Maxwell playoff projections for Round 1

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2017 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 seasons.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Lowndes #1 (1 – AAAAAAA) 10-0 96.06 75.38 3.85 924,675.99 818,403.40 631,368.18 486,233.73 1.06 Archer #1 (8 – AAAAAAA) 10-0 85.71 78.88 2.67 830,122.33 469,367.55 291,584.93 106,506.12 8.39 Walton #1 (4 – AAAAAAA) 10-0 85.98 80.34 2.36 692,986.86 391,482.36 245,611.57 91,108.94 9.98 Grayson #2 (8 – AAAAAAA) 9-1 87.08 81.36 2.05 484,490.84 437,850.67 155,029.38 90,028.83 10.11 North Gwinnett #1 (6 – AAAAAAA) 9-1 84.54 79.81 2.12 494,619.43 436,586.37 141,762.22 73,617.35 12.58 Tift County #2 (1 – AAAAAAA) 9-1 82.98 79.78 2.40 751,740.86 421,117.50 187,273.98 58,086.11 16.22 Brookwood #1 (7 – AAAAAAA) 8-2 82.37 79.23 2.38 749,849.91 427,999.37 193,380.05 57,723.29 16.32 South Forsyth #1 (5 – AAAAAAA) 10-0 78.56 81.61 1.57 569,674.89 107,269.06 42,227.06 15,883.55 61.96 Colquitt County #3 (1 – AAAAAAA) 7-3 77.44 82.94 1.36 291,108.31 101,555.12 39,570.66 8,468.70 117.08 Hillgrove #1 (3 – AAAAAAA) 7-3 71.83 81.56 1.15 231,299.46 76,944.02 17,783.52 2,493.85 399.99 Milton #2 (5 – AAAAAAA) 8-2 71.93 82.18 1.14 224,515.64 69,969.72 15,292.28 2,161.50 461.64 Parkview #2 (7 – AAAAAAA) 7-3 73.08 83.56 0.89 247,239.73 28,976.20 7,789.02 2,035.16 490.36 McEachern #2 (3 – AAAAAAA) 7-3 72.79 83.53 0.90 68,694.06 29,501.76 7,784.00 1,991.72 501.08 North Paulding #3 (3 – AAAAAAA) 8-2 69.12 81.21 1.17 460,837.09 71,276.14 7,533.47 1,460.50 683.70 Mill Creek #2 (6 – AAAAAAA) 7-3 71.06 83.16 0.89 135,698.66 32,161.56 8,571.56 1,130.63 883.46 Newton #3 (8 – AAAAAAA) 7-3 69.90 84.24 0.55 135,901.69 12,223.85 2,565.26 528.52 1,891.07 Norcross #3 (7 – AAAAAAA) 5-5 68.08 85.06 0.15 19,996.79 11,566.54 1,126.25 201.04 4,973.13 Woodstock #2 (4 – AAAAAAA) 6-4 62.68 81.42 0.60 215,024.36 19,998.36 1,276.19 144.96 6,897.64 Westlake #1 (2 – AAAAAAA) 7-3 58.73 80.61 0.68 167,343.93 11,892.98 585.83 46.86 21,341.23 Marietta #4 (3 – AAAAAAA) 6-4 59.75 81.62 0.67 156,794.62 10,667.02 512.91 44.97 22,234.60 Mountain View #4 (6 – AAAAAAA) 8-2 63.48 84.44 0.22 47,183.69 2,498.45 323.56 39.38 25,390.29 West Forsyth #3 (5 – AAAAAAA) 7-3 63.20 84.04 0.33 30,742.29 3,849.56 539.30 36.71 27,238.28 Etowah #3 (4 – AAAAAAA) 5-5 60.28 84.72 0.21 6,085.20 1,098.50 112.72 10.36 96,493.43 North Cobb #4 (3 – AAAAAAA) 6-4 60.45 84.94 0.08 12,121.46 1,252.52 138.98 7.41 134,990.05 Collins Hill #3 (6 – AAAAAAA) 6-4 57.51 83.47 0.19 17,068.30 1,710.01 109.33 4.46 224,217.49 Roswell #4 (4 – AAAAAAA) 3-7 57.57 83.61 0.19 14,595.11 1,542.86 97.38 3.99 250,348.80 South Gwinnett #4 (8 – AAAAAAA) 3-7 53.80 83.50 0.06 8,566.15 620.89 27.64 0.80 1,252,015.48 Pebblebrook #2 (2 – AAAAAAA) 6-4 51.85 84.40 0.08 3,783.36 196.60 10.57 0.25 3,936,482.08 Meadowcreek #4 (7 – AAAAAAA) 7-3 50.48 84.06 0.03 3,436.73 134.75 6.08 0.13 7,797,163.24 North Forsyth #4 (5 – AAAAAAA) 5-5 49.63 84.74 0.03 892.95 161.92 3.07 0.11 9,521,509.30 Newnan #3 (2 – AAAAAAA) 4-6 46.50 83.49 0.03 2,364.57 95.63 2.17 0.03 32,008,969.14 Campbell #4 (2 – AAAAAAA) 4-6 46.46 84.65 0.01 544.76 28.79 0.87 0.02 45,506,644.74

Class AAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Lee County #1 (1 – AAAAAA) 9-1 73.58 61.93 2.64 787,805.92 473,065.81 333,126.05 214,407.87 3.66 Coffee #2 (1 – AAAAAA) 6-3 72.26 61.43 2.73 722,300.18 585,006.92 386,110.41 208,045.05 3.81 Mays #1 (5 – AAAAAA) 9-1 72.31 61.43 2.66 823,403.52 454,155.44 308,404.89 189,889.28 4.27 Glynn Academy #1 (2 – AAAAAA) 6-3 69.94 62.42 2.20 631,550.64 498,164.11 226,601.95 127,334.75 6.85 Tucker #1 (4 – AAAAAA) 9-1 67.85 61.99 2.22 533,133.43 396,769.27 221,017.73 95,946.63 9.42 Brunswick #2 (2 – AAAAAA) 7-2 67.87 65.98 1.22 281,116.84 204,543.79 109,828.39 47,729.18 19.95 Northside (Warner Robins) #3 (1 – AAAAAA) 7-3 65.79 67.09 0.81 185,095.97 124,636.13 59,050.65 22,845.05 42.77 Harrison #1 (6 – AAAAAA) 7-3 60.43 62.02 1.69 634,283.77 251,335.54 64,043.59 22,191.96 44.06 Valdosta #4 (1 – AAAAAA) 4-6 61.88 65.52 0.68 213,187.91 130,999.87 34,360.26 12,971.46 76.09 Douglas County #2 (5 – AAAAAA) 9-1 59.48 63.52 1.22 382,324.06 124,767.24 45,490.50 11,738.66 84.19 Allatoona #2 (6 – AAAAAA) 7-3 59.77 63.94 1.20 374,114.54 116,023.49 42,217.72 11,116.46 88.96 Alpharetta #1 (7 – AAAAAA) 9-1 57.14 62.16 1.47 434,939.99 130,076.82 43,226.94 9,428.73 105.06 Dacula #1 (8 – AAAAAA) 6-4 57.14 62.30 1.56 462,915.34 126,215.16 41,597.72 9,073.36 109.21 Richmond Hill #4 (2 – AAAAAA) 7-2 58.74 66.77 0.36 132,066.15 36,849.79 13,268.59 4,139.12 240.60 Effingham County #3 (2 – AAAAAA) 5-5 57.45 65.55 0.35 105,106.03 50,930.63 15,836.67 3,533.88 281.98 Evans #1 (3 – AAAAAA) 8-2 53.58 62.62 1.12 167,615.30 71,116.30 18,611.94 3,093.96 322.21 Dalton #3 (6 – AAAAAA) 7-3 54.15 64.89 0.55 160,333.11 35,795.12 8,868.89 1,541.71 647.63 Hughes #3 (5 – AAAAAA) 7-3 54.48 65.26 0.54 156,300.24 31,554.98 7,955.13 1,418.83 703.81 Alexander #4 (5 – AAAAAA) 6-4 51.88 