Daily Trivia: Team that finished No. 1 in its class in scoring and scoring defense

Eight teams finished the regular season ranked first or second in their classifications (splitting Class A into public and private) in both scoring offense and scoring defense. They are Athens Academy, Buford, Cartersville, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Greater Atlanta Christian, Manchester, Ridgeland and Tucker. Which is the only one that ranked first in scoring and scoring defense? (Answer Monday)

Answer to Thursday’s question: Pace Academy’s Chris Slade is the only active head coach who has led his No. 4-seeded team to a victory over a No. 1 seed twice, and can make it three this week. Pace defeated No. 1 seeds Bowdon and Darlington in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and faces No. 1 seed Calhoun tonight.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.