
|37
|38 [5]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|8-3
|67.45
|56.08
|30
|39 [5]
|Cedartown
|5 – AAAA
|10-1
|66.59
|42.39
|114
|40 [4]
|Rabun County
|8 – AA
|11-0
|66.58
|20.16
|337
|41 [6]
|Brunswick
|2 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|66.07
|52.89
|44
|42 [18]
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|8-3
|66.04
|53.69
|36
|43 [5]
|Brooks County
|1 – AA
|9-1
|65.96
|42.08
|119
|44 [7]
|Tucker
|4 – AAAAAA
|10-1
|65.60
|34.15
|208
|45 [6]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 – AA
|10-1
|65.13
|31.25
|237
|46 [6]
|Troup
|5 – AAAA
|9-2
|64.48
|36.69
|180
|47 [6]
|Wayne County
|2 – AAAAA
|9-1
|63.89
|42.60
|111
|48 [7]
|Thomson
|3 – AAAA
|9-1
|63.62
|28.95
|262
|49 [19]
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|63.55
|56.87
|27
|50 [4]
|Calhoun
|6 – AAA
|10-1
|62.97
|29.28
|256
|51 [8]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 – AAAA
|9-2
|61.85
|45.52
|92
|52 [20]
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|61.22
|56.43
|29
|53 [7]
|Eagle’s Landing
|4 – AAAAA
|7-4
|60.83
|51.97
|48
|54 [8]
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|60.81
|67.46
|4
|55 [21]
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|60.48
|56.77
|28
|56 [9]
|Allatoona
|6 – AAAAAA
|8-3
|59.97
|49.27
|63
|57 [7]
|Dodge County
|3 – AA
|10-0
|59.94
|35.97
|189
|58 [22]
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|6-5
|59.79
|58.57
|18
|59 [10]
|Harrison
|6 – AAAAAA
|8-3
|59.67
|48.91
|68
|60 [8]
|Starr’s Mill
|3 – AAAAA
|10-1
|59.66
|42.62
|110
|61 [5]
|Crisp County
|1 – AAA
|9-1
|59.45
|32.00
|230
|62 [23]
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|6-4
|59.41
|53.28
|41
|63 [11]
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|7-3
|59.36
|47.90
|80
|64 [9]
|Bainbridge
|1 – AAAAA
|8-3
|59.28
|41.60
|124
|65 [12]
|Douglas County
|5 – AAAAAA
|10-1
|58.94
|39.43
|149
|66 [10]
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|7-4
|58.64
|50.12
|59
|67 [24]
|Etowah
|4 – AAAAAAA
|5-6
|58.30
|58.44
|20
|68 [8]
|Toombs County
|2 – AA
|10-1
|58.26
|33.77
|210
|69 [9]
|Mary Persons
|2 – AAAA
|9-2
|57.75
|38.60
|157
|70 [25]
|Collins Hill
|6 – AAAAAAA
|6-5
|57.71
|53.02
|43
|71 [13]
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|5-6
|57.44
|58.52
|19
|72 [14]
|Alpharetta
|7 – AAAAAA
|10-1
|56.62
|34.97
|201
|73 [15]
|Dacula
|8 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|56.49
|45.51
|93
|74 [16]
|Evans
|3 – AAAAAA
|9-2
|56.09
|35.37
|197
|75 [26]
|Roswell
|4 – AAAAAAA
|3-8
|55.56
|67.22
|6
|76 [9]
|Jefferson County
|4 – AA
|10-1
|54.94
|23.58
|307
|77 [10]
|Jefferson
|8 – AAAA
|9-2
|54.89
|38.43
|159
|78 [27]
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|54.85
|70.14
|1
|79 [11]
|Ware County
|2 – AAAAA
|5-5
|54.75
|56.98
|26
|80 [12]
|Flowery Branch
|8 – AAAAA
|9-2
|54.59
|36.07
|187
|81 [10]
|Heard County
|5 – AA
|10-1
|54.57
|28.91
|263
|82 [28]
|Westlake
|2 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|54.34
|48.12
|75
|83 [2]
|Athens Academy
|8 – A
|10-0
|54.18
|14.86
|386
|84 [11]
|St. Pius X
|8 – AAAA
|6-5
|54.04
|49.44
|62
|85 [12]
|Americus-Sumter
|1 – AAAA
|9-2
|53.83
|38.30
|161
|86 [13]
|Carrollton
|7 – AAAAA
|9-2
|53.54
|40.84
|134
|87 [1]
|Manchester
|4 – A
|10-0
|52.67
|11.89
|394
|88 [17]
|Sequoyah
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|52.46
|48.36
|74
|89 [18]
|Dalton
|6 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|52.28
|46.04
|89
|90 [29]
|Central Gwinnett
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-5
|52.23
|55.27
|33
|91 [30]
|South Gwinnett
|8 – AAAAAAA
|3-8
|52.13
|66.62
|8
|92 [14]
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|9-2