64.34 0.53 198,746.81 43,313.14 5,380.13 1,038.23 962.18 Stephenson #2 (4 – AAAAAA) 7-3 51.71 64.30 0.77 106,806.07 42,695.37 5,315.17 1,012.53 986.62 Sequoyah #4 (6 – AAAAAA) 6-4 53.32 66.67 0.21 75,956.11 14,120.28 3,630.16 780.06 1,280.96 Heritage (Conyers) #3 (3 – AAAAAA) 6-4 47.93 64.81 0.45 48,455.38 15,529.52 1,415.90 200.17 4,994.72 Centennial #2 (7 – AAAAAA) 7-3 47.12 65.70 0.62 57,317.92 7,232.36 1,231.27 162.87 6,138.77 Lovejoy #3 (4 – AAAAAA) 6-4 46.28 65.71 0.58 46,224.32 5,840.91 922.78 113.83 8,783.90 Lanier #3 (8 – AAAAAA) 6-4 46.13 65.90 0.50 43,322.45 5,005.16 781.69 95.22 10,500.67 Winder-Barrow #2 (8 – AAAAAA) 8-2 43.06 63.55 0.75 116,017.92 13,756.58 836.62 78.36 12,760.03 Grovetown #2 (3 – AAAAAA) 6-4 44.08 65.70 0.51 33,903.60 3,730.25 502.74 51.45 19,437.05 Chattahoochee #3 (7 – AAAAAA) 7-3 39.07 63.85 0.43 50,951.51 4,205.88 178.21 11.70 85,486.34 Gainesville #4 (8 – AAAAAA) 4-6 40.91 64.92 0.18 22,402.85 1,790.13 147.75 8.30 120,500.82 Drew #4 (4 – AAAAAA) 4-6 36.17 64.99 0.14 4,978.48 516.85 27.63 1.00 999,320.35 Pope #4 (7 – AAAAAA) 4-6 34.21 65.20 0.09 6,669.88 212.69 10.19 0.31 3,259,667.19 Lakeside (Evans) #4 (3 – AAAAAA) 2-8 32.00 67.04 0.03 653.77 44.50 1.74 0.04 23,611,761.86

Class AAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Buford #1 (8 – AAAAA) 8-1 92.15 67.40 4.00 985,813.95 777,773.44 668,456.15 573,058.47 0.75 Warner Robins #1 (1 – AAAAA) 10-0 76.99 64.77 3.46 871,041.76 818,727.40 609,535.76 173,204.51 4.77 Rome #1 (7 – AAAAA) 10-0 75.99 68.42 3.02 951,730.24 810,648.04 178,747.76 100,354.48 8.96 Stockbridge #1 (4 – AAAAA) 10-0 79.78 73.19 2.37 932,851.16 219,778.67 143,053.78 92,440.07 9.82 Jones County #2 (4 – AAAAA) 9-1 71.71 69.55 2.30 610,015.99 532,150.30 232,612.62 46,269.70 20.61 Wayne County #1 (2 – AAAAA) 8-1 63.41 69.77 1.66 355,637.95 272,300.68 80,670.52 8,431.11 117.61 Eagle’s Landing #3 (4 – AAAAA) 6-4 59.76 71.18 0.97 112,935.38 80,456.15 27,963.81 2,146.24 464.93 Bainbridge #2 (1 – AAAAA) 7-3 59.34 73.81 1.44 451,594.65 81,334.40 4,089.72 900.20 1,109.87 Flowery Branch #2 (8 – AAAAA) 8-2 54.71 70.31 1.14 391,301.70 83,118.74 13,691.21 672.26 1,486.51 Carrollton #2 (7 – AAAAA) 8-2 53.62 69.84 1.21 494,183.75 60,745.59 14,983.31 666.44 1,499.51 Starr’s Mill #1 (3 – AAAAA) 9-1 59.06 73.84 0.85 284,109.32 53,679.88 2,884.39 622.56 1,605.28 Dutchtown #4 (4 – AAAAA) 7-3 59.60 74.76 0.79 254,090.63 46,313.17 2,382.18 533.93 1,871.89 Carver (Atlanta) #1 (6 – AAAAA) 9-1 50.75 69.40 1.43 430,242.89 