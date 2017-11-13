Daily Trivia: Coach who has led his team to eight first-round road victories
Which Georgia head coach extended his state record with his eighth first-round road victory last week? (Answer Tuesday)
Answer to Friday’s question: The team that ranks first in scoring offense and defense in its classification is Eagle’s Landing Christian. ELCA averages 52.3 points and allows 6.9, each the best among Class A private schools.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0