Welcome to the first round of the football state playoffs. There are 112 games this weekend. Drop in this evening starting around 7 p.m. to discuss games and find scores.

The NFHS Network will present live streaming of the games below. If you are watching any, please come back here and report what you see.

Good luck to everyone’s favorite team.

*North Paulding at Woodstock, 5:30 p.m.

*Berrien at Benedictine, 6:45 p.m.

*Douglass at Callaway, 7 p.m.

*Harris County at Ware County, 7 p.m.

*Kell at Flowery Branch, 7 p.m.

*Pace Academy at Calhoun, 7 p.m.

*Troup at Heritage (Ringgold), 7 p.m.

*Westminster at North Murray, 7 p.m.

*Clarke Central at Carrollton, 7:15 p.m.

*Richmond Academy at Woodward Academy, 7:15 p.m.

*Walker at Whitefield Academy, 7:15 p.m.

*Jackson County at Greater Atlanta Christian, 7:20 p.m.

*Northwest Whitfield at Cedartown, 7:25 p.m.

*Collins Hill at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

*Colquitt County at Pebblebrook, 7:30 p.m.

*Columbia at Carver (Atlanta), 7:30 p.m.

*Dalton at Douglas County, 7:30 p.m.

*East Hall at Morgan County, 7:30 p.m.

*Hart County at Dawson County, 7:30 p.m.

*Lakeside (Evans) at Tucker, 7:30 p.m.

*Madison County at Marist, 7:30 p.m.

*Monroe at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

*Mount de Sales at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

*Norcross at Grayson, 7:30 p.m.

*North Forsyth at North Gwinnett, 7:30 p.m.

*Oconee County at Blessed Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

*Roswell at Hillgrove, 7:30 p.m.

*Sequoyah at Mays, 7:30 p.m.

*Spalding at Cairo, 7:30 p.m.

*Strong Rock Christian at Calvary Day, 7:30 p.m.

*West Hall at St. Pius, 7:30 p.m.