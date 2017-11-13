GHSA second-round football playoff schedule
Class AAAAAAA
R5 #2 Milton at R7 #1 Brookwood
R1 #2 Tift County at R3 #1 Hillgrove
R6 #2 Mill Creek at R8 #1 Archer
R1 #3 Colquitt County at R4 #1 Walton
R6 #4 Mountain View at R7 #2 Parkview
R3 #2 McEachern at R1 #1 Lowndes
R8 #2 Grayson at R6 #1 North Gwinnett
At Large Marietta at R4 #2 Woodstock
Class AAAAAA
R5 #2 Douglas County at R7 #1 Alpharetta
R1 #2 Coffee at R3 #1 Evans
R6 #2 Allatoona R8 #1 Dacula
R1 #3 Northside-Warner Robins at R4 #1 Tucker
R7 #2 Centennial at R5 #1 Mays
R3 #2 Grovetown at R1 #1 Lee County
R8 #2 Winder-Barrow at R6 #1 Harrison
R3 #3 Heritage-Conyers at R2 #1 Glynn Academy
Class AAAAA
R5 #2 Southwest DeKalb at R7 #1 Rome
R1 #2 Bainbridge at R3 #1 Starr’s Mill
R6 #2 Jackson-Atlanta at R8 #1 Buford
R2 #2 Ware County at R4 #1 Stockbridge
R7 #2 Carrollton at R5 #1 Arabia Mountain
R4 #3 Eagle’s Landing at R1 #1 Warner Robins
R8 #2 Flowery Branch at R6 #1 Carver-Atlanta
R4 #2 Jones County at R 2 #1 Wayne County
Class AAAA
R5 #2 Cedartown at R7 #1 Marist
R1 #2 Cairo at R3 #1 Burke County
R5 #3 Troup at R8 #1 St. Pius X
R2 #2 West Laurens at R4 #1 Woodward Academy
R7 #2 Blessed Trinity at R5 #1 Cartersville
R3 #2 Thomson at R1 #1 Americus-Sumter
R8 #2 Jefferson at R6 #1 Ridgeland
R3 #3 Baldwin at R2 #1 Mary Persons
Class AAA
R5 #2 Lovett at R7 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian
R1 #2 Cook at R3 #1 Jenkins
R7 #4 East Hall at R5 #3 Westminster
R2 #2 Pierce County at R4 #1 Peach County
R7 #2 Dawson County at R5 #1 Cedar Grove
R4 #3 Pike County at R1 #1 Crisp County
R8 #2 Monroe Area at R6 #1 Calhoun
R4 #2 Westside-Macon at R2 #1 Liberty County
Class AA
R5 #2 Callaway at R7 #1 Rockmart
R1 #2 Brooks County at R3 #1 Dodge County
R6 #2 BEST Academy at R8 #1 Rabun County
R2 #2 Toombs County at R4 #1 Screven County
R7 #2 Pepperell at R5 #1 Heard County
R3 #2 Dublin at R1 #1 Thomasville
R8 #2 Elbert County at R6 #1 Hapeville Charter
R4 #2 Jefferson County at R2 #1 Benedictine
Class A Public
#9 Marion at #8 Mt. Zion
#16 Washington-Wilkes at #1 Manchester
#21 Dooly County at #5 Clinch County
#13 Schley County at #4 Mitchell County
#10 Pelham at #7 Macon County
#15 Lincoln County at #2 Irwin County
#11 Charlton County at #6 Commerce
#14 Jenkins County at #3 Emanuel County Institute
Class A Private
#9 Calvary Day at #8 Wesleyan
#16 Savannah Christian at #1 Eagle’s Landing Christian
#12 Whitefield Academy at #5 Prince Avenue
#13 Darlington at #4 Aquinas
#10 Savannah Country Day at #7 Mount Pisgah
#15 First Presbyterian at #2 Athens Academy
#22 Fellowship Christian at #6 Stratford Academy
#14 Mount Vernon Presbyterian at #3 Mount Paran Christian