72,492.60 9,608.21 328.24 3,045.53 Clarke Central #3 (8 – AAAAA) 7-3 49.09 70.48 0.64 253,138.08 21,101.11 3,634.44 106.37 9,400.58 Griffin #3 (3 – AAAAA) 9-1 52.63 72.85 0.17 31,990.79 15,825.64 2,202.39 89.49 11,173.87 Kell #3 (7 – AAAAA) 5-5 49.67 71.00 0.55 172,175.07 23,603.62 2,656.23 82.07 12,184.02 Ware County #2 (2 – AAAAA) 4-5 53.70 78.28 0.90 60,974.97 1,769.62 254.18 36.94 27,068.13 Whitewater #2 (3 – AAAAA) 7-3 47.77 71.76 0.27 14,337.69 6,627.22 1,078.37 27.88 35,867.96 Arabia Mountain #1 (5 – AAAAA) 8-2 42.36 69.37 0.97 220,131.80 11,354.96 1,297.58 20.03 49,920.08 Banneker #3 (6 – AAAAA) 8-2 44.73 74.07 0.66 30,908.44 5,757.76 73.24 5.10 196,048.62 Maynard Jackson #2 (6 – AAAAA) 8-2 44.30 78.07 0.92 10,316.82 463.62 31.09 2.09 479,304.06 Paulding County #4 (7 – AAAAA) 5-5 44.09 78.39 0.01 3,723.71 159.18 10.13 0.67 1,497,990.41 Southwest DeKalb #2 (5 – AAAAA) 7-3 38.75 74.10 0.39 11,686.13 1,373.03 9.86 0.40 2,478,809.64 North Springs #4 (6 – AAAAA) 6-4 33.15 70.45 0.30 32,546.37 638.78 28.48 0.18 5,578,279.01 South Effingham #4 (2 – AAAAA) 1-9 36.07 72.04 0.02 1,685.17 348.78 20.28 0.17 5,882,791.97 Thomas County Central #4 (1 – AAAAA) 3-7 36.47 72.57 0.06 2,355.28 387.01 14.64 0.13 7,838,875.08 New Hampstead #3 (2 – AAAAA) 5-4 37.98 74.79 0.11 10,205.40 385.73 2.56 0.10 10,255,161.56 Cedar Shoals #4 (8 – AAAAA) 6-4 36.43 74.28 0.02 5,675.20 507.99 2.89 0.10 10,453,378.47 Harris County #3 (1 – AAAAA) 5-5 38.36 78.63 0.17 3,453.96 31.36 1.22 0.05 20,800,374.31 McIntosh #4 (3 – AAAAA) 6-4 37.73 78.66 0.02 2,719.91 23.24 0.84 0.03 32,009,309.31 Columbia #4 (5 – AAAAA) 5-5 28.20 70.95 0.09 6,280.33 121.42 2.17 0.01 119,270,673.74 Miller Grove #3 (5 – AAAAA) 5-5 22.14 78.25 0.09 145.52 0.87 0.01 0.00 16,270,448,198.97

Class AAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Cartersville #1 (5 – AAAA) 10-0 94.40 61.25 4.53 965,069.39 934,550.39 842,423.92 788,855.12 0.27 Ridgeland #1 (6 – AAAA) 10-0 74.96 67.85 2.74 852,159.33 742,496.19 125,882.15 86,383.40 10.58 Burke County #1 (3 – AAAA) 10-0 69.87 66.33 2.84 902,976.39 499,671.62 396,191.80 54,195.98 17.45 Marist #1 (7 – AAAA) 10-0 69.01 69.15 2.14 585,394.17 304,421.55 237,137.69 30,504.36 31.78 Cedartown #2 (5 – AAAA) 9-1 67.06 70.71 1.69 410,028.00 185,184.49 136,013.26 15,181.20 64.87 Troup #3 (5 – AAAA) 8-2 62.73 68.84 1.50 435,286.40 332,766.24 109,622.21 8,818.64 112.40 Thomson #2 (3 – AAAA) 8-1 62.96 72.23 1.76 718,208.33 39,355.10 12,805.12 5,273.17 188.64 Mary Persons #1 (2 – AAAA) 