Friday night roundup: UPDATED

By Score Atlanta

CLASS AAAAAAA

Archer 37, Meadowcreek 0

The Archer Tigers built up an early lead on visiting Meadowcreek and coasted to a 37-0 first-round victory. Semajé Banks struck first on a 5-yard run on the opening drive, and Taiyon Palmer’s interception set up a 21-yard Michael Johnson field goal. Carter Peevy found Banks on a 20-yard pass to close out the first with a 17-0 lead. Peevy threw short touchdown passes to Brandon Shelnutt and Braylen Weems in the second quarter, and the Tigers sat on the 30-0 lead until Quindez Dennis broke through for a 15-yard run and the final score of the game at the end of the third quarter.

Hillgrove 49, Roswell 7

Roswell fumbled the first play of the game and Hillgrove’s Lance Wise recovered and returned it for a touchdown to put the host Hawks up 7-0. Hillgrove’s offense added two Trevor Smith touchdown runs and a Trevor Walker rushing score before Roswell was able to get on the board and cut the halftime deficit to 28-7. Jalen Jackson, Jonathan Elder and Kameron Budram caught second-half touchdown passes.

Marietta 34, Westlake 7

Marietta, the at-large team, broke a scoreless tie in the second quarter when Arik Gilbert picked up a fumble forced by B.J. Ojulari and returned it for a touchdown. Harrison Bailey threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton to give the visiting Blue Devils a 13-0 lead, and Rashad Torrence had a 2-yard rushing score to make it 20-0 at halftime. Marietta started the second half with a 13-play, 63-yard drive capped by a 1-yard Torrence rushing score, and James Maddox rushed for a 1-yard TD after Westlake fumbled a punt snap to its 1-yard line.

McEachern 39, Etowah 7

McEachern’s Paris Brown was unstoppable Friday night, scoring three touchdowns rushing and one receiving. He scored in every quarter of the team’s home playoff game against Etowah. Brown caught McEachern’s first touchdown pass in the first quarter, and Indians quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson connected with tight end Austin Jones to give McEachern a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Brown scored the game’s next three touchdowns on rushes of 1 yard, 38 yards and 8 yards. McEachern’s final touchdown came on a 29-yard touchdown from wide receiver Keavon Maxwell.

Mill Creek 29, West Forsyth 14

After a slow start, Mill Creek defeated visiting West Forsyth 29-14 at home with strong performances on both ends. Brady Longenecker’s second-quarter completion to Austin Williams at the 5-yard line yielded only a field goal by Alan Andrzejewski, but Uriah Leverette broke through on a 45-yard run to bring the lead to 10-0. That lead stood at the half, thanks to Jacob Allen’s red zone interception on the final play, and the Hawks extended the lead to 20-0 in the third on a Longenecker rushing touchdown and another field goal. The Wolverines finally scored in the final play of the third quarter, with the first of Zachary Burns’ two touchdown passes, but threw an interception on the next possession to Trey Turner, who returned it for the Hawks’ final touchdown. West Forsyth’s failed onside kick attempt ended in a Mill Creek fumble, recovered by Jacob Weldy on the Wolverine 5, but a sack gave Mill Creek a safety and the 29-14 victory.

Mountain View 31, South Forsyth 13

South Forsyth came out aggressive, calling a fake punt on its opening drive and setting up a 5-yard Jared Honey touchdown run preceded by a 23-yard pass completion from Cal Morris to Ze’Vian Capers. Mountain View answered with a 35-yard field goal and a 15-yard touchdown run by Enoch Walters and led 10-7 after the first quarter. South Forsyth kicker Alex Hardy made a 21-yard field goal in each of the next two quarters, but a 6-yard touchdown run by Walters preserved Mountain View’s 17-13 lead entering the final frame. Morris attempted a screen pass from the War Eagles’ own 13-yard line that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Blake Carroll to push the Bears lead to 24-13 with 10:18 left. Morris was intercepted again with 7:22 left and Mountain View quarterback Matthew Edwards hit Malachi Carter for a 32-yard touchdown to seal the first playoff victory in program history.

