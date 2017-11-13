Grady, LaGrange seeking new head coaches
Grady and LaGrange are looking for new head coaches. LaGrange coach Dialleo Burks announced to his team Friday that he was stepping down after four seasons. Burks, a former standout receiver for the Grangers, was 12-29 in four seasons, 0-10 this fall. Grady began posting last week for its opening for head coach. Earthwind Moreland, an alumnus, led Grady to the Region 6-AAAAA championship last season and was 24-19 in four seasons. The Grey Knights were 2-7 this year.
