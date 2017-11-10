Our Products
National rankings: Archer gives Georgia presence in USA Today poll

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

16. (14) Lowndes

22. (27) Cartersville

41. (39) Archer

43. (41) Grayson

48. (52) Walton

63. (58) Tift County

65. (73) North Gwinnett

82. (83) Colquitt County

99. (92) Brookwood

USA Today

23. (NR) Archer

MaxPreps

18. (20) Archer

22. (24) Grayson

23. (25) Lowndes

PrepNation

11. (12) Lowndes

15. (18) Archer

High School Football America

27. (28) Grayson

39. (41) Archer

46. (48) Cartersville

58. (60) Buford

59. (61) Lowndes

Prep Force

21. (23) Archer

23. (25) Grayson

24. (NR) Lowndes

