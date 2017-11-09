Our Products
Maxwell Round 1 Projections

2017 season, ajc-sports.ajc, Football, high school sports, Latest News, Week 4, Week 6, Week 7.

Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Nov 10

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
71.06 AAAAAAA Parkview 60.3% 4 Newton AAAAAAA
69.52 AAAAAAA Grayson 88.1% 20 Norcross AAAAAAA
65.36 AAAAAAA South Forsyth 83.3% 16 Mountain View AAAAAAA
65.23 AAAAAAA Mill Creek 70.8% 9 West Forsyth AAAAAAA
65.17 AAAAAAA North Paulding 63.2% 6 Woodstock AAAAAAA
63.93 AAAAAA Glynn Academy 71.3% 9 Valdosta AAAAAA
62.35 AAAAAAA McEachern 79.5% 14 Etowah AAAAAAA
61.14 AAAAAAA Walton 93.4% 26 North Cobb AAAAAAA
60.65 AAAAAA Lee County 83.0% 16 Richmond Hill AAAAAA
59.53 AAAAAAA Hillgrove 82.2% 15 Roswell AAAAAAA
59.45 AAAAAAA Milton 82.4% 16 Collins Hill AAAAAAA
59.36 AAAAAA Coffee 83.0% 16 Effingham County AAAAAA
59.32 AAAAA Starr’s Mill 51.2% 1 Dutchtown AAAAA
59.30 AAAA Troup 61.6% 5 Heritage (Ringgold) AAAA
59.24 AAAAAAA Westlake 50.0% 0 Marietta AAAAAAA
56.14 AAAAAA Allatoona 65.3% 7 Hughes AAAAAA
55.81 AAAAAA Douglas County 65.4% 7 Dalton AAAAAA
54.75 AAAAAA Mays 88.1% 20 Sequoyah AAAAAA
54.22 AAAAAAA Brookwood 95.1% 29 South Gwinnett AAAAAAA
54.06 AAAAA Jones County 88.2% 20 Griffin AAAAA
53.95 AAAAAA Harrison 72.2% 10 Alexander AAAAAA
53.76 AAAAAAA Colquitt County 92.1% 24 Pebblebrook AAAAAAA
52.28 AA Toombs County 69.4% 8 Fitzgerald AA
51.28 AAAAA Flowery Branch 64.8% 6 Kell AAAAA
50.92 AAAAA Eagle’s Landing 75.0% 11 Whitewater AAAAA
50.60 AAAAA Carrollton 63.5% 6 Clarke Central AAAAA
50.48 AAAAAAA Archer 97.4% 34 Meadowcreek AAAAAAA
49.73 AA Brooks County 86.5% 19 Vidalia AA
49.64 AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 97.3% 34 North Forsyth AAAAAAA
49.63 AAAA Ridgeland 93.7% 27 Chapel Hill AAAA
49.26 AAAAAA Stephenson 61.7% 5 Heritage (Conyers) AAAAAA
48.47 AAAA Jefferson 71.8% 10 White County AAAA
47.11 AAA Lovett 51.5% 1 Bremen AAA
46.53 AAAAAA Centennial 55.0% 2 Lanier AAAAAA
46.43 AAAAAAA Tift County 97.7% 35 Newnan AAAAAAA
46.25 AAAA West Laurens 63.5% 6 Northside (Columbus) AAAA
46.07 AAAAAAA Lowndes 99.4% 40 Campbell AAAAAAA
45.25 AAA Calhoun 90.7% 23 Pace Academy AAA
45.14 AAAAAA Lovejoy 52.9% 2 Grovetown AAAAAA
43.71 AAAAA Buford 99.3% 40 Paulding County AAAAA
43.69 AAAA Cairo 68.8% 8 Spalding AAAA
42.91 AAAA Blessed Trinity 89.6% 22 Oconee County AAAA
42.68 AAAAAA Alpharetta 84.8% 17 Gainesville AAAAAA
42.21 AAAA St. Pius X 82.7% 16 West Hall AAAA
42.19 AAAA Eastside 65.7% 7 Baldwin AAAA
42.07 AAAA Americus-Sumter 81.8% 15 Howard AAAA
42.00 AA Thomasville 94.5% 28 Jeff Davis AA
41.66 AA Jefferson County 75.8% 12 Southwest AA
41.32 AAAA Cedartown 93.9% 27 Northwest Whitfield AAAA
40.85 AA Screven County 93.1% 26 Washington County AA
40.44 AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 62.3% 5 Chattahoochee AAAAAA
40.22 AAAAA Ware County 83.7% 16 Harris County AAAAA
39.13 AAAAA Bainbridge 90.4% 22 New Hampstead AAAAA
38.54 AAA Westminster (Atlanta) 66.1% 7 North Murray AAA
