Daily List: Teams that won first playoff game in at least five years

Seven Georgia football teams won their first-ever playoff games last week, and another won its first since 1960. First-time winners (and their first season of football) were B.E.S.T. Academy (2011), Eagle’s Landing (1992), Grovetown (2009), Jackson of Atlanta (1985), Mount Vernon Presbyterian (2004), Mountain View (2009) and Pike County (1971). Jenkins County won its first playoff game since reaching the Class B semifinals in 1960. Here are the 27 teams that won their first playoff games in at least five years.

First – B.E.S.T. Academy

First – Eagle’s Landing

First – Grovetown

First – Jackson (Atlanta)

First – Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

First – Mountain View

First – Pike County

1960 – Jenkins County

1993 – East Hall

1993 – Winder-Barrow

2002 – Cedartown

2002 – Centennial

2005 – Douglas County

2007 – Carver (Atlanta)

2007 – Evans

2008 – Schley County

2008 – Tift County

2008 – Toombs County

2008 – Whitefield Academy

2009 – Southwest DeKalb

2010 – Americus-Sumter

2011 – Dublin

2011 – Flowery Branch

2011 – Heritage (Conyers)

2011 – Troup

2011 – Walton

2012 – Marietta

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

