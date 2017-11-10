The Leaderboard: Williams, Parker, Young are tops in yardage

The regular season is done, and Chauncey Williams of Meadowcreek, Austin Parker of East Hall and Jordan Young of Heritage in Conyers are the final yardage leaders.

Williams, the state’s leading rusher, and Parker, the top passer, have been atop the leaderboard much of the season.

Young pulled ahead in the final two weeks with games of 224 yards against Alcovy and 101 against Evans.

Young is the reigning 110-yard hurdles champion in Class AAAAAA. He ran a 14.34.

”Young is big, fast, explosive and a game-changer,” Heritage coach Corey Johnson said. “Great kid. Recruiting is slow but picking up fast. South Carolina is at the top of his list now.”

Johnson also praised his quarterback, Caleb Pruitt, who is second in the state in passing yards with 3,244.

”Pruitt is a very smart student and quarterback,” Johnson said. “He is able to read the defense and check out bad plays. He can make all the throws and he runs well.”

These are the final regular-season leaders in rushing, passing and receiving. The next leaderboard will run after the playoffs.

Rushing

2,108 – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek

1,884 – C’Bo Flemister, Pike County

1,811 – Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge

1,754 – Zion Custis, Lovejoy

1,746 – Tucker Gregg, Murray County

1,691 – Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute

1,682 – Brandon Mackey, Wheeler County

1,669 – Christopher Rodriguez, Ola

1,631 – Chris Stovall, Miller County

1,590 – Cal’Von Harris, Harris County

1,574 – Tyrell Robinson, East Paulding

1,565 – Marco Lee, Hardaway

1,551 – Chase Walker, Southeast Bulloch

1,533 – Sean Paradise, St. Francis

1,529 – Adam Byck, Savannah Country Day

1,527 – Jo’quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta)

1,525 – Kris Coleman, Liberty County

1,510 – A.J. Brown, Harlem

1,477 – Ameen Stevens, Jenkins

1,439 – Jalyn Williams, Swainsboro

1,423 – Kaleb Crane, White County

1,422 – Jonquavous Brown, Greenbrier

1,413 – Sevaughn Clark, Dawson County

1,390 – Kobe Lewis, Americus-Sumter

1,388 – Francisco Hunter, Southwest DeKalb

1,380 – Caleb Pressley, Our Lady of Mercy

1,375 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area

1,367 – Keyon Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain

1,362 – Cade Radam, Creekview

1,354 – Noah Venable, Jackson County

1,337 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County

1,325 – Keshawn Morgan, Toombs County

1,322 – Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County

1,321 – Anthony Madison, Bacon County

1,319 – Aaron Beasley, Heard County

1,318 – Travon Mathews, Marion County

1,317 – Nick Lyles, Chestatee

1,314 – Christian Royalston, Hughes

1,287 – R.J. Carr, Dodge County

1,283 – Marcus Chatelain, Lambert

1,282 – Tyran Dobbs, Bremen

1,263 – Max Webb, Chattahoochee

1,258 – Destin Mack, Tattnall Square

1,256 – Maxwell Guggemos, Lakeside (Atlanta)