38.38 AAAA Cartersville 99.7% 41 Pickens AAAA
37.99 AAA Pike County 59.2% 4 Southeast Bulloch AAA
37.80 AAAAAA Evans 86.3% 19 Drew AAAAAA
37.49 AAAAA Stockbridge 98.7% 38 McIntosh AAAAA
37.03 AAAAA Wayne County 94.2% 28 Thomas County Central AAAAA
36.34 AA Callaway 86.5% 19 Douglass AA
36.26 AAAAA Rome 98.3% 37 Cedar Shoals AAAAA
35.85 AAAAA Warner Robins 98.5% 38 South Effingham AAAAA
35.26 AAAAA Arabia Mountain 73.5% 10 North Springs AAAAA
35.16 AAAAAA Dacula 91.7% 24 Pope AAAAAA
35.03 AA Elbert County 58.3% 4 Coosa AA
34.62 AAAA Mary Persons 92.7% 25 Carver (Columbus) AAAA
33.49 AA Hapeville Charter 97.0% 33 Spencer AA
33.39 A-Public Taylor County 51.3% 1 Lincoln County A-Public
33.26 AAA Cedar Grove 97.6% 35 Adairsville AAA
32.65 AAA Dawson County 73.0% 10 Hart County AAA
32.55 A-Public Trion 54.3% 2 Dooly County A-Public
31.97 AAAAAA Tucker 97.6% 35 Lakeside (Evans) AAAAAA
31.63 AAA Morgan County 79.9% 14 East Hall AAA
31.58 A-Public Marion County 64.0% 6 Telfair County A-Public
31.45 AA Benedictine 99.2% 40 Berrien AA
31.35 AAA Monroe Area 82.4% 16 North Hall AAA
30.74 A-Public Schley County 59.3% 4 Turner County A-Public
30.20 AAAA Marist 98.1% 37 Madison County AAAA
29.88 A-Private George Walton Academy 67.7% 8 Fellowship Christian A-Private
29.37 A-Private Mount Vernon Presbyterian 54.5% 2 Our Lady of Mercy A-Private
29.26 AAA Jenkins 90.3% 22 Jackson AAA
29.20 AAAAA Carver (Atlanta) 91.4% 23 Columbia AAAAA
28.92 AA Dublin 78.8% 13 Harlem AA
28.81 AAAA Burke County 98.5% 38 Salem AAAA
28.65 AAA Monroe 58.0% 4 Pierce County AAA
27.91 A-Private Tattnall Square 53.2% 2 First Presbyterian A-Private
27.55 AA Heard County 95.0% 29 South Atlanta AA
26.93 AAAA Woodward Academy 93.3% 26 Richmond Academy AAAA
26.74 A-Private Hebron Christian Academy 68.0% 8 Savannah Christian A-Private
26.06 AAA Cook 88.0% 20 Tattnall County AAA
25.70 A-Private Whitefield Academy 68.7% 8 Walker A-Private
25.30 A-Private Calvary Day 76.6% 12 Strong Rock Christian A-Private
24.85 A-Private Darlington 72.5% 10 Mount de Sales A-Private
23.71 AA Rabun County 98.9% 39 Chattooga AA
23.37 AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 99.6% 41 Jackson County AAA
22.66 AAA Crisp County 97.8% 35 Appling County AAA
22.33 A-Private Savannah Country Day 69.7% 9 Brookstone A-Private
21.91 AAA Peach County 99.3% 40 Savannah AAA
21.76 AAA Westside (Macon) 92.8% 25 Windsor Forest AAA
21.61 AAA Liberty County 89.8% 22 Dougherty AAA
20.87 AAAA Thomson 98.6% 38 North Clayton AAAA
18.42 A-Public Towns County 68.9% 8 Pelham A-Public
17.58 A-Public Charlton County 90.9% 23 Montgomery County A-Public
14.71 AA Pepperell 95.7% 30 Banks County AA
13.97 AA Dodge County 99.0% 39 Butler AA
12.39 A-Public Washington-Wilkes 89.2% 21 Chattahoochee County A-Public
9.58 A-Public Jenkins County 81.5% 15 Miller County A-Public
-0.11 AA Rockmart 99.5% 41 Monticello AA

 

Nov 11

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
66.59 AAAAAA Brunswick 57.7% 3 Northside (Warner Robins) AAAAAA
41.12 AAAAA Banneker 62.2% 5 Southwest DeKalb AAAAA
28.88 AA B.E.S.T. Academy 61.4% 5 Temple AA
23.17 AAAAA Maynard Jackson 91.0% 23 Miller Grove AAAAA
