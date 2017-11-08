POY Watch: Lawrence, Fisher move up TD pass chart

Trevor Lawrence of Cartersville set the state record for career touchdown passes last week, while Bailey Fisher of Rabun County became the fifth in history to reach 100.

Lawrence threw TD passes No. 155 and 156, which put him ahead of Gainesville’s Deshaun Watson, who finished with 155 in 2013.

Fisher threw six TD passes and reached 100 for his career. The only other quarterbacks to reach the century mark are Houston County’s Jake Fromm (116) and Wilcox County’s Nick Marshall (103).

It’s a pretty good list considering that Watson won a national title at Clemson and Marshall led Auburn to a national runner-up finish. Fromm starts for No. 1-ranked Georgia, and Lawrence is a five-star recruit committed to Clemson.

Then there is Fisher, who is 32-3 as a starter in Class AA. He’s still waiting for a Division I offer.

Rabun County coach Lee Shaw – whose sons were Division I quarterbacks, one that made it to the NFL – thinks somebody is missing out.

“Fisher should be considered as one of the best quarterbacks in the state at any classification,” Shaw said. “His career stats that he has accumulated are for being a three-year starter. I truly believe that whichever college he chooses to play for, they will be getting a difference-maker in their program. He is a winner in all phases of his life.”

Lawrence and Fisher are in GHSF Daily’s final Player of the Year Watch of the season.

All-classification player-of-the-year awards will be given by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Georgia Sports Writers Association and Gatorade after the state playoffs.

1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville:Lawrence was 17-of-31 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-13 region-clinching victory over Troup. He broke Deshaun Watson’s record for TD passes in a career. Lawrence has 156. For the season, Lawrence is 151-of-214 passing for 2,870 yards and 36 touchdowns with only one interception. He holds the state record for passing yards in a career (13,482). Lawrence, who is committed to Clemson, is the consensus No. 2 overall senior recruit in the country. Cartersville (10-0) is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA.

2. QB Michael Barrett, Lowndes:Barrett’s team did not play. For the season, Barrett is 90-of-137 for 1,435 yards and 14 touchdowns with one interception. He has rushed for 955 yards and 11 touchdowns on 84 carries (8.9 ypc). Barrett has offers from Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Michigan and Tennessee, among others. Lowndes (10-0) averaged 53.6 points through the regular season, the third-highest regular-season average in state history, and is ranked No. 1 in AAAAAAA.

3. DL Adam Anderson, Rome:Anderson played only 20 snaps in a 62-0 victory over Woodland of Cartersville as the Wolves led 55-0 at halftime. He had four tackles, two for losses, and one sack. For the season, Anderson has 52 tackles, 25 for losses, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups. The consensus No. 2 OLB prospect nationally, Anderson is committed to Georgia. Rome (10-0) is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA.

4. RB/CB Kyler McMichael, Greater Atlanta Christian:McMichael rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and had two tackles in a region-clinching 42-10 victory over Dawson County. On the season, McMichael has rushed for 997 yards on 78 carries (12.8 per carry) with 20 touchdowns – one per every 3.9 rushing attempts. He has 14 tackles as a cornerback, his projected college position. McMichael, an AJC Super 11 pick and a top-125 national recruit, is committed to Clemson. GAC (9-1) is ranked No. 3 in Class AA.

5. DB Otis Reese, Lee County:Reese had 14 tackles, four behind the line, two sacks and two pass breakups in a 23-7 region-clinching victory over Coffee. For the season, Reese has 93 tackles, eight sacks, 11 other tackles for losses, eight pass breakups and four forced fumbles. Reese is the consensus No. 7 OLB prospect nationally and committed to Michigan. Lee County (9-1) and ranked No. 3 in Class AAAAAA.

6. QB Bailey Fisher, Rabun County:Fisher was 25-of-31 passing for 338 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-7 victory over Monticello. Fisher has thrown 100 TD passes in his career, at least two touchdowns in every game this year. For the season, Fisher is 139-of-196 passing for 2,403 yards and 30 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has rushed for 671 yards and 18 touchdowns on 108 carries. Undersized at 5-11, 195, Fisher has Division II offers. Rabun County (10-0) is ranked No. 5 in Class AA.

7. RB/LB Anthony Grant, Buford:Grant rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and caught two passes for 25 yards in a region-clinching 42-7 victory over Flowery Branch. He had nine tackles and two QB pressures on defense. For the season, Grant has rushed for a team-leading 688 yards and 15 touchdowns on 84 carries (8.2 ypc). On defense, Grant has a team-leading 33 solo tackles, six tackles for losses, six QB pressures, one sack and an interception returned for a touchdown. Grant is rated the No. 21 RB prospect nationally. He is committed to Tennessee. Buford (8-1) is ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAA.

8. RB/DB Markeith Montgomery, Ridgeland:Montgomery, playing just one half, rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and caught a 16-yard TD pass in a 49-0 victory over Southeast Whitfield. He had 10 tackles. On the season, Montgomery has rushed for 1,012 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 69 carries (14.7 ypc). He has five receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he has 100 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and four pass breakups. Montgomery is committed to Kennesaw State. Ridgeland (10-0) is ranked No. 4 in Class AAAA.

9. WR Rashod Bateman, Tift County:Bateman had four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown in a 21-10 victory over Camden County. For the season, Bateman has 59 catches for 1,249 yards and 16 touchdowns. He is 406 yards short of the state record for receiving yards in a season. Bateman is committed to Minnesota. Tift (9-1) is ranked No. 6 in Class AAAAAAA.

10. QB Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins:Fromm was 27-of-33 passing for 302 yards and three touchdowns in a region-clinching 35-6 victory over Bainbridge. For the season, Fromm is 201-of-315 passing for 2,471 yards and 29 touchdowns with five interceptions. Warner Robins (10-0) completed its first perfect regular season since 2000 and is ranked No. 4 in Class AAAAA.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.