1,256 – Juan Powell, Douglass

1,254 – Jaylan Thomas, Carrollton

1,252 – D.J. “Flea” Winters, Temple

1,251 – Daymon Thomas, Upson-Lee

1,248 – Rayshad Baldwin, Lithonia

1,232 – Clayton Harvey, Montgomery County

1,225 – Nick Carter, Northgate

1,218 – Chandler Lewis, Hebron Christian

1,215 – Jaylan Thomas, Carrollton

1,208 – Marcel Murray, Hiram

1,208 – Milkell Adams, Greene County

1,208 – Corey Watkins, Evans

1,206 – Zabrion “Z.J.” Whatley, Rockmart

1,206 – Colby Wood, Jefferson

1,204 – Uriah West, Douglas County

1,197 – Christian Singleton, North Cobb

1,190 – Travis Blackshear, Benedictine

1,189 – Malik Damons, Flowery Branch

1,168 – Robert Davis, Pickens

1,162 – Richard Hill, Brookstone

1,154 – Zebrandon Gant, Effingham County

1,147 – Damekus Taylor, Evans

1,140 – Cole Wright, Union County

1,139 – Craig Ware, Portal

1,134 – Gerald Green, East Coweta

1,134 – Hassan Brown, Stephens County

1,127 – Malaki Webb, Dade County

1,124 – Jalen Leary, Calvary Day

1,118 – Maurice Smith, Richmond Hill

1,111 – Evan Anderson, Collins Hill

1,109 – Jonathan Sewell, Clarke Central

1,104 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian

1,100 – Miles Montgomery, Whitewater

1,094 – Tijai Whatley, Darlington

1,092 – Emeka Nwanze, Centennial

1,086 – Jared Honey, South Forsyth

1,080 – Aukeeveous McLendon, Macon County

1,070 – Kamonty Jett, Roswell

1,068 – Bradley Ector, McIntosh

1,063 – D.J. Soyoye, Walton

1,063 – Travon Sims, Seminole County

1,063 – Jalyn Shelton, Ridgeland

1,054 – Cameron Garnett, Harlem

1,050 – Raja’ Bradley, Ware County

1,047 – Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy

1,046 – Fredrick Davis Jr., Northside (Columbus)

1,035 – Kelvin Turner, Manchester

1,035 – Ty Leggett, Colquitt County

1,032 – Uriah Leverette, Mill Creek

1,028 – Rayquan Riley, Hephzibah

1,023 – Solomon Vanhorse, Milton

1,020 – Jeremiah Kelly, Howard

1,019 – Darrell Neal, Cedar Grove

1,012 – Markeith Montgomery, Ridgeland

1,003 – Emmanuel Mann, Jordan

1,002 – Clayton Dykhouse, Banks County

Passing

3,563 – Austin Parker, East Hall

3,244 – Caleb Pruitt, Heritage (Conyers)

3,215 – Montez Crowe, Troup

3,015 – Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett

2,991 – Max Brosmer, Centennial

2,870 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

2,861 – Ben Bales, North Forsyth

2,678 – Garrett Bass, Woodstock

2,634 – Colton McDaniel, Northview

2,495 – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central

2,471 – Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins

2,467 – Brian Adams, North Springs

2,449 – Gavin Gray, Calhoun

2,432 – Dalton Cox, First Presbyterian

2,428 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian

2,417 – Jamarius Stevens, Brunswick

2,408 – Cole Kibler, Ringgold

2,403 – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County

2,392 – Octavious Battle, Carver (Atlanta)

2,322 – Griffin Collier, Tift County

2,272 – Jacob Brumby, Pickens

2,195 – Brantley Mauldin, Paulding County

2,170 – Trey Patterson, Morgan County

2,143 – Matthew Edwards, Mountain View

2,146 – Jase Orndorff, Lee County

2,142 – Grant Roland, Prince Avenue Christian

2,100 – Austin Kirksey, Walton

2,092 – Mason Wood, Alexander

2,066 – Antonio Gilbert, Peach County

2,044 – Alec Bornhorst, Lakeview Academy

2,034 – Evan Conley, Kell

2,022 – J.T. Rice, Thomasville

1,989 – Preston Poag Jr., North Murray

1,989 – Zach Gibson, Johns Creek

1,985 – Brooks Norton, Johnson County

1,971 – A.J. Bell, Charlton County

1,953 – Brock Landis, Winder-Barrow

1,947 – Jalil El-Amin, Duluth

1,938 – Cole Wright, Union County

1,904 – Fred Payton, Parkview

1,899 – Ross Malmgren, North Paulding

1,880 – Gunnar Watson, Taylor County

1,837 – Matthew Downing, Alpharetta

1,835 – Max Johnson, Oconee County

1,818 – Reginald Burnette Jr., Mount Vernon Presbyterian

1,778 – Blake Bryan, Heritage (Ringgold)