8-2 58.17 70.51 1.87 756,324.95 174,632.65 9,233.79 2,855.96 349.14 Blessed Trinity #2 (7 – AAAA) 8-2 62.15 74.19 0.96 33,837.97 18,182.77 5,651.99 2,224.50 448.54 St. Pius X #1 (8 – AAAA) 5-5 54.88 67.73 1.39 320,602.93 201,875.61 41,167.07 1,753.76 569.20 Heritage (Ringgold) #2 (6 – AAAA) 9-1 57.03 69.33 0.79 225,180.40 148,088.26 32,978.37 1,680.88 593.93 Woodward Academy #1 (4 – AAAA) 9-1 51.51 66.99 1.75 577,307.97 202,681.10 31,516.27 1,006.02 993.02 Jefferson #2 (8 – AAAA) 8-2 54.72 72.82 0.87 101,805.01 48,633.11 1,825.22 447.53 2,233.49 Americus-Sumter #1 (1 – AAAA) 8-2 54.12 72.63 1.09 263,888.63 7,648.60 1,538.46 361.54 2,764.94 West Laurens #2 (2 – AAAA) 5-5 49.26 68.21 1.02 287,263.77 83,603.37 9,870.29 258.59 3,866.14 Cairo #2 (1 – AAAA) 7-3 48.65 70.85 0.78 75,309.28 9,134.31 2,957.58 73.40 13,623.29 Northside (Columbus) #3 (1 – AAAA) 8-2 44.75 68.76 0.52 128,858.74 25,800.28 1,998.14 34.86 28,681.55 Eastside #2 (4 – AAAA) 8-2 45.94 72.38 0.84 165,684.29 15,285.30 275.40 34.42 29,055.84 Chapel Hill #4 (5 – AAAA) 6-4 48.98 73.68 0.10 24,862.15 8,631.47 194.29 31.03 32,221.80 White County #3 (7 – AAAA) 7-3 46.37 73.45 0.31 21,173.51 6,304.62 113.09 14.64 68,294.05 Spalding #3 (2 – AAAA) 4-5 41.77 71.35 0.33 19,614.36 1,234.01 235.56 3.12 320,409.77 West Hall #4 (7 – AAAA) 5-5 40.26 69.59 0.20 18,930.27 4,933.26 252.59 2.91 344,158.05 Baldwin #3 (3 – AAAA) 6-4 40.49 72.67 0.41 59,819.65 3,445.56 36.34 2.85 350,961.48 Northwest Whitfield #3 (6 – AAAA) 6-4 40.76 73.25 0.07 3,914.35 294.42 51.92 0.63 1,597,440.32 Howard #4 (2 – AAAA) 6-4 40.09 74.23 0.20 17,196.79 126.97 7.95 0.60 1,662,471.88 Oconee County #3 (8 – AAAA) 5-5 41.64 75.55 0.10 692.94 93.01 6.68 0.58 1,725,625.70 Pickens #4 (6 – AAAA) 5-5 38.85 75.55 0.00 399.70 42.31 2.38 0.16 6,200,538.69 Carver (Columbus) #4 (1 – AAAA) 3-7 33.81 72.71 0.09 18,171.11 571.10 3.21 0.14 7,284,610.25 Richmond Academy #4 (3 – AAAA) 5-5 26.21 68.80 0.07 6,569.52 251.89 3.35 0.01 100,674,414.80 Salem #4 (4 – AAAA) 6-4 29.01 71.38 0.02 2,099.97 39.45 2.47 0.01 103,783,493.68 Madison County #4 (8 – AAAA) 4-6 30.32 73.20 0.02 663.48 20.16 1.42 0.01 158,554,041.17 North Clayton #3 (4 – AAAA) 4-6 21.09 74.14 0.01 706.25 0.85 0.01 0.00 8,447,879,372.06

