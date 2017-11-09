Daily List: Teams with the longest streaks of state-playoff appearances
Lincoln County extended its state-record streak of making the playoffs to 44 seasons. Below are active streaks of 10 seasons or longer, plus any streaks of four years or more that were broken this season. East Coweta’s streak of 20 playoff appearances, which was the longest in the highest classification, came to an end in a close loss last week to archrival Newnan.
Streaks alive
44 – Lincoln County
35 – Marist
27 – Peach County
26 – Northside (Warner Robins)
22 – Eagle’s Landing Christian
21 – Commerce
20 – Washington-Wilkes
19 – Buford
18 – Calhoun
18 – Cook
18 – Fitzgerald
18 – Gainesville
18 – Stephenson
17 – Griffin
16 – Jefferson County
16 – Lovett
16 – Ware County
15 – Cairo
15 – Emanuel County Institute
13 – Heard County
12 – Callaway
12 – Carver (Columbus)
12 – Savannah Christian
12 – St. Pius
11 – Burke County
11 – Darlington
11 – Stratford Academy
11 – Tucker
11 – Westminster
10 – Brooks County
10 – Glynn Academy
10 – Kell
10 – Washington County
10 – Woodward Academy
Streaks ended
20 – East Coweta
15 – Sandy Creek
8 – Lamar County
7 – Laney
7 – Stephens County
6 – Bowdon
6 – Landmark Christian
5 – Athens Christian
5 – Model
4 – Lambert
4 – Peachtree Ridge
4 – Sonoraville
4 – Union County
4 – Veterans
Note: These streaks include advancement to postseason region playoffs that existed before 1996 and to GISA playoffs for that association’s former members now in the GHSA. Limited to GHSA seasons and state playoffs, the top five would be Lincoln County (36), Peach County (27), Marist (24), Northside (22) and Commerce (21).
