Maxwell Round 1 Projections
Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Nov 10
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|71.06
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|60.3%
|4
|Newton
|AAAAAAA
|69.52
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|88.1%
|20
|Norcross
|AAAAAAA
|65.36
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|83.3%
|16
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|65.23
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|70.8%
|9
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|65.17
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|63.2%
|6
|Woodstock
|AAAAAAA
|63.93
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|71.3%
|9
|Valdosta
|AAAAAA
|62.35
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|79.5%
|14
|Etowah
|AAAAAAA
|61.14
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|93.4%
|26
|North Cobb
|AAAAAAA
|60.65
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|83.0%
|16
|Richmond Hill
|AAAAAA
|59.53
|AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|82.2%
|15
|Roswell
|AAAAAAA
|59.45
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|82.4%
|16
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|59.36
|AAAAAA
|Coffee
|83.0%
|16
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|59.32
|AAAAA
|Starr’s Mill
|51.2%
|1
|Dutchtown
|AAAAA
|59.30
|AAAA
|Troup
|61.6%
|5
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|AAAA
|59.24
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|50.0%
|0
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|56.14
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|65.3%
|7
|Hughes
|AAAAAA
|55.81
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|65.4%
|7
|Dalton
|AAAAAA
|54.75
|AAAAAA
|Mays
|88.1%
|20
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|54.22
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|95.1%
|29
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|54.06
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|88.2%
|20
|Griffin
|AAAAA
|53.95
|AAAAAA
|Harrison
|72.2%
|10
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|53.76
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|92.1%
|24
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|52.28
|AA
|Toombs County
|69.4%
|8
|Fitzgerald
|AA
|51.28
|AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|64.8%
|6
|Kell
|AAAAA
|50.92
|AAAAA
|Eagle’s Landing
|75.0%
|11
|Whitewater
|AAAAA
|50.60
|AAAAA
|Carrollton
|63.5%
|6
|Clarke Central
|AAAAA
|50.48
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|97.4%
|34
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|49.73
|AA
|Brooks County
|86.5%
|19
|Vidalia
|AA
|49.64
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|97.3%
|34
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|49.63
|AAAA
|Ridgeland
|93.7%
|27
|Chapel Hill
|AAAA
|49.26
|AAAAAA
|Stephenson
|61.7%
|5
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAAA
|48.47
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|71.8%
|10
|White County
|AAAA
|47.11
|AAA
|Lovett
|51.5%
|1
|Bremen
|AAA
|46.53
|AAAAAA
|Centennial
|55.0%
|2
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|46.43
|AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|97.7%
|35
|Newnan
|AAAAAAA
|46.25
|AAAA
|West Laurens
|63.5%
|6
|Northside (Columbus)
|AAAA
|46.07
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|99.4%
|40
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|45.25
|AAA
|Calhoun
|90.7%
|23
|Pace Academy
|AAA
|45.14
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|52.9%
|2
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|43.71
|AAAAA
|Buford
|99.3%
|40
|Paulding County
|AAAAA
|43.69
|AAAA
|Cairo
|68.8%
|8
|Spalding
|AAAA
|42.91
|AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|89.6%
|22
|Oconee County
|AAAA
|42.68
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|84.8%
|17
|Gainesville
|AAAAAA
|42.21
|AAAA
|St. Pius X
|82.7%
|16
|West Hall
|AAAA
|42.19
|AAAA
|Eastside
|65.7%
|7
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|42.07
|AAAA
|Americus-Sumter
|81.8%
|15
|Howard
|AAAA
|42.00
|AA
|Thomasville
|94.5%
|28
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|41.66
|AA
|Jefferson County
|75.8%
|12
|Southwest
|AA
|41.32
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|93.9%
|27
|Northwest Whitfield
|AAAA
|40.85
|AA
|Screven County
|93.1%
|26
|Washington County
|AA
|40.44
|AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|62.3%
|5
