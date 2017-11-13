Four Questions with Eagle’s Landing coach Shawn Jones

GHSF Daily asked Georgia head coaches to answer these four questions. We’ll report from a different head coach each day.

Shawn Jones, Eagle’s Landing

1. What is the real difference-maker in winning and losing in Georgia high school football? “There must be an equitable effort from players, coaches, administration and community. The facilities must complement the investment and effort given by all participants. Finally, the on-the-field talent cannot be overstated. Every coach will tell you they must have good players to be successful.” [Jones, in his third season as head coach, led Eagle’s Landing to its first state-playoff victory in history last week. The Golden Eagles defeated Whitewater 45-3.]

2. Which player that you’ve coached is memorable mostly for his character or inspiration? “Many of the players I have coached have had some very trying circumstances to overcome. However, Lunderek Craig is one player who has inspired me. Lunderek went on to play at Lake Erie College and in a freak football injury lost his leg below the knee. Lunderek has not lost his spirit to succeed and is doing quite well now.”

3. What is the best atmosphere for a high school game that you’ve experienced away from home? “I am pretty young to the head coaching profession and have not been to many of the great stadiums across the state. I would have to say Mary Persons a few years ago in the state playoffs.”

4. As a player or coach at any level, which game do you wish you could play again? “I really look forward to the next game. Dwelling on wins or losses from the past has never made things any easier going forward. I am sure if you were to ask some of players from a few years ago they would say Locust Grove. We lost on the last play of the game, and I’ll leave it at that.”

