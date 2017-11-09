Our Products
Daily List: Teams with the longest streaks of state-playoff appearances

Lincoln County extended its state-record streak of making the playoffs to 44 seasons. Below are active streaks of 10 seasons or longer, plus any streaks of four years or more that were broken this season. East Coweta’s streak of 20 playoff appearances, which was the longest in the highest classification, came to an end in a close loss last week to archrival Newnan.

Streaks alive

44 – Lincoln County

35 – Marist

27 – Peach County

26 – Northside (Warner Robins)

22 – Eagle’s Landing Christian

21 – Commerce

20 – Washington-Wilkes

19 – Buford

18 – Calhoun

18 – Cook

18 – Fitzgerald

18 – Gainesville

18 – Stephenson

17 – Griffin

16 – Jefferson County

16 – Lovett

16 – Ware County

15 – Cairo

15 – Emanuel County Institute

13 – Heard County

12 – Callaway

12 – Carver (Columbus)

12 – Savannah Christian

12 – St. Pius

11 – Burke County

11 – Darlington

11 – Stratford Academy

11 – Tucker

11 – Westminster

10 – Brooks County

10 – Glynn Academy

10 – Kell

10 – Washington County

10 – Woodward Academy

Streaks ended

20 – East Coweta

15 – Sandy Creek

8 – Lamar County

7 – Laney

7 – Stephens County

6 – Bowdon

6 – Landmark Christian

5 – Athens Christian

5 – Model

4 – Lambert

4 – Peachtree Ridge

4 – Sonoraville

4 – Union County

4 – Veterans

Note: These streaks include advancement to postseason region playoffs that existed before 1996 and to GISA playoffs for that association’s former members now in the GHSA. Limited to GHSA seasons and state playoffs, the top five would be Lincoln County (36), Peach County (27), Marist (24), Northside (22) and Commerce (21).

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