Class AAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Greater Atlanta Christian #1 (7 – AAA) 9-1 77.14 56.19 3.91 952,791.04 907,645.66 603,295.89 445,631.16 1.24 Peach County #1 (4 – AAA) 9-1 71.27 55.70 3.52 979,779.91 933,390.69 381,550.31 234,684.82 3.26 Cedar Grove #1 (5 – AAA) 10-0 69.43 58.03 3.28 940,530.23 711,276.67 476,181.00 179,884.06 4.56 Calhoun #1 (6 – AAA) 9-1 65.94 58.26 2.99 836,568.30 759,973.23 370,734.74 112,216.49 7.91 Crisp County #1 (1 – AAA) 8-1 59.59 60.94 2.28 876,820.72 271,705.82 126,190.65 24,135.13 40.43 Jenkins #1 (3 – AAA) 10-0 49.39 63.47 1.59 629,923.62 52,571.29 7,391.18 1,231.58 810.96 Westside (Macon) #2 (4 – AAA) 7-3 45.49 61.47 1.62 574,137.57 102,890.36 11,803.03 690.44 1,447.35 Monroe Area #2 (8 – AAA) 9-1 43.77 62.16 0.99 106,433.41 53,283.98 5,301.89 265.84 3,760.59 Liberty County #1 (2 – AAA) 7-3 41.12 61.11 1.37 405,048.78 57,240.98 4,951.18 195.21 5,121.76 Bremen #3 (6 – AAA) 9-1 47.37 65.85 0.52 23,240.08 11,378.40 1,290.39 183.11 5,460.26 Morgan County #1 (8 – AAA) 9-1 42.33 63.26 1.28 446,465.18 30,222.16 1,882.32 175.58 5,694.37 Lovett #2 (5 – AAA) 6-4 46.92 65.73 0.55 23,621.70 11,510.03 1,272.89 174.17 5,740.67 Westminster (Atlanta) #3 (5 – AAA) 5-5 43.49 64.17 1.06 374,206.17 25,598.61 1,595.01 164.22 6,088.52 Cook #2 (1 – AAA) 5-5 43.50 64.63 1.23 336,880.56 16,501.01 1,427.23 147.07 6,798.61 Pace Academy #4 (5 – AAA) 5-4 44.15 63.21 0.17 50,075.88 24,802.74 2,533.25 131.44 7,607.13 Pike County #3 (4 – AAA) 7-3 40.71 64.22 0.68 81,119.93 6,441.06 956.85 36.34 27,519.17 Dawson County #2 (7 – AAA) 7-3 39.46 64.05 0.78 42,479.44 6,802.59 948.78 32.12 31,129.87 North Murray #2 (6 – AAA) 7-3 35.83 64.39 0.48 133,049.38 5,149.03 176.33 9.27 107,837.03 Southeast Bulloch #2 (3 – AAA) 6-4 35.97 64.29 0.45 38,591.87 2,204.55 237.53 5.82 171,951.76 Monroe #3 (1 – AAA) 3-6 31.02 64.16 0.59 11,971.70 3,089.78 67.93 2.30 435,535.04 Adairsville #4 (6 – AAA) 6-4 33.35 64.48 0.03 9,267.35 897.60 75.76 1.45 689,879.10 East Hall #4 (7 – AAA) 6-4 29.51 64.49 0.25 46,279.26 1,083.02 20.63 0.61 1,651,922.67 Hart County #3 (8 – AAA) 3-7 30.53 64.35 0.28 7,722.98 606.79 40.81 0.60 1,674,356.17 North Hall #3 (7 – AAA) 4-6 29.35 62.82 0.18 6,922.42 1,319.92 36.42 0.48 2,100,687.41 Pierce County #2 (2 – AAA) 4-5 26.79 64.16 0.43 6,154.45 1,204.06 18.57 0.42 2,373,438.29 Jackson #4 (4 – AAA) 5-5 28.10 65.22 0.12 20,423.01 247.46 6.12 0.16 6,360,253.40 Tattnall County #3 (2 – AAA) 4-5 24.61 65.18 0.13 12,772.81 114.05 2.12 0.04 25,589,055.19 Savannah #4 (3 – AAA) 6-4 22.29 64.30 0.01 2,093.94 262.64 2.56 0.04 26,525,641.14 Windsor Forest #3 (3 – AAA) 7-3 20.96 62.39 0.08 10,936.52 266.16 3.33 0.02 51,899,357.04 Appling County #4 (2 – AAA) 3-5 22.74 64.40 0.03 3,467.48 64.92 2.18 0.02 66,565,408.42 Dougherty #4 (1 – AAA) 2-8 20.39 62.39 0.11 9,877.13 222.64 2.61 0.01 69,848,100.96 Jackson County #4 (8 – AAA) 5-5 23.76 65.94 0.00 347.18 32.09 0.54 0.01 108,722,146.79

