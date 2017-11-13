Our Products
GHSA second-round football playoff schedule

2017 playoffs 2, ajc-sports.ajc, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Class AAAAAAA

R5 #2 Milton at R7 #1 Brookwood

R1 #2 Tift County at R3 #1 Hillgrove

R6 #2 Mill Creek at R8 #1 Archer

R1 #3 Colquitt County at R4 #1 Walton

R6 #4 Mountain View at R7 #2 Parkview

R3 #2 McEachern at R1 #1 Lowndes

R8 #2 Grayson at R6 #1 North Gwinnett

At Large Marietta at R4 #2 Woodstock

Class AAAAAA

R5 #2 Douglas County at R7 #1 Alpharetta

R1 #2 Coffee at R3 #1 Evans

R6 #2 Allatoona R8 #1 Dacula

R1 #3 Northside-Warner Robins at R4 #1 Tucker

R7 #2 Centennial at R5 #1 Mays

R3 #2 Grovetown at R1 #1 Lee County

R8 #2 Winder-Barrow at R6 #1 Harrison

R3 #3 Heritage-Conyers at R2 #1 Glynn Academy

Class AAAAA

R5 #2 Southwest DeKalb at R7 #1 Rome

R1 #2 Bainbridge at R3 #1 Starr’s Mill

R6 #2 Jackson-Atlanta at R8 #1 Buford

R2 #2 Ware County at R4 #1 Stockbridge

R7 #2 Carrollton at R5 #1 Arabia Mountain

R4 #3 Eagle’s Landing at R1 #1 Warner Robins

R8 #2 Flowery Branch at R6 #1 Carver-Atlanta

R4 #2 Jones County at R 2 #1 Wayne County

Class AAAA

R5 #2 Cedartown at R7 #1 Marist

R1 #2 Cairo at R3 #1 Burke County

R5 #3 Troup at R8 #1 St. Pius X

R2 #2 West Laurens at R4 #1 Woodward Academy

R7 #2 Blessed Trinity at R5 #1 Cartersville

R3 #2 Thomson at R1 #1 Americus-Sumter

R8 #2 Jefferson at R6 #1 Ridgeland

R3 #3 Baldwin at R2 #1 Mary Persons

Class AAA

R5 #2 Lovett at R7 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian

R1 #2 Cook at R3 #1 Jenkins

R7 #4 East Hall at R5 #3 Westminster

R2 #2 Pierce County at R4 #1 Peach County

R7 #2 Dawson County at R5 #1 Cedar Grove

R4 #3 Pike County at R1 #1 Crisp County

R8 #2 Monroe Area at R6 #1 Calhoun

R4 #2 Westside-Macon at R2 #1 Liberty County

Class AA

R5 #2 Callaway at R7 #1 Rockmart

R1 #2 Brooks County at R3 #1 Dodge County

R6 #2 BEST Academy at R8 #1 Rabun County

R2 #2 Toombs County at R4 #1 Screven County

R7 #2 Pepperell at R5 #1 Heard County

R3 #2 Dublin at R1 #1 Thomasville

R8 #2 Elbert County at R6 #1 Hapeville Charter

R4 #2 Jefferson County at R2 #1 Benedictine

Class A Public

#9 Marion at #8 Mt. Zion

#16 Washington-Wilkes at #1 Manchester

#21 Dooly County at #5 Clinch County

#13 Schley County at #4 Mitchell County

#10 Pelham at #7 Macon County

#15 Lincoln County at #2 Irwin County

#11 Charlton County at #6 Commerce

#14 Jenkins County at #3 Emanuel County Institute

Class A Private

#9 Calvary Day at #8 Wesleyan

#16 Savannah Christian at #1 Eagle’s Landing Christian

#12 Whitefield Academy at #5 Prince Avenue

#13 Darlington at #4 Aquinas

#10 Savannah Country Day at #7 Mount Pisgah

#15 First Presbyterian at #2 Athens Academy

#22 Fellowship Christian at #6 Stratford Academy

#14 Mount Vernon Presbyterian at #3 Mount Paran Christian