|51.98
|38.89
|154
|93 [2]
|Irwin County
|2 – A
|9-1
|51.95
|29.29
|255
|94 [11]
|Callaway
|5 – AA
|10-1
|51.47
|29.25
|257
|95 [19]
|Hughes
|5 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|51.35
|43.95
|101
|96 [20]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|51.03
|43.92
|102
|97 [15]
|Ola
|4 – AAAAA
|5-5
|50.83
|51.11
|55
|98 [13]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|9-2
|50.79
|25.47
|294
|99 [31]
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|7-4
|50.75
|41.28
|129
|100 [3]
|Clinch County
|2 – A
|8-2
|50.65
|27.24
|279
|101 [21]
|Alexander
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|50.17
|47.13
|83
|102 [14]
|Sandy Creek
|5 – AAAA
|5-5
|50.04
|48.62
|71
|103 [32]
|Pebblebrook
|2 – AAAAAAA
|6-5
|49.83
|43.65
|103
|104 [6]
|Lovett
|5 – AAA
|7-4
|49.65
|37.82
|166
|105 [15]
|West Laurens
|2 – AAAA
|6-5
|49.64
|47.97
|78
|106 [22]
|Creekview
|6 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|49.49
|44.40
|96
|107 [12]
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|4-7
|49.47
|53.90
|34
|108 [16]
|Woodward Academy
|4 – AAAA
|10-1
|49.20
|25.19
|295
|109 [23]
|Centennial
|7 – AAAAAA
|8-3
|48.55
|35.13
|199
|110 [7]
|Jenkins
|3 – AAA
|11-0
|48.52
|22.79
|314
|111 [16]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6 – AAAAA
|10-1
|48.43
|29.04
|260
|112 [13]
|Rockmart
|7 – AA
|9-2
|48.38
|15.49
|379
|113 [17]
|Cairo
|1 – AAAA
|8-3
|48.35
|39.24
|152
|114 [14]
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|5-5
|48.33
|48.98
|67
|115 [33]
|North Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-6
|48.20
|51.01
|56
|116 [18]
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|6-5
|48.05
|49.89
|61
|117 [17]
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|5-6
|47.76
|48.55
|72
|118 [4]
|Macon County
|4 – A
|7-3
|47.40
|33.71
|211
|119 [24]
|Stephenson
|4 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|47.16
|41.04
|132
|120 [25]
|Grovetown
|3 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|47.11
|41.34
|128
|121 [3]
|Wesleyan
|5 – A
|8-2
|47.07
|25.58
|292
|122 [34]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-6
|46.47
|53.34
|40
|123 [26]
|Northgate
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|46.46
|43.48
|105
|124 [27]
|Houston County
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|46.41
|64.01
|9
|125 [18]
|Clarke Central
|8 – AAAAA
|7-4
|46.15
|37.01
|173
|126 [8]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|8-3
|45.48
|32.06
|227
|127 [4]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6 – A
|9-1
|45.46
|22.23
|320
|128 [19]
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|7-4
|45.42
|40.55
|136
|129 [35]
|East Coweta
|2 – AAAAAAA
|5-5
|45.16
|43.61
|104
|130 [15]
|Swainsboro
|2 – AA
|6-4
|45.12
|40.98
|133
|131 [9]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 – AAA
|6-5
|45.02
|40.03
|142
|132 [19]
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|7-4
|45.01
|39.77
|144
|133 [36]
|Campbell
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-7
|44.83
|51.24
|52
|134 [20]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|44.82
|53.37
|39
|135 [37]
|Newnan
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-7
|44.69
|51.47
|51
|136 [20]
|Baldwin
|3 – AAAA
|7-4
|44.49
|36.50
|182
|137 [10]
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|5-5
|44.17
|42.53
|113
|138 [21]
|East Paulding
|7 – AAAAA
|4-6
|44.16
|48.09
|76
|139 [28]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 – AAAAAA
|9-2
|43.36
|32.13
|226
|140 [29]
|Lanier
|8 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|43.33
|43.25
|106
|141 [21]
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|8-3
