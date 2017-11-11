Higher seeds rule in Round One

Here’s what went down Friday night in the first round of the state playoffs.

PRIVATE

Upper Left Bracket

No. 9 Calvary Day 42, No. 24 Strong Rock Christian 7

The Cavaliers rode a 229-yard, four touchdown effort from Jalen Leary to the 200th career win for head coach Mark Stroud. Calvary Day rolled up 526 yards of total offense in the win.

(Next: at No. 8 Wesleyan)

No. 16 Savannah Christian 22, No. 17 Hebron Christian 15

Eric Davidson gave Savannah Christian a nine-point cushion with a touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter and then picked off a pass in the final minute as Hebron Christian was driving for a potential game-tying score. Davidson finished with 19 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Grant had a 43-yard scoring run for the Raiders and also threw a pass to Davidson for a 2-point conversion following Davidson’s first touchdown. Troy Allen accounted for each of Hebron Christian’s two touchdowns on the ground.

(Next: at No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian)

Lower Left Bracket

No. 12 Whitefield Academy 26, No. 21 Walker 7

The Wolfpack made their first trip to the post season since 2008 a successful one. Whitefield scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to pull away.

(Next: at No. 5 Prince Avenue)

No. 13 Darlington 26, No. 20 Mount de Sales 3

Tijai Whatley rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers to their second consecutive first-round playoff win.

(Next: at No. 4 Aquinas)

Upper Right Bracket

No. 10 Savannah Country Day 33, No. 23 Brookstone 7

Adam Byck rushed for 202 yards to lead the Hornets to victory in their first home playoff game since 2007.

(Next: at No. 7 Mount Pisgah Christian)

No. 15 First Presbyterian Day 49, No. 18 Tattnall Square 28

The Vikings won this battle of Macon-area schools for the second time in three weeks. FPD broke the game open in a two-minute span early in the third quarter. Leading 28-14, quarterback Dalton Cox hit Titus Moore with a 72-yard pass on the first play of the period. On the Vikings’ next possession, Cox hooked up with Dillian Rosado for a four-score advantage, 42-14.

(Next: at No. 2 Athens Academy)

Lower Right Bracket

No. 22 Fellowship Christian 41, No. 11 George Walton Academy 35 (OT)

Fellowship Christian quarterback Brooks Bryant scored on a 13-yard touchdown run and converted the 2-point try to bring the visiting Paladins even at 35-35 with 3:39 left in regulation, setting up overtime. On the first possession, Fellowship scored on a third-and-goal from the 3 on a run by Merrick Haigler, but Bryant was stopped on a 2-point attempt. Fellowship ended the game on George Walton’s possession with a stop on fourth-and-2 from the 7. Bryant had four touchdown passes and was 11-of-19 passing for 280 yards to go with 58 yards rushing and his game-tying touchdown. Casey Barham had six receptions for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Haigler rushed 21 times for 79 yards and the overtime TD and caught a touchdown pass.

(Next: at No. 6 Stratford Academy)

No. 14 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 21, No. 19 Our Lady of Mercy 14

(Next: at No. 3 Mount Paran Christian)

PUBLIC

Upper Left Bracket

No. 9 Marion County 28, No. 24 Telfair County 27

(Next: at No. 8 Mount Zion-Carroll)

No. 16 Washington-Wilkes 34, No. 17 Chattahoochee County 0

(Next: at No. 1 Manchester)

Lower Left Bracket

No. 21 Dooly County 56, No. 12 Trion 35

(Next: at No. 5 Clinch County)

No. 13 Schley County 14, No. 20 Turner County 6

(Next: at No. 4 Mitchell County)

Upper Right Bracket

No. 10 Pelham 41, No. 23 Towns County 14

(Next: at No. 7 Macon County)

No. 15 Lincoln County 28, No. 18 Taylor County 12

(Next: at No. 2 Irwin County)

Lower Right Bracket

No. 11 Charlton County 42, No. 22 Montgomery County 34

(Next: at No. 6 Commerce)

No. 14 Jenkins County 30, No. 19 Miller County 14

(Next: at No. 3 Emanuel County Institute)