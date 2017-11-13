Maxwell Round One Summary: Favored teams roll

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Interesting results:

– The opening round was smooth sailing for the favorites as the computer picked 98 of the 112 first round games correctly (87.5%), including 16-0 in AA and 15-1 in both AAAAA and AAAA.

– Although all the favorites hung in there, there are still two underdogs who advanced to the second round that each have less than 1 in a million chance — Maynard Jackson in AAAAA (1,877,054.67 to 1 odds) and B.E.S.T. Academy in AA (1,372,745.89 to 1).

– One way to measure the parity of a classification’s playoffs would be to calculate how often the same team would be crowned champion in consecutive tournaments if the tournament could be replayed an infinite amount of times. For example, Class AAAA would have a higher chance of the same champion repeating primarily because of Cartersville’s dominance, thus less parity. Using this measure, here are the title races with the most to the least parity (lowest to highest chances of the same team repeating in an infinite simulation):

Class Parity AAAAAA 17.7% A – Public 23.1% AA 26.6% AAAAAAA 28.9% AAA 32.1% AAAAA 35.8% AAAA 59.2% A – Private 65.6%

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 0.10%.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,998 of 2,150 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.93%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.79 points.

The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.18

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Lowndes 11-0 96.05 1 Lee County 10-1 73.43 2 Grayson 10-1 86.05 2 Coffee 7-3 72.53 3 North Gwinnett 10-1 85.72 3 Mays 10-1 71.39 4 Archer 11-0 85.34 4 Glynn Academy 7-3 71.15 5 Walton 11-0 84.80 5 Northside (Warner Robins) 8-3 67.45 6 Tift County 10-1 83.26 6 Brunswick 7-3 66.07 7 Brookwood 9-2 82.16 7 Tucker 10-1 65.60 8 Colquitt County 8-3 77.16 8 Valdosta 4-7 60.81 9 Parkview 8-3 74.36 9 Allatoona 8-3 59.97 10 Mill Creek 8-3 73.44 10 Harrison 8-3 59.67 11 McEachern 8-3 72.97 11 Richmond Hill 7-3 59.36 12 Hillgrove 8-3 71.82 12 Douglas County 10-1 58.94 13 South Forsyth 10-1 71.69 13 Effingham County 5-6 57.44 14 Mountain View 9-2 71.69 14 Alpharetta 10-1 56.62 15 Milton 9-2 70.63 15 Dacula 7-4 56.49 AAAAA AAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Buford 9-1 90.61 1 Cartersville 11-0 92.19 2 Stockbridge 11-0 79.44 2 Ridgeland 11-0 73.11 3 Warner Robins 11-0 76.06 3 Burke County 11-0 70.25 4 Rome 11-0 74.97 4 Marist 11-0 68.00 5 Jones County 10-1 71.95 5 Cedartown 10-1 66.59 6 Wayne County 9-1 63.89 6 Troup 9-2 64.48 7 Eagle’s Landing 7-4 60.83 7 Thomson 9-1 63.62 8 Starr’s Mill 10-1 59.66 8 Blessed Trinity 9-2 61.85 9 Bainbridge 8-3 59.28 9 Mary Persons 9-2 57.75 10 Dutchtown 7-4 58.64 10 Jefferson 9-2 54.89 11 Ware County 5-5 54.75 11 St. Pius X 6-5 54.04 12 Flowery Branch 9-2 54.59 12 Americus-Sumter 9-2 53.83 13 Carrollton 9-2 53.54 13 Heritage (Ringgold) 9-2 50.79 14 Griffin 9-2 51.98 14 Sandy Creek 5-5 50.04 15 Ola 5-5 50.83 15 West Laurens 6-5 49.64 AAA AA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Greater Atlanta Christian 10-1 77.60 1 Benedictine 11-0 78.97 2 Peach County 10-1 70.79 2 Screven County 10-0 70.11 3 Cedar Grove 11-0 68.91 3 Thomasville 11-0 68.18 4 Calhoun 10-1 62.97 4 Rabun County 11-0 66.58 5 Crisp County 9-1 59.45 5 Brooks County 9-1 65.96 6 Lovett 7-4 49.65 6 Hapeville Charter 10-1 65.13 7 Jenkins 11-0 48.52 7 Dodge County 10-0 59.94 8 Westside (Macon) 8-3 45.48 8 Toombs County 10-1 58.26 9 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-5 45.02 9 Jefferson County 10-1 54.94 10 Pace Academy 5-5 44.17 10 Heard County 10-1 54.57 11 Pike County 8-3 42.52 11 Callaway 10-1 51.47 12 Monroe Area 10-1 42.37 12 Fitzgerald 4-7 49.47 13 Liberty County 8-3 42.13 13 Rockmart 9-2 48.38 14 Cook 6-5 41.96 14 Vidalia 5-5 48.33 15 Dawson County 8-3 40.54 15 Swainsboro 6-4 45.12 A – Public A – Private Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Manchester 10-0 52.67 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 10-0 71.70 2 Irwin County 9-1 51.95 2 Athens Academy 10-0 54.18 3 Clinch County 8-2 50.65 3 Wesleyan 8-2 47.07 4 Macon County 7-3 47.40 4 Mount Paran Christian 9-1 45.46 5 Emanuel County Institute 9-1 40.89 5 Prince Avenue Christian 9-1 41.90 6 Charlton County 8-2 36.11 6 Stratford Academy 9-1 40.47 7 Lincoln County 7-4 35.55 7 Mount Pisgah Christian 8-2 37.86 8 Marion County 9-2 35.50 8 Calvary Day 9-2 36.68 9 Dooly County 5-6 34.61 9 Aquinas 7-3 35.88 10 Schley County 8-3 33.31 10 Savannah Country Day 9-2 30.86 11 Commerce 8-2 33.16 11 Darlington 7-4 29.72 12 Mount Zion (Carroll) 8-2 32.45 12 Whitefield Academy 8-3 29.37 13 Washington-Wilkes 7-4 31.65 13 First Presbyterian 8-3 29.08 14 Taylor County 8-3 31.53 14 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 7-4 28.13 15 Telfair County 4-7 28.51 15 Savannah Christian 6-4 26.89