|43.22
|32.20
|224
|142 [22]
|Locust Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|43.19
|53.43
|38
|143 [23]
|Paulding County
|7 – AAAAA
|5-6
|42.86
|47.90
|79
|144 [16]
|Bacon County
|2 – AA
|6-4
|42.56
|37.71
|167
|145 [30]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|42.54
|41.13
|130
|146 [11]
|Pike County
|4 – AAA
|8-3
|42.52
|26.69
|285
|147 [17]
|Jeff Davis
|2 – AA
|5-5
|42.51
|39.37
|150
|148 [12]
|Monroe Area
|8 – AAA
|10-1
|42.37
|19.33
|346
|149 [24]
|Arabia Mountain
|5 – AAAAA
|9-2
|42.33
|26.09
|288
|150 [31]
|Lovejoy
|4 – AAAAAA
|6-5
|42.30
|39.58
|146
|151 [13]
|Liberty County
|2 – AAA
|8-3
|42.13
|29.63
|251
|152 [14]
|Cook
|1 – AAA
|6-5
|41.96
|40.63
|135
|153 [5]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 – A
|9-1
|41.90
|16.53
|368
|154 [22]
|Eastside
|4 – AAAA
|8-3
|41.89
|28.64
|267
|155 [25]
|Villa Rica
|7 – AAAAA
|5-5
|41.52
|40.05
|140
|156 [26]
|Hiram
|7 – AAAAA
|4-6
|41.42
|42.37
|115
|157 [18]
|Washington County
|3 – AA
|4-7
|41.36
|49.04
|64
|158 [19]
|Pepperell
|7 – AA
|8-3
|41.20
|22.01
|325
|159 [27]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 – AAAAA
|9-2
|41.18
|26.78
|284
|160 [5]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 – A
|9-1
|40.89
|15.57
|378
|161 [28]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 – AAAAA
|8-3
|40.79
|28.57
|269
|162 [20]
|Dublin
|3 – AA
|7-4
|40.58
|31.76
|231
|163 [15]
|Dawson County
|7 – AAA
|8-3
|40.54
|27.38
|278
|164 [6]
|Stratford Academy
|7 – A
|9-1
|40.47
|19.43
|345
|165 [16]
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|9-2
|40.39
|23.93
|303
|166 [23]
|Spalding
|2 – AAAA
|4-6
|40.33
|44.33
|97
|167 [38]
|Lambert
|5 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|40.05
|51.23
|53
|168 [24]
|West Hall
|7 – AAAA
|5-6
|39.74
|42.99
|107
|169 [32]
|Gainesville
|8 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|39.71
|47.38
|82
|170 [29]
|Banneker
|6 – AAAAA
|8-3
|39.71
|30.82
|242
|171 [21]
|Southwest
|3 – AA
|5-5
|39.59
|40.19
|138
|172 [25]
|Howard
|2 – AAAA
|6-5
|39.48
|37.28
|170
|173 [33]
|Tri-Cities
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|39.39
|44.79
|95
|174 [26]
|Stephens County
|8 – AAAA
|5-5
|39.31
|38.88
|155
|175 [27]
|Oconee County
|8 – AAAA
|5-6
|38.98
|40.04
|141
|176 [39]
|Peachtree Ridge
|6 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|38.96
|67.52
|3
|177 [28]
|Perry
|2 – AAAA
|5-5
|38.67
|38.53
|158
|178 [22]
|Bleckley County
|3 – AA
|6-4
|38.64
|28.58
|268
|179 [30]
|New Hampstead
|2 – AAAAA
|5-5
|38.52
|39.36
|151
|180 [29]
|Hardaway
|1 – AAAA
|4-6
|38.23
|41.42
|126
|181 [23]
|Elbert County
|8 – AA
|9-2
|37.88
|15.85
|375
|182 [7]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 – A
|8-2
|37.86
|20.69
|335
|183 [31]
|Harris County
|1 – AAAAA
|5-6
|37.36
|39.46
|148
|184 [32]
|South Effingham
|2 – AAAAA
|1-10
|37.29
|57.14
|25
|185 [30]
|Northwest Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|6-5
|37.14
|32.25
|223
|186 [31]
|Upson-Lee
|2 – AAAA
|4-6
|37.06
|39.74
|145
|187 [34]
|Chattahoochee
|7 – AAAAAA
|7-4
|36.68
|33.88
|209
|188 [8]
|Calvary Day
|3 – A
|9-2
|36.68
|17.84
|354
|189 [33]
|McIntosh
|3 – AAAAA
|6-5
|36.37
|32.61
|218
|190 [35]
|Greenbrier
|3 – AAAAAA
|6-4
|36.29
|29.29
|254
|191 [6]
|Charlton County
|2 – A
|8-2
|36.11
|21.76
|330
|192 [32]
|Pickens
|6 – AAAA
|5-6
|36.06
|38.87
|156
|193 [9]
|Aquinas
|7 – A
|7-3
|35.88
|22.72
|315
|194 [17]
|Morgan County
|8 – AAA
|9-2
|35.79
|19.62
|343
|195 [36]
|Cambridge
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|35.61
|38.10
|164
|196 [37]
|River Ridge
|6 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|35.60
|41.60
|125
