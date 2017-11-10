Daily List: Teams hosting first playoff game in at least four years
Five schools are staging home playoff games for the first time in their histories this week. They are B.E.S.T Academy (vs. Temple), Grovetown (vs. Lovejoy), Heritage-Ringgold (vs. Troup), Jackson-Atlanta (vs. Miller Grove) and Mount Vernon Presbyterian (vs. Our Lady of Mercy). Jenkins County is holding its first playoff game since its 1960, when the Eagles beat Patterson in the Class B semifinals. Jenkins County is playing host to Miller County tonight. Below are teams holding their first home playoff games in at least four years, meaning it will be the first since their current senior class entered high school.
First – B.E.S.T. Academy
First – Grovetown
First – Heritage (Ringgold)
First – Jackson (Atlanta)
First – Mt. Vernon Presbyterian
1960 – Jenkins County
2001 – Jones County
2002 – Cedartown
2003 – Trion
2003 – Winder-Barrow
2006 – Pebblebrook
2006 – Tift County
2007 – Douglas County
2007 – Savannah Country Day
2008 – Schley County
2008 – Toombs County
2008 – Whitefield Academy
2009 – First Presbyterian
2009 – Woodstock
2010 – Brunswick
2011 – Americus-Sumter
2012 – Parkview
2012 – Whitewater
2013 – Dublin
2013 – Flowery Branch
2013 – Lee County
2013 – Monroe Area
2013 – Mount Pisgah Christian
2013 – Warner Robins
2013 – Washington-Wilkes