Class AA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Benedictine #1 (2 – AA) 10-0 78.54 58.70 3.70 950,456.23 736,541.42 569,132.84 448,895.56 1.23 Thomasville #1 (1 – AA) 10-0 68.91 58.78 3.03 910,101.96 753,730.73 264,602.57 157,080.01 5.37 Rabun County #1 (8 – AA) 10-0 67.89 57.70 3.16 969,081.99 617,597.24 425,033.02 155,671.77 5.42 Hapeville Charter #1 (6 – AA) 9-1 67.03 61.98 2.37 933,303.68 253,529.94 136,153.31 74,780.76 12.37 Brooks County #2 (1 – AA) 8-1 65.65 62.06 2.12 550,678.18 435,608.34 201,777.06 64,543.93 14.49 Screven County #1 (4 – AA) 9-0 65.08 61.80 2.18 690,090.29 308,498.36 193,968.43 59,852.89 15.71 Dodge County #1 (3 – AA) 9-0 59.18 61.29 1.81 417,107.74 286,643.57 96,481.65 19,827.46 49.44 Heard County #1 (5 – AA) 9-1 55.51 62.03 1.92 738,645.31 195,652.89 26,377.25 7,593.57 130.69 Toombs County #2 (2 – AA) 9-1 57.48 64.80 1.02 233,262.07 61,499.41 26,552.56 4,802.79 207.21 Rockmart #1 (7 – AA) 8-2 51.74 60.90 1.74 555,937.21 151,792.03 30,051.16 3,431.45 290.42 Callaway #2 (5 – AA) 9-1 52.27 62.07 1.43 424,275.25 112,302.37 21,446.82 2,559.49 389.70 Jefferson County #2 (4 – AA) 9-1 49.91 67.07 0.81 42,394.11 7,867.25 1,498.91 286.79 3,485.83 Fitzgerald #3 (1 – AA) 4-6 50.32 65.89 0.38 64,838.46 10,247.07 2,781.74 281.78 3,547.84 Pepperell #2 (7 – AA) 7-3 44.52 63.90 1.24 252,038.52 31,167.70 1,493.33 184.35 5,423.55 Vidalia #3 (2 – AA) 5-4 48.11 65.15 0.18 32,127.94 12,490.88 1,684.28 141.03 7,089.64 Jeff Davis #4 (2 – AA) 5-4 41.49 64.62 0.10 32,637.62 7,930.37 286.50 27.22 36,730.37 Dublin #2 (3 – AA) 6-4 38.95 63.97 0.85 52,245.71 10,864.98 312.53 23.69 42,219.06 Washington County #4 (3 – AA) 4-6 40.11 65.90 0.08 11,809.19 873.67 108.36 4.41 226,884.28 Southwest #3 (3 – AA) 5-4 39.52 67.64 0.25 5,738.50 521.26 44.45 3.55 282,032.86 Elbert County #2 (8 – AA) 8-2 36.45 66.63 0.61 33,518.34 832.24 55.62 3.36 297,901.56 Douglass #3 (6 – AA) 7-3 34.73 63.47 0.16 19,745.28 1,160.82 47.12 1.15 865,865.73 Coosa #3 (7 – AA) 7-3 34.21 66.73 0.44 20,303.39 401.16 21.79 1.07 936,005.05 B.E.S.T. Academy #2 (6 – AA) 5-5 31.22 63.70 0.63 18,438.50 904.31 53.45 0.94 1,068,854.37 Spencer #4 (5 – AA) 5-5 33.42 66.86 0.04 12,874.59 235.18 11.88 0.54 1,849,147.17 Temple #3 (5 – AA) 6-4 27.62 63.95 0.40 8,708.46 291.89 11.80 0.15 6,862,528.10 Berrien #4 (1 – AA) 4-6