|197 [7]
|Lincoln County
|7 – A
|7-4
|35.55
|25.49
|293
|198 [8]
|Marion County
|4 – A
|9-2
|35.50
|18.76
|351
|199 [38]
|New Manchester
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|35.40
|45.84
|90
|200 [34]
|Thomas County Central
|1 – AAAAA
|3-8
|35.40
|52.60
|47
|201 [35]
|Union Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-7
|35.33
|50.16
|58
|202 [9]
|Dooly County
|4 – A
|5-6
|34.61
|33.58
|214
|203 [36]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 – AAAAA
|6-5
|34.41
|32.89
|217
|204 [37]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 – AAAAA
|3-7
|34.39
|44.04
|100
|205 [38]
|Statesboro
|2 – AAAAA
|2-7
|34.31
|46.10
|88
|206 [39]
|Morrow
|3 – AAAAA
|5-5
|34.19
|36.25
|186
|207 [18]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|6-5
|34.02
|28.71
|265
|208 [39]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 – AAAAAA
|2-9
|33.68
|51.94
|49
|209 [24]
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|7-4
|33.58
|22.98
|312
|210 [40]
|South Cobb
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|33.46
|46.97
|84
|211 [10]
|Schley County
|4 – A
|8-3
|33.31
|19.82
|342
|212 [11]
|Commerce
|8 – A
|8-2
|33.16
|14.63
|387
|213 [41]
|Pope
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|33.13
|41.68
|123
|214 [40]
|Shiloh
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|32.99
|68.16
|2
|215 [41]
|Wheeler
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|32.99
|48.89
|69
|216 [19]
|East Hall
|7 – AAA
|7-4
|32.97
|24.41
|300
|217 [42]
|Drew
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-7
|32.91
|42.17
|118
|218 [33]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|3-8
|32.89
|40.14
|139
|219 [12]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 – A
|8-2
|32.45
|15.22
|382
|220 [25]
|Spencer
|5 – AA
|5-6
|32.33
|35.75
|193
|221 [40]
|Hampton
|4 – AAAAA
|1-9
|31.77
|51.56
|50
|222 [13]
|Washington-Wilkes
|7 – A
|7-4
|31.65
|24.89
|297
|223 [14]
|Taylor County
|4 – A
|8-3
|31.53
|6.87
|400
|224 [26]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 – AA
|6-5
|31.37
|30.29
|248
|225 [34]
|Central (Carrollton)
|5 – AAAA
|3-7
|31.02
|46.87
|85
|226 [41]
|Fayette County
|3 – AAAAA
|3-7
|30.87
|40.29
|137
|227 [27]
|Northeast
|3 – AA
|5-4
|30.87
|27.79
|274
|228 [10]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 – A
|9-2
|30.86
|14.51
|388
|229 [43]
|Jonesboro
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|30.71
|42.74
|108
|230 [44]
|Alcovy
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|30.49
|37.92
|165
|231 [28]
|Berrien
|1 – AA
|4-7
|30.39
|42.68
|109
|232 [45]
|Sprayberry
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|30.28
|45.62
|91
|233 [35]
|Chestatee
|7 – AAAA
|4-6
|30.16
|37.25
|171
|234 [42]
|North Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|6-5
|30.06
|25.88
|290
|235 [20]
|Pierce County
|2 – AAA
|5-5
|29.87
|30.63
|245
|236 [11]
|Darlington
|6 – A
|7-4
|29.72
|22.15
|324
|237 [36]
|Madison County
|8 – AAAA
|4-7
|29.54
|36.77
|179
|238 [37]
|Southeast Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|7-3
|29.41
|10.16
|397
|239 [21]
|Jackson
|4 – AAA
|5-6
|29.41
|33.03
|216
|240 [12]
|Whitefield Academy
|6 – A
|8-3
|29.37
|20.99
|332
|241 [46]
|Johns Creek
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|29.24
|38.18
|162
|242 [22]
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|7-4
|29.22
|19.95
|340
|243 [13]
|First Presbyterian
|7 – A
|8-3
|29.08
|16.49
|369
|244 [38]
|Richmond Academy
|3 – AAAA
|5-6
|28.97
|35.79
|192
|245 [23]
|Adairsville
|6 – AAA
|6-5
|28.62
|26.52
|286
|246 [47]
|M.L. King
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-6
|28.58
|33.33
|215
|247 [15]
