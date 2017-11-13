Daily List: Teams that won first playoff game in at least five years
Seven Georgia football teams won their first-ever playoff games last week, and another won its first since 1960. First-time winners (and their first season of football) were B.E.S.T. Academy (2011), Eagle’s Landing (1992), Grovetown (2009), Jackson of Atlanta (1985), Mount Vernon Presbyterian (2004), Mountain View (2009) and Pike County (1971). Jenkins County won its first playoff game since reaching the Class B semifinals in 1960. Here are the 27 teams that won their first playoff games in at least five years.
First – B.E.S.T. Academy
First – Eagle’s Landing
First – Grovetown
First – Jackson (Atlanta)
First – Mt. Vernon Presbyterian
First – Mountain View
First – Pike County
1960 – Jenkins County
1993 – East Hall
1993 – Winder-Barrow
2002 – Cedartown
2002 – Centennial
2005 – Douglas County
2007 – Carver (Atlanta)
2007 – Evans
2008 – Schley County
2008 – Tift County
2008 – Toombs County
2008 – Whitefield Academy
2009 – Southwest DeKalb
2010 – Americus-Sumter
2011 – Dublin
2011 – Flowery Branch
2011 – Heritage (Conyers)
2011 – Troup
2011 – Walton
2012 – Marietta