1,776 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County

1,775 – Porter Johnson, Southeast Whitfield

1,772 – Hajj-Malik Williams, Hapeville Charter

1,767 – Kasey Green, Richmond Hill

1,751 – Kendall Boney, Mundy’s Mill

1,744 – Banks Ramsey, Wesleyan

1,743 – Hogan Dykes, Cambridge

1,737 – Chandler Gantt, Creekview

1,723 – Jordan Yates, Milton

1,693 – J. Ben Haynes, White County

1,654 – Matthew Neff, Christian Heritage

1,653 – Kris Daniels, Montgomery County

1,650 – Roderick Hammond, Jackson (Atlanta)

1,647 – Kameron Smith, Campbell

1,626 – Nate Presnell, Hiram

1,623 – Bryson Williams, Arabia Mountain

1,616 – Jack Mangel, Clarke Central

1,608 – D.J. Irons, Grayson

1,608 – Avious Nelson, Griffin

1,588 – Jaylon West, Henry County

1,588 – Kierston Harvey, Americus-Sumter

1,582 – Javonte Middleton, Jenkins

1,579 – Kendrick Patterson, Pelham

1,569 – Jake Smith, Blessed Trinity

1,560 – Cameron Lewis, Eagle’s Landing

1,557 – Steven Krajewski, Colquitt County

1,552 – Donald Wilson, Salem

1,547 – Bryce Moore, Jefferson

1,535 – Justin Tomlin, Southwest DeKalb

1,518 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area

1,510 – Nick Iannone, Benedictine

Receiving

1,338 – Jordan “Mega” Young, Heritage (Conyers)

1,249 – Rashod Bateman, Tift County

1,225 – Titus Moore, First Presbyterian

1,214 – Malachi Carter, Mountain View

1,173 – K.J. Millwood, Lakeview Academy

1,155 – Blane Mason, Centennial

1,131 – Khmari Thompson, Central Gwinnett

1,109 – Christian Parrish, Prince Avenue Christian

1,087 – Jim Barnett, Habersham Central

1,067 – Sedrion Morse, East Hall

1,042 – Noah Frith, Woodstock

1,035 – William Huzzie, Duluth

1,028 – Ty King, Jefferson County

1,015 – Jamari Thrash, Troup

1,008 – Connor Rice, North Murray

1,002 – Kevah Brantley, Lithonia

1,000 – Steven Peterson, Harrison

974 – Ridge Polk, Cambridge

965 – Kai Williams, Mount Pisgah Christian

960 – Luke Grant, Heritage (Ringgold)

959 – Ty Terrell, Lee County

952 – Devron Harper, Heritage (Conyers)

919 – Cal Dickie, Centennial

913 – Turner Nims, Dunwoody

909 – Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity

901 – Miles Marshall, Parkview

891 – Oscar Gonzalez, Southeast Whitfield

881 – Michiah “Rae Rae” Randolph, Alexander

880 – Alonzo Brown, Brunswick

876 – Michael Luckie, Kell

848 – Demario Gant, Effingham County

840 – Julius Cobbs, Warner Robins

839 – Branderious Rawlings, Johnson County

837 – Zach Williams, Johns Creek

830 – Josh Vann, Tucker

820 – Sam James, Richmond Hill

817 – Jaden Moreland, Heard County

814 – Anthony Cooper, Morgan County

813 – Tyrone Scott, Jenkins

807 – Ramel Keyton, Marietta

805 – Zach Goss Jr., Pickens

805 – Marquis Colzie, Jackson (Atlanta)

802 – Cedric Touchstone, North Forsyth

792 – Cole Keener, Rabun County

791 – Landon Eaton, Southeast Whitfield

790 – David Woodward, Mount Pisgah Christian

779 – Sondarius Mayes, Griffin

769 – Justin Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian

767 – Tanner McCrary, Creekview

767 – Braelin Williams, Americus-Sumter

761 – Quinadarious Monday, Carver (Atlanta)

754 – Jason Ledford, Paulding County

753 – Raykwon Anderson, Charlton County

742 – Kobe Hudson, Troup

736 – Kearis Jackson, Peach County

736 – Cam Singletary, Colquitt County

725 – Austin Brock, East Hall

722 – Deondre Lester, Washington-Wilkes

717 – Christian Koneman, Christian Heritage

715 – Kevin Cochran, Thomasville

712 – Mike Ramsey, Columbus

710 – Jacorian Boykin, Paulding County

701 – Mac Bolton, Northview