|Telfair County
|2 – A
|4-7
|28.51
|32.54
|219
|248 [24]
|North Hall
|7 – AAA
|4-7
|28.46
|35.60
|194
|249 [14]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 – A
|7-4
|28.13
|24.00
|302
|250 [48]
|Habersham Central
|8 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|28.10
|36.25
|185
|251 [39]
|Salem
|4 – AAAA
|6-5
|27.99
|23.90
|304
|252 [42]
|Rockdale County
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|27.90
|49.99
|60
|253 [43]
|Veterans
|1 – AAAAA
|2-8
|27.79
|42.57
|112
|254 [25]
|Monroe
|1 – AAA
|3-7
|27.76
|37.48
|168
|255 [29]
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|7-4
|27.72
|17.51
|355
|256 [44]
|Loganville
|8 – AAAAA
|2-8
|27.72
|42.04
|120
|257 [40]
|Westover
|1 – AAAA
|4-6
|27.51
|32.03
|228
|258 [45]
|Columbia
|5 – AAAAA
|5-6
|27.41
|29.70
|250
|259 [43]
|Duluth
|6 – AAAAAAA
|3-7
|27.36
|44.99
|94
|260 [26]
|Hart County
|8 – AAA
|3-8
|27.28
|37.46
|169
|261 [16]
|Trion
|6 – A
|7-4
|27.12
|17.19
|359
|262 [15]
|Savannah Christian
|3 – A
|6-4
|26.89
|22.62
|318
|263 [17]
|Turner County
|2 – A
|6-5
|26.84
|26.93
|283
|264 [16]
|Tattnall Square
|7 – A
|7-4
|26.79
|17.21
|358
|265 [17]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 – A
|7-4
|26.69
|17.04
|362
|266 [30]
|Harlem
|4 – AA
|7-4
|26.52
|17.13
|360
|267 [27]
|Tattnall County
|2 – AAA
|4-6
|26.16
|29.03
|261
|268 [28]
|Ringgold
|6 – AAA
|5-5
|26.15
|22.68
|317
|269 [31]
|South Atlanta
|6 – AA
|5-6
|26.00
|29.59
|252
|270 [41]
|Columbus
|1 – AAAA
|3-7
|25.97
|37.07
|172
|271 [44]
|Forsyth Central
|5 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|25.67
|48.69
|70
|272 [18]
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5 – A
|6-5
|24.94
|25.98
|289
|273 [32]
|Temple
|5 – AA
|6-5
|24.93
|19.19
|348
|274 [33]
|Metter
|2 – AA
|3-7
|24.92
|39.81
|143
|275 [49]
|Northview
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|24.58
|36.63
|181
|276 [29]
|Towers
|5 – AAA
|4-6
|24.39
|31.58
|234
|277 [18]
|Mitchell County
|1 – A
|9-1
|24.20
|-5.22
|414
|278 [30]
|Appling County
|2 – AAA
|3-6
|23.80
|34.22
|207
|279 [42]
|North Oconee
|8 – AAAA
|1-9
|23.78
|41.99
|121
|280 [19]
|Jenkins County
|3 – A
|8-3
|23.63
|13.54
|391
|281 [46]
|Decatur
|6 – AAAAA
|4-6
|23.01
|29.37
|253
|282 [45]
|Cherokee
|4 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|22.89
|58.42
|21
|283 [47]
|Riverwood
|6 – AAAAA
|2-8
|22.37
|33.69
|213
|284 [31]
|Savannah
|3 – AAA
|6-5
|22.35
|19.97
|339
|285 [32]
|Jackson County
|8 – AAA
|5-6
|22.28
|27.59
|275
|286 [34]
|Jordan
|5 – AA
|2-8
|22.07
|35.91
|190
|287 [48]
|Lithonia
|5 – AAAAA
|3-7
|22.05
|32.29
|222
|288 [33]
|Sonoraville
|6 – AAA
|4-6
|22.01
|26.20
|287
|289 [34]
|Windsor Forest
|3 – AAA
|7-4
|21.88
|15.68
|377
|290 [19]
|George Walton Academy
|8 – A
|7-4
|21.72
|15.46
|380
|291 [49]
|Miller Grove
|5 – AAAAA
|5-6
|21.62
|22.92
|313
|292 [50]
|North Atlanta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|21.62
|31.19
|238
|293 [20]
|Mount de Sales
|7 – A
|6-5
|20.76
|17.34
|356
|294 [50]
|Grady
|6 – AAAAA
|2-7
|20.43
|32.01
|229
|295 [51]
|South Paulding
|5 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|20.41
|48.07
|77
|296 [52]
|Dunwoody
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-7
|20.33
|30.35
|247
|297 [51]
|Riverdale
|3 – AAAAA
|1-9
|20.16
|38.11
|163
|298 [21]
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8 – A
|6-5
|20.10
|15.01
|384
|299 [35]
|Central (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|2-7
|20.09
|35.09
|200
|300 [22]
|Walker
|6 – A
|5-6
|20.04
|24.50
|299
|301 [35]
|Chattooga
|7 – AA
|4-7
|20.01
|29.18
|258
|302 [36]
|Beach
|3 – AAA
|5-4
|19.85
|16.28
|372
|303 [43]
|North Clayton
|4 – AAAA
|4-7
|19.71
|28.19