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

†-Plays non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Competitive Average 1 1 – AAAAAAA 90.98 78.82 2 8 – AAAAAAA 82.86 59.36 3 5 – AAAA 79.38 52.68 4 6 – AAAAAAA 78.92 54.56 5 7 – AAAAAAA 76.84 54.46 6 4 – AAAAAAA 75.95 58.77 7 1 – AAAAAA 75.42 64.72 8 3 – AAAAAAA 75.03 63.25 9 8 – AAAAA 73.83 36.07 10 4 – AAAAA 73.73 52.36 11 2 – AAAAAA 70.60 59.70 12 5 – AAAAAAA 70.51 53.80 13 2 – AA 67.32 43.95 14 1 – AAAAA 66.52 45.13 15 1 – AA 65.35 47.46 16 5 – AAAAAA 64.51 43.75 17 7 – AAAAA 64.42 43.87 18 7 – AAAA 63.77 48.65 19 3 – AAAA 63.69 38.22 20 6 – AAAAAA 61.69 46.97 21 7 – AAA 60.95 26.79 22 6 – AAAA 60.30 32.62 23 2 – AAAAA 58.92 45.11 24 5 – AAA 58.46 32.07 25 4 – AAA 57.84 30.11 26 4 – AA 57.40 20.48 27 5 – A 57.36 25.99 28 2 – AAAAAAA 56.30 45.44 29 3 – AAAAA 55.79 39.65 30 2 – AAAA 55.55 43.52 31 3 – AAAAAA 55.19 42.37 32 4 – AAAAAA 54.98 34.30 33 8 – AAAA 54.18 40.01 34 3 – AA 53.62 37.67 35 8 – AAAAAA 52.41 38.07 36 1 – AAAA 52.03 35.66 37 7 – AAAAAA 51.69 33.39 38 6 – AA 51.19 27.26 39 5 – AA 50.72 32.72 40 8 – AA 50.50 7.91 41 1 – AAA 50.06 29.69 42 6 – AAA 49.26 21.35 6-South – AAA 52.12 30.49 6-North – AAA 27.28 13.31 43 2 – A 48.70 26.77 44 4 – A 47.93 18.11 4-Div B – A 42.76 25.91 4-Div A – A 41.47 6.32 45 6 – AAAAA 46.10 29.57 46 8 – A 44.63 17.13 47 4 – AAAA 43.01 21.95 48 6 – A 42.41 17.09 6-Div B – A 40.68 20.04 6-Div A – A 31.68 14.26 49 7 – AA 41.35 15.22 50 7 – A 40.53 18.12 7-Div A – A 35.94 20.10 7-Div B – A 34.21 15.36 51 5 – AAAAA 39.51 26.35 52 3 – AAA 39.47 16.30 53 3 – A 39.12 17.39 3-Div A – A 34.89 20.94 3-Div B – A 32.30 13.27 54 8 – AAA 39.03 23.67 55 2 – AAA 37.32 22.28 56 1 – A 19.43 -4.77

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Pct Likelihood 08/25 Grovetown North Oconee 14 – 35 22.15 90.2% 0.121 08/19 Toombs County East Laurens 10 – 8 56.91 99.7% 0.212 09/15 Aquinas Mount de Sales 3 – 14 16.30 83.6% 0.216 08/25 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe Armuchee 23 – 27 17.47 85.2% 0.228 10/13 Carrollton Hiram 14 – 41 13.30 79.1% 0.228 09/16 Drew Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 6 – 17 15.22 82.1% 0.233 08/25 Centennial Wheeler 38 – 42 16.75 84.2% 0.238 08/18 Pebblebrook South Cobb 7 – 10 15.19 82.0% 0.266 09/15 North Cobb East Coweta 35 – 36 15.81 82.9% 0.268 10/13 Mountain View Collins Hill 21 – 29 12.80 78.2% 0.281 09/01 Spalding Jonesboro 7 – 24 10.80 74.6% 0.289 10/20 Glynn Academy Richmond Hill 7 – 12 12.97 78.5% 0.291 11/03 West Laurens Perry 14 – 20 12.15 77.1% 0.300 09/01 First Presbyterian Brookstone 27 – 34 11.86 76.6% 0.301 09/15 Evans Washington County 48 – 49 13.55 79.5% 0.302

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.