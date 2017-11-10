Bowdon’s Andrews resigns; three other jobs come open

Robert Andrews resigned as head coach at Bowdon on Thursday.

Andrews’ teams were 14-19 in three seasons, 2-8 in 2017. Andrews came to Bowdon in 2015 to replace the retiring Dwight Hochstetler, who had won 13 region titles and one state championship in his 27 years at the west Georgia school.

Andrews had been North Gwinnett’s defensive coordinator since 2013 and held the same post with Grayson from 2005 to 2012. He was part of Grayson’s 2011 Class AAAAA championship team. The Times-Georgian was the first to report Andrews’ resignation.

Brantley, Armuchee, Berkmar coaches step down

Coaches at Brantley County, Armuchee and Berkmar have stepped down this week. Mark Walker’s eight-year tenure at Brantley County tied that of Sean Pender for the longest in school history. His teams were 27-52. At Armuchee, Muhammad Abdellatif’s teams won six games in four seasons. Abdellatif was an Armuchee alumnus. Berkmar’s Kenan Devar has departed after three winless seasons.