|271
|304 [52]
|Cass
|7 – AAAAA
|0-10
|19.42
|42.19
|117
|305 [36]
|Glenn Hills
|4 – AA
|5-5
|19.33
|21.92
|328
|306 [44]
|Hephzibah
|3 – AAAA
|4-6
|19.33
|23.67
|306
|307 [20]
|Montgomery County
|3 – A
|6-5
|19.28
|15.44
|381
|308 [37]
|Union County
|7 – AAA
|6-4
|19.26
|20.59
|336
|309 [23]
|Strong Rock Christian
|5 – A
|5-6
|19.20
|22.22
|321
|310 [37]
|Washington
|6 – AA
|3-7
|18.90
|30.71
|243
|311 [38]
|Dougherty
|1 – AAA
|2-9
|18.58
|32.15
|225
|312 [53]
|Mundy’s Mill
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-8
|18.50
|35.41
|196
|313 [38]
|Therrell
|6 – AA
|3-7
|18.48
|30.39
|246
|314 [24]
|Brookstone
|4 – A
|5-6
|18.40
|19.92
|341
|315 [46]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|7 – AAAAAAA
|2-8
|18.17
|47.43
|81
|316 [39]
|Redan
|5 – AAA
|3-7
|18.15
|35.47
|195
|317 [53]
|Walnut Grove
|8 – AAAAA
|2-8
|18.07
|38.36
|160
|318 [21]
|Pelham
|1 – A
|9-2
|18.05
|-2.28
|409
|319 [54]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|17.70
|39.51
|147
|320 [45]
|LaGrange
|5 – AAAA
|0-10
|17.64
|52.84
|45
|321 [39]
|Lamar County
|5 – AA
|1-9
|17.09
|36.92
|175
|322 [40]
|Early County
|1 – AA
|2-8
|16.67
|44.13
|98
|323 [22]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 – A
|3-6
|15.53
|21.97
|326
|324 [41]
|Butler
|4 – AA
|4-7
|15.52
|24.63
|298
|325 [46]
|Henry County
|4 – AAAA
|3-7
|15.30
|29.09
|259
|326 [42]
|Laney
|4 – AA
|3-7
|14.77
|34.28
|205
|327 [55]
|Creekside
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-10
|14.66
|46.43
|87
|328 [40]
|Franklin County
|8 – AAA
|2-8
|14.44
|31.60
|233
|329 [47]
|Shaw
|1 – AAAA
|1-9
|13.92
|35.86
|191
|330 [23]
|Claxton
|3 – A
|3-7
|13.73
|23.16
|311
|331 [54]
|Lithia Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|1-9
|13.61
|34.51
|204
|332 [41]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 – AAA
|5-5
|13.59
|13.90
|390
|333 [43]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 – AA
|2-7
|13.57
|25.84
|291
|334 [25]
|Holy Innocents
|5 – A
|3-7
|13.54
|26.98
|282
|335 [44]
|Banks County
|8 – AA
|5-6
|12.06
|15.86
|374
|336 [56]
|Apalachee
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-9
|11.93
|36.06
|188
|337 [26]
|North Cobb Christian
|6 – A
|4-6
|11.80
|17.26
|357
|338 [24]
|Towns County
|8 – A
|5-6
|11.41
|18.61
|352
|339 [25]
|Chattahoochee County
|1 – A
|7-4
|11.19
|0.40
|407
|340 [47]
|Discovery
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-9
|11.16
|46.67
|86
|341 [26]
|Atkinson County
|2 – A
|2-8
|10.88
|32.39
|221
|342 [27]
|Wilcox County
|2 – A
|2-8
|10.71
|27.80
|273
|343 [57]
|Forest Park
|4 – AAAAAA†
|2-8
|10.69
|31.35
|236
|344 [27]
|Athens Christian
|8 – A
|4-6
|10.45
|15.74
|376
|345 [28]
|St. Francis
|6 – A
|4-6
|10.23
|16.79
|365
|346 [42]
|Brantley County
|2 – AAA
|1-8
|9.65
|27.18
|280
|347 [28]
|Johnson County
|3 – A
|5-5
|9.09
|10.85
|395
|348 [48]
|Luella
|4 – AAAA
|1-9
|7.80
|32.51
|220
|349 [45]
|Dade County
|7 – AA
|4-6
|7.73
|16.33
|371
|350 [29]
|Miller County
|1 – A
|7-4
|7.69
|-3.73
|412
|351 [49]
|Cross Creek
|3 – AAAA
|2-8
|7.67
|31.12
|239
|352 [43]
|Lumpkin County
|7 – AAA
|1-9
|7.59
|31.46
|235
|353 [46]
|Bryan County
|2 – AA
|0-9
|7.58
|41.72
|122
|354 [44]
|McNair
|5 – AAA
|3-7
|7.49
|24.22
|301
|355 [45]
|Kendrick
|4 – AAA
|1-9
|7.31
|36.29
|184
|356 [30]
|Wilkinson County
|7 – A
|3-7
|7.20
|20.71
|334
|357 [46]
|Murray County
|6 – AAA
|3-7
|7.17
|21.97
|327
|358 [47]
|Islands
|3 – AAA
|3-7
|5.82
|21.39
|331
|359 [48]
|Rutland
|4 – AAA
|0-9
|4.88
|35.35
|198
|360 [49]
|Worth County
|1 – AAA
|0-10
|4.64
|34.24
|206
|361 [31]
|Seminole County
|1 – A
|5-5
|2.52
|-2.90
|411
|362 [32]
|Bowdon
|6 – A
|2-8
|2.05
|22.16
|323
|363 [50]
|Haralson County
|6 – AAA
|2-8
|2.02
|23.90
|305
|364 [47]
|Putnam County
|8 – AA
|5-5
|1.84
|5.92
|401
|365 [33]
|Hancock Central
|7 – A
|2-8
|1.82
|18.83
|349
|366 [29]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8 – A
|2-8
|1.77
|16.36
|370
|367 [34]
|Hawkinsville
|4 – A
|2-8
|1.53
|28.68
|266
|368 [48]
|East Laurens
|3 – AA
|0-10
|1.35
|36.44
|183
|369 [35]
|Gordon Lee
|6 – A
|2-8
|0.88
|12.78
|393
|370 [49]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 – AA
|1-9
|0.82
|22.17
|322
|371 [51]
|Fannin County
|7 – AAA
|2-8
|0.74
|27.44
|277
|372 [50]
|LaFayette
|6 – AAAA
|3-7
|0.19
|23.58
|308
|373 [36]
|Portal
|3 – A
|2-8
|-0.75
|18.15
|353
|374 [50]
|Social Circle
|8 – AA
|3-7
|-0.91
|14.97
|385
|375 [37]
|Lanier County
|2 – A
|1-9
|-0.94
|28.04
|272
|376 [52]
|Long County
|2 – AAA
|0-10
|-1.38
|28.75
|264
|377 [38]
|Wheeler County
|3 – A
|4-6
|-1.38
|3.76
|403
|378 [30]
|Lakeview Academy
|8 – A
|2-8
|-2.09
|16.65
|366
|379 [51]
|Gordon Central
|7 – AA
|2-8
|-2.09
|16.24
|373
|380 [55]
|Chamblee
|5 – AAAAA
|1-9
|-2.20
|27.47
|276
|381 [31]
|Christian Heritage
|6 – A
|2-8
|-2.53
|16.87
|364
|382 [52]
|Monticello
|8 – AA
|2-9
|-2.62
|18.79
|350
|383 [39]
|Greene County
|7 – A
|3-7
|-2.75
|10.76
|396
|384 [53]
|Model
|7 – AA
|1-9
|-4.54
|23.38
|310
|385 [54]
|Armuchee
|7 – AA
|1-9
|-5.06
|16.62
|367
|386 [53]
|Stone Mountain
|5 – AAA
|1-9
|-6.30
|31.60
|232
|387 [51]
|Druid Hills
|4 – AAAA
|1-9
|-6.45
|19.25
|347
|388 [55]
|Josey
|4 – AA
|1-9
|-7.35
|23.57
|309
|389 [32]
|Providence Christian
|8 – A
|1-9
|-7.53
|20.12
|338
|390 [33]
|Landmark Christian
|5 – A
|0-10
|-8.39
|30.94
|241
|391 [40]
|Greenville
|4 – A
|2-8
|-9.13
|22.53
|319
|392 [34]
|King’s Ridge Christian
|6 – A
|2-8
|-9.39
|17.10
|361
|393 [41]
|Treutlen
|3 – A
|1-9
|-9.80
|14.32
|389
|394 [48]
|Berkmar
|7 – AAAAAAA
|0-10
|-11.49
|53.02
|42
|395 [1]
|Georgia Military College
|7 – A†
|4-6
|-11.79
|1.19
|404
|396 [58]
|Osborne
|6 – AAAAAA†
|0-9
|-12.66
|36.98
|174
|397 [54]
|East Jackson
|8 – AAA
|1-8
|-13.33
|17.02
|363
|398 [42]
|Warren County
|7 – A
|1-9
|-14.30
|20.75
|333
|399 [43]
|Central (Talbotton)
|4 – A
|3-7
|-14.50
|8.74
|398
|400 [44]
|Terrell County
|1 – A
|3-7
|-14.84
|1.04
|406
|401 [45]
|Calhoun County
|1 – A
|3-7
|-15.29
|1.16
|405
|402 [55]
|Groves
|3 – AAA
|1-9
|-17.54
|12.98
|392
|403 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 – AAAAA
|0-10
|-18.17
|33.69
|212
|404 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1 – A
|3-7
|-20.65
|-5.82
|415
|405 [35]
|Pinecrest Academy
|6 – A
|0-10
|-21.29
|21.89
|329
|406 [56]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 – AAA
|0-10
|-22.09
|25.01
|296
|407 [57]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 – AAA
|0-10
|-22.30
|28.32
|270
|408 [56]
|Oglethorpe County
|8 – AA
|1-9
|-22.83
|5.29
|402
|409 [47]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 – A
|2-8
|-24.51
|-1.84
|408
|410 [48]
|Twiggs County
|7 – A
|0-10
|-24.83
|22.69
|316
|411 [52]
|Gilmer
|6 – AAAA
|0-10
|-25.18
|34.56
|203
|412 [49]
|Crawford County
|4 – A
|3-7
|-26.31
|-2.68
|410
|413 [57]
|Clarkston
|5 – AAAAA†
|1-9
|-26.42
|15.15
|383
|414 [50]
|Stewart County
|1 – A
|1-9
|-35.39
|-4.36
|413
|415 [2]
|Glascock County
|7 – A†
|3-7
|-43.23
|-27.32
|416
|416 [36]
|Pacelli
|4 – A
|0-10
|-47.37
|7.11
|399
|417 [3]
|Pataula Charter
|1 – A†
|2-7
|-57.14
|-50.19
|418
|418 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 – AAAAA†
|0-6
|-71.64
|-31.42
|417
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Competitive
|Average
|1
|1 – AAAAAAA
|90.98
|78.82
|2
|8 – AAAAAAA
|82.86
|59.36
|3
|5 – AAAA
|79.38
|52.68
|4
|6 – AAAAAAA
|78.92
|54.56
|5
|7 – AAAAAAA
|76.84
|54.46
|6
|4 – AAAAAAA
|75.95
|58.77
|7
|1 – AAAAAA
|75.42
|64.72
|8
|3 – AAAAAAA
|75.03
|63.25
|9
|8 – AAAAA
|73.83
|36.07
|10
|4 – AAAAA
|73.73
|52.36
|11
|2 – AAAAAA
|70.60
|59.70
|12
|5 – AAAAAAA
|70.51
|53.80
|13
|2 – AA
|67.32
|43.95
|14
|1 – AAAAA
|66.52
|45.13
|15
|1 – AA
|65.35
|47.46
|16
|5 – AAAAAA
|64.51
|43.75
|17
|7 – AAAAA
|64.42
|43.87
|18
|7 – AAAA
|63.77
|48.65
|19
|3 – AAAA
|63.69
|38.22
|20
|6 – AAAAAA
|61.69
|46.97
|21
|7 – AAA
|60.95
|26.79
|22
|6 – AAAA
|60.30
|32.62
|23
|2 – AAAAA
|58.92
|45.11
|24
|5 – AAA
|58.46
|32.07
|25
|4 – AAA
|57.84
|30.11
|26
|4 – AA
|57.40
|20.48
|27
|5 – A
|57.36
|25.99
|28
|2 – AAAAAAA
|56.30
|45.44
|29
|3 – AAAAA
|55.79
|39.65
|30
|2 – AAAA
|55.55
|43.52
|31
|3 – AAAAAA
|55.19
|42.37
|32
|4 – AAAAAA
|54.98
|34.30
|33
|8 – AAAA
|54.18
|40.01
|34
|3 – AA
|53.62
|37.67
|35
|8 – AAAAAA
|52.41
|38.07
|36
|1 – AAAA
|52.03
|35.66
|37
|7 – AAAAAA
|51.69
|33.39
|38
|6 – AA
|51.19
|27.26
|39
|5 – AA
|50.72
|32.72
|40
|8 – AA
|50.50
|7.91
|41
|1 – AAA
|50.06
|29.69
|42
|6 – AAA
|49.26
|21.35
|6-South – AAA
|52.12
|30.49
|6-North – AAA
|27.28
|13.31
|43
|2 – A
|48.70
|26.77
|44
|4 – A
|47.93
|18.11
|4-Div B – A
|42.76
|25.91
|4-Div A – A
|41.47
|6.32
|45
|6 – AAAAA
|46.10
|29.57
|46
|8 – A
|44.63
|17.13
|47
|4 – AAAA
|43.01
|21.95
|48
|6 – A
|42.41
|17.09
|6-Div B – A
|40.68
|20.04
|6-Div A – A
|31.68
|14.26
|49
|7 – AA
|41.35
|15.22
|50
|7 – A
|40.53
|18.12
|7-Div A – A
|35.94
|20.10
|7-Div B – A
|34.21
|15.36
|51
|5 – AAAAA
|39.51
|26.35
|52
|3 – AAA
|39.47
|16.30
|53
|3 – A
|39.12
|17.39
|3-Div A – A
|34.89
|20.94
|3-Div B – A
|32.30
|13.27
|54
|8 – AAA
|39.03
|23.67
|55
|2 – AAA
|37.32
|22.28
|56
|1 – A
|19.43
|-4.77
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|Likelihood
|08/25
|Grovetown
|North Oconee
|14 – 35
|22.15
|90.2%
|0.121
|08/19
|Toombs County
|East Laurens
|10 – 8
|56.91
|99.7%
|0.212
|09/15
|Aquinas
|Mount de Sales
|3 – 14
|16.30
|83.6%
|0.216
|08/25
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|Armuchee
|23 – 27
|17.47
|85.2%
|0.228
|10/13
|Carrollton
|Hiram
|14 – 41
|13.30
|79.1%
|0.228
|09/16
|Drew
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|6 – 17
|15.22
|82.1%
|0.233
|08/25
|Centennial
|Wheeler
|38 – 42
|16.75
|84.2%
|0.238
|08/18
|Pebblebrook
|South Cobb
|7 – 10
|15.19
|82.0%
|0.266
|09/15
|North Cobb
|East Coweta
|35 – 36
|15.81
|82.9%
|0.268
|10/13
|Mountain View
|Collins Hill
|21 – 29
|12.80
|78.2%
|0.281
|09/01
|Spalding
|Jonesboro
|7 – 24
|10.80
|74.6%
|0.289
|10/20
|Glynn Academy
|Richmond Hill
|7 – 12
|12.97
|78.5%
|0.291
|11/03
|West Laurens
|Perry
|14 – 20
|12.15
|77.1%
|0.300
|09/01
|First Presbyterian
|Brookstone
|27 – 34
|11.86
|76.6%
|0.301
|09/15
|Evans
|Washington County
|48 – 49
|13.55
|79.5%
|0.302
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|86.50
|10/13
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|51 – 38
|11.61
|76.2%
|85.86
|11/17
|North Gwinnett
|Grayson
|–
|0.85
|52.1%
|85.69
|10/13
|Archer
|Grayson
|6 – 3
|0.48
|51.2%
|85.24
|08/19
|North Gwinnett
|Walton
|28 – 31
|0.91
|52.3%
|83.50
|08/19
|Archer
|Brookwood
|25 – 17
|3.18
|57.9%
|83.12
|08/25
|Walton
|Brookwood
|42 – 35
|3.82
|59.4%
|79.61
|10/20
|Tift County
|Colquitt County
|38 – 35
|4.92
|62.1%
|79.10
|11/17
|Walton
|Colquitt County
|–
|8.83
|70.7%
|78.72
|09/15
|Brookwood
|Colquitt County
|42 – 25
|6.19
|65.0%
|78.51
|10/27
|Lowndes
|Colquitt County
|51 – 45
|20.08
|88.2%
|77.36
|09/15
|Tift County
|Parkview
|50 – 37
|7.72
|68.4%
|77.18
|10/20
|Brookwood
|Parkview
|30 – 27
|6.63
|66.0%
|76.67
|09/08
|Archer
|Mill Creek
|16 – 13
|10.72
|74.5%
|75.46
|11/17
|Archer
|Mill Creek
|–
|13.08
|78.7%
|75.45
|09/29
|North Gwinnett
|Mill Creek
|35 – 21
|13.45
|79.3%
