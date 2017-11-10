National rankings: Archer gives Georgia presence in USA Today poll
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
16. (14) Lowndes
22. (27) Cartersville
41. (39) Archer
43. (41) Grayson
48. (52) Walton
63. (58) Tift County
65. (73) North Gwinnett
82. (83) Colquitt County
99. (92) Brookwood
23. (NR) Archer
18. (20) Archer
22. (24) Grayson
23. (25) Lowndes
11. (12) Lowndes
15. (18) Archer
27. (28) Grayson
39. (41) Archer
46. (48) Cartersville
58. (60) Buford
59. (61) Lowndes
21. (23) Archer
23. (25) Grayson
24. (NR) Lowndes