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAAA
|40.22
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|83.7%
|16
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|39.13
|AAAAA
|Bainbridge
|90.4%
|22
|New Hampstead
|AAAAA
|38.54
|AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|66.1%
|7
|North Murray
|AAA
|38.38
|AAAA
|Cartersville
|99.7%
|41
|Pickens
|AAAA
|37.99
|AAA
|Pike County
|59.2%
|4
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAA
|37.80
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|86.3%
|19
|Drew
|AAAAAA
|37.49
|AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|98.7%
|38
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|37.03
|AAAAA
|Wayne County
|94.2%
|28
|Thomas County Central
|AAAAA
|36.34
|AA
|Callaway
|86.5%
|19
|Douglass
|AA
|36.26
|AAAAA
|Rome
|98.3%
|37
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAAA
|35.85
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|98.5%
|38
|South Effingham
|AAAAA
|35.26
|AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|73.5%
|10
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|35.16
|AAAAAA
|Dacula
|91.7%
|24
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|35.03
|AA
|Elbert County
|58.3%
|4
|Coosa
|AA
|34.62
|AAAA
|Mary Persons
|92.7%
|25
|Carver (Columbus)
|AAAA
|33.49
|AA
|Hapeville Charter
|97.0%
|33
|Spencer
|AA
|33.39
|A-Public
|Taylor County
|51.3%
|1
|Lincoln County
|A-Public
|33.26
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|97.6%
|35
|Adairsville
|AAA
|32.65
|AAA
|Dawson County
|73.0%
|10
|Hart County
|AAA
|32.55
|A-Public
|Trion
|54.3%
|2
|Dooly County
|A-Public
|31.97
|AAAAAA
|Tucker
|97.6%
|35
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|31.63
|AAA
|Morgan County
|79.9%
|14
|East Hall
|AAA
|31.58
|A-Public
|Marion County
|64.0%
|6
|Telfair County
|A-Public
|31.45
|AA
|Benedictine
|99.2%
|40
|Berrien
|AA
|31.35
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|82.4%
|16
|North Hall
|AAA
|30.74
|A-Public
|Schley County
|59.3%
|4
|Turner County
|A-Public
|30.20
|AAAA
|Marist
|98.1%
|37
|Madison County
|AAAA
|29.88
|A-Private
|George Walton Academy
|67.7%
|8
|Fellowship Christian
|A-Private
|29.37
|A-Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|54.5%
|2
|Our Lady of Mercy
|A-Private
|29.26
|AAA
|Jenkins
|90.3%
|22
|Jackson
|AAA
|29.20
|AAAAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|91.4%
|23
|Columbia
|AAAAA
|28.92
|AA
|Dublin
|78.8%
|13
|Harlem
|AA
|28.81
|AAAA
|Burke County
|98.5%
|38
|Salem
|AAAA
|28.65
|AAA
|Monroe
|58.0%
|4
|Pierce County
|AAA
|27.91
|A-Private
|Tattnall Square
|53.2%
|2
|First Presbyterian
|A-Private
|27.55
|AA
|Heard County
|95.0%
|29
|South Atlanta
|AA
|26.93
|AAAA
|Woodward Academy
|93.3%
|26
|Richmond Academy
|AAAA
|26.74
|A-Private
|Hebron Christian Academy
|68.0%
|8
|Savannah Christian
|A-Private
|26.06
|AAA
|Cook
|88.0%
|20
|Tattnall County
|AAA
|25.70
|A-Private
|Whitefield Academy
|68.7%
|8
|Walker
|A-Private
|25.30
|A-Private
|Calvary Day
|76.6%
|12
|Strong Rock Christian
|A-Private
|24.85
|A-Private
|Darlington
|72.5%
|10
|Mount de Sales
|A-Private
|23.71
|AA
|Rabun County
|98.9%
|39
|Chattooga
|AA
|23.37
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|99.6%
|41
|Jackson County
|AAA
|22.66
|AAA
|Crisp County
|97.8%
|35
|Appling County
|AAA
|22.33
|A-Private
|Savannah Country Day
|69.7%
|9
|Brookstone
|A-Private
|21.91
|AAA
|Peach County
|99.3%
|40
|Savannah
|AAA
|21.76
|AAA
|Westside (Macon)
|92.8%
|25
|Windsor Forest
|AAA
|21.61
|AAA
|Liberty County
|89.8%
|22
|Dougherty
|AAA
|20.87
|AAAA
|Thomson
|98.6%
|38
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|18.42
|A-Public
|Towns County
|68.9%
|8
|Pelham
|A-Public
|17.58
|A-Public
|Charlton County
|90.9%
|23
|Montgomery County
|A-Public
|14.71
|AA
|Pepperell
|95.7%
|30
|Banks County
|AA
|13.97
|AA
|Dodge County
|99.0%
|39
|Butler
|AA
|12.39
|A-Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|89.2%
|21
|Chattahoochee County
|A-Public
|9.58
|A-Public
|Jenkins County
|81.5%
|15
|Miller County
|A-Public
|-0.11
|AA
|Rockmart
|99.5%
|41
|Monticello
|AA
Nov 11
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|66.59
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|57.7%
|3
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|41.12
|AAAAA
|Banneker
|62.2%
|5
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAAA
|28.88
|AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|61.4%
|5
|Temple
|AA
|23.17
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|91.0%
|23
|Miller Grove
|AAAAA
