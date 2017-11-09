Our Products
Westover coach Jones resigns after eight seasons

Westover coach Octavia Jones has resigned and will remain as athletics director, WALB-TV in Albany reported Tuesday evening.

Jones’ eight-year record at the Albany school is 41-43. His 41 wins are the most in school history. His 2013 team won a Region 1-AAAA title.

His best-known player was Trenton Thompson, the consensus No. 1 recruit in the class of 2015 who signed with Georgia and now is a starter on the Bulldogs’ defensive line.

