Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
53 2
2
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Daily List: Teams hosting first playoff game in at least four years

ajc-sports.ajc, Daily List, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Five schools are staging home playoff games for the first time in their histories this week. They are B.E.S.T Academy (vs. Temple), Grovetown (vs. Lovejoy), Heritage-Ringgold (vs. Troup), Jackson-Atlanta (vs. Miller Grove) and Mount Vernon Presbyterian (vs. Our Lady of Mercy). Jenkins County is holding its first playoff game since its 1960, when the Eagles beat Patterson in the Class B semifinals. Jenkins County is playing host to Miller County tonight. Below are teams holding their first home playoff games in at least four years, meaning it will be the first since their current senior class entered high school.

First – B.E.S.T. Academy

First – Grovetown

First – Heritage (Ringgold)

First – Jackson (Atlanta)

First – Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

1960 – Jenkins County

2001 – Jones County

2002 – Cedartown

2003 – Trion

2003 – Winder-Barrow

2006 – Pebblebrook

2006 – Tift County

2007 – Douglas County

2007 – Savannah Country Day

2008 – Schley County

2008 – Toombs County

2008 – Whitefield Academy

2009 – First Presbyterian

2009 – Woodstock

2010 – Brunswick

2011 – Americus-Sumter

2012 – Parkview

2012 – Whitewater

2013 – Dublin

2013 – Flowery Branch

2013 – Lee County

2013 – Monroe Area

2013 – Mount Pisgah Christian

2013 – Warner Robins

2013 – Washington-Wilkes

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

View Comments 0