North Gwinnett 55, North Forsyth 7

On the first play of the game, North Gwinnett’s quarterback Jimmy Urzua threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Josh Downs. In the second quarter, L.J. Fisher caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Urzua to increase the lead to 27-7. Urzua was 9-of-17 passing for 315 yards and four touchdowns. Downs had six receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns. North Gwinnett’s Tyler Goodson had nine carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns, and Devin Crosby had five carries for 60 yards. The Bulldogs gained 359 yards passing and 173 yards rushing.

Tift County 59, Newnan 13

On the first play of the game, Tift County quarterback Griffin Collier connected with wide receiver Rashod Bateman on a 66-yard touchdown pass, giving the Blue Devils an early 7-0 lead. Tift County outgained Newnan 151 yards to 1 in the first quarter. By halftime, Tift County had outgained Newnan 355 to 58 yards. Collier was 15-of-20 passing for 231 yards. Bateman had six catches for 103 yards. Tift’s Tyler Ajiero had four catches for 92 yards. Blue Devils running back Mike Jones had three carries for 60 yards, and Airick DeLoach had five carries for 45 yards.

Walton 28, North Cobb 14

The Walton Raiders found momentum late to break away from visiting North Cobb for a 28-14 victory. The Raider defense struck first, with a 53-yard interception return by Drew Michalek early in the first quarter, and the score remained 7-0 until North Cobb tied it in the third after a fumble recovery led to a Trevor Lovett 4-yard rushing score. Dominick Blaylock’s 37-yard rushing touchdown put the Raiders back on top, and Stephan Jean-Francois extended the lead to 21-7 early in the fourth on a short rushing score. Christian Singleton ran it in to make it a one-score game, but Austin Kirksey (a perfect 11-of-11 for 181 yards) found Blaylock on a 24-yard touchdown pass for the 28-14 final.

CLASS AAAAAA

Alpharetta 40, Gainesville 24

Alpharetta’s Nolan Edmonds scored five touchdowns, including a 98-yard kickoff return against visiting Gainesville. Alpharetta’s defense held Gainesville to just a field goal in the first half, extending its lead to 31-3 after senior quarterback Matthew Downing connected with Robbie Ruppel for 16-yard touchdown. The Red Elephants fought to close the gap with three second-half touchdowns but fell short after a final Alpharetta safety.

Centennial 48, Lanier 14

Centennial quarterback Max Brosmer was 18-for-26 passing for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Cal Dickie and Blane Mason scored two touchdowns apiece. After tying the game early in the first quarter, Centennial took a 14-7 lead with 2:24 left. Blane Mason, who had eight catches for 110 yards at wide receiver, intercepted a Lanier pass on defense and returned it for a touchdown to push the score to 21-7. The Knights got two more touchdowns and two field goals by Nicky Solomon to lead 41-7 at halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, Brosmer connected with Mason in the fourth quarter for Centennial’s final touchdown. Julian Nixon added five catches for 110 yards for Centennial. The victory was the Knights’ first playoff win since 2002.

Dacula 42, Pope 14

Host Dacula scored touchdowns on six of its seven possessions, all rushing, and the defense contributed three interceptions (Jaiev Kahn with two, Jalen Perry with one) in the decisive victory. Quarterback Shayne Buckingham was 4-of-10, completing three passes to Kenny Severe for 93 yards, and ran for two touchdowns (13 carries for 44 yards). Tre McMillian (11 carries, 131 yards) and Jalen Perry (7 carries, 106 yards) each scored twice as well.

Grovetown 35, Lovejoy 27

Lovejoy took leads on four separate occasions throughout the game, but Grovetown battled back every time and eventually survived a thriller at home. The Warriors took their first lead at 21-20 on D’Angelo Durham’s second touchdown run of the game in the third quarter. Lovejoy regained a 27-21 advantage, but Grovetown scored the final two touchdowns on a 33-yard run by Jahmar Bingham and a 42-yard run by Shamar Cofield with 1:26 remaining. Needing a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie, the Wildcats had the clock expire on Grovetown’s 3-yard line.

CLASS AAAAA

Buford 54, Paulding County 23

Buford led 19-3 at halftime but scored four touchdowns in the third quarter to open up a 47-16 lead. Derrian Brown rushed seven times for 161 yards and four touchdowns, including scoring runs of 74 and 35 yards. Aaron McLaughlin was 11-of-23 passing for 163 yards and touchdowns passes to Isaiah Isaac (60 yards) and Tyler Gillis (3 yards). Anthony Grant rushed 12 times for 82 yards and a 2-yard touchdown for Buford’s first points in the opening quarter. Christian Turner rushed 10 times for 70 yards. Buford’s final touchdown came on a 32-yard pass from backup quarterback Will Westmoreland to Clayton Nelson in the fourth quarter. The Wolves gained 566 yards, 347 rushing and 219 passing.

Flowery Branch 21, Kell 14

Kell nearly came back from a 21-0 fourth-quarter deficit, but Flowery Branch stopped quarterback Evan Conley on a fourth-and-8 scramble at the goal line that would have tied the game with just 23 seconds left. Malik Damons gave Flowery Branch a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left in the half. Kell fumbled on a fake punt in the third quarter, and Flowery Branch capitalized with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Elijah Gainey to Isaiah Nazaire to lead 14-0. Damons scored on a 3-yard run with 1:09 left in the third quarter to make it 21-0. Kell was able to make it a one-possession game with 5:02 still left in the game. Drew Houston ran in a 17-yard touchdown with 8:42 left and Josiah Futral rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 21-14.

Rome 63, Cedar Shoals 13

Rome’s Jamious Griffin scored on four touchdown runs, two from 7 yards and two from 6, as Rome moved past Cedar Shoals. Rome quarterback Knox Kadum ran for touchdowns of 1 and 3 yards and passed to Jevard Williams for a 34-yard touchdown. Nick Burge scored on a 24-yard run, and Jalynn Sikes added a 4-yard rushing touchdown. Kiyonnice Smith passed to Jephari Colbert for a 20-yard touchdown for Cedar Shoals, which also hit two field goals.

Stockbridge 40, McIntosh 7

McIntosh scored a touchdown with 3:54 in the first quarter to cap a 17-play drive to start the game. Fifteen seconds into the second quarter, Stockbridge’s Gabe McKenzie connected with Marquez Ezzard on a 75-yard touchdown pass. With 3:14 before the half, Stockbridge’s B.J. Riley scored on a 43-yard touchdown run. After a kickoff return fumble by McIntosh, McKenzie and Ezzard converted on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 2:35 seconds left in the second quarter. McKenzie threw another touchdown pass to Ezzard for 81 yards with 8:09 left in the third quarter.

Warner Robins 30, South Effingham 17

With 5:44 remaining in the first quarter, Warner Robins quarterback Jarius Burnette rushed for a touchdown, giving his team a 7-0 lead. At 9:48 in the second quarter, Burnette threw to Dylan Fromm for a 75-yard touchdown pass, giving Warner Robins a 14-0 lead. With 15 seconds left in the second quarter, Warner Robins’ Eli Mashburn kicked a field goal to increase the lead to 17-10. With 6:46 left in the third quarter, Burnette scored on a 59-yard touchdown run. Forty seconds into the fourth quarter, Mashburn hit a 36-yard field goal.

CLASS AAAA

Blessed Trinity 35, Oconee County 0

Steele Chambers scored a 15-yard rushing touchdown and Jake Smith threw a touchdown pass to Ryan Davis after Oconee County fumbled on its first offensive play of the game. This gave host Blessed Trinity its 14-0 lead just 140 seconds into the game. Smith added a 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter and threw his third touchdown pass of the game with 8:21 still left in the third quarter to give Blessed Trinity a 35-0 lead.

Cartersville 48, Pickens 21

Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence attempted a pass on the Purple Hurricanes’ first seven offensive plays and went 6-of-7 for 148 yards and three touchdowns to build a 21-0 lead. Rico Frye added a 1-yard touchdown run with 9:16 in the second quarter to make it 28-0. Lawrence connected with E.J. Turner for what looked like a 24-yard touchdown reception, but Turner fumbled at the goal-line and teammate Kaleb Chatmon recovered it to extend the lead to 35-0. Lawrence, who finished the first half 10-of-13 for 272 yards and four touchdowns, found Turner for a 50-yard touchdown to give Cartersville a 42-0 lead with 1:22 left before halftime.

Marist 38, Madison County 14

Marist scored 28 straight points following a 7-7 tie to pull away from visiting Madison County. Chase Abshier rushed for two touchdowns and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to John Fitzpatrick to lead the War Eagles. Marist also got a 9-yard touchdown run from Chris Zowine, a 48-yard interception return for a score by Josh McDermond and a 39-yard field goal by Timmy Bleekrode. Traveon Latimore rushed 13 times for 139 yards and a touchdown to pace the Red Raiders, who trailed 28-7 at halftime and 35-7 going into the fourth quarter.

CLASS AAA

Calhoun 27, Pace Academy 3

Zach Fuller of Calhoun scored on runs of 27 and 4 yards. Calhoun took a 17-3 lead at the 9:28 mark in the third quarter after Pace muffed a punt that was recovered by Zane McCracken. The next play, Fuller scored from 27 yards out. Elmer Gutierrez kicked field goals of 27 and 22 yards for Calhoun. On the last play of the third quarter, Gavin Gray connected with Brannon Spector on a 30-yard touchdown pass to put Calhoun up 24-3.

Cedar Grove 48, Adairsville 13

Xavier Dennis threw three touchdowns and had a 61-yard touchdown run to lead Cedar Grove past visiting Adairsville. Dennis threw touchdowns of 36 and 24 yards to Jadon Haselwood, who also returned a punt 49 yards to the end zone in the second quarter. Israel Spivey and Mekhi Gilstrap had two other touchdown receptions for the Saints, the latter from Quindarius Sterling. Chevon Wright tacked on a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Adairsville got a touchdown pass from Mason Boswell to Travon Branch and two field goals by Josh Honea.

Greater Atlanta Christian 49, Jackson County 0

Jackson County recovered an onside kick to begin the game, but it went downhill from there for the visiting Panthers against Greater Atlanta Christian. The Spartans led 14-0 at the end of one quarter and 42-0 by halftime before coasting to victory. Kyler McMichael scored each of Greater Atlanta Christian’s first three touchdowns, including one from 73 yards out. Jackson Hardy threw a pair of second-quarter scoring strikes to Jeffrey Blake and Ty James, and Blake also had a touchdown catch from Josh Rose in the fourth quarter.

Westminster 37, North Murray 7

Ward Croft threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers as Westminster dominated host North Hall. The Wildcats opened the scoring with a 39-yard strike from Croft to Joe Egan, and the senior quarterback also threw a 43-yarder to Nance Hill and a 4-yarder to Miles Davis in the first quarter. Truman Jones had a 10-yard touchdown catch to make it 27-7 and Westminster got a fourth-quarter touchdown run by Michael Mahan and a 37-yard field goal by Charlie Ham. Mahan and Luke Jannetta had interceptions for the Wildcats.

CLASS AA

Callaway 28, Douglass 8

Host Callaway took a 7-0 lead with 3:46 left in the first quarter on a 60-yard touchdown run by Cartavious Bigsby. Kedrick Ramsey’s 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave Callaway a 14-0 lead. Bigsby added a 14-yard touchdown run with 4:55 left in the third quarter and D.J. Atkins swelled the lead to 28-0 less than a minute later with a 9-yard touchdown run.

Pepperell 50, Banks County 0

Tae Hammond and Trevor Thomas combined for host Pepperell’s first five touchdowns before Chris Barner iced the game in a running-clock fourth quarter with back-to-back touchdown runs. Hammond’s first score came on a 46-yard touchdown reception, the only non-rushing score of the game. Hammond also rushed for an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Trevor Thomas added touchdowns of 28 and 5 yards in the second quarter to give the Dragons a 29-0 halftime lead. Hammond ran in a 32-yard touchdown to make it 36-0 before Barner’s back-to-back trips to the end zone.

CLASS A-PRIVATE

Fellowship Christian 41, George Walton Academy 35

Fellowship Christian quarterback Brooks Bryant scored on a 13-yard touchdown run and converted the 2-point try to bring the visiting Paladins even at 35-35 with 3:39 left in regulation, setting up overtime. On the first possession, Fellowship scored on a third-and-goal from the 3 on a run by Merrick Haigler, but Bryant was stopped on a 2-point attempt. Fellowship ended the game on George Walton’s possession with a stop on fourth-and-2 from the 7. Bryant had four touchdown passes and was 11-of-19 passing for 280 yards to go with 58 yards rushing and his game-tying touchdown. Casey Barham had six receptions for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Haigler rushed 21 times for 79 yards and the overtime TD and caught a touchdown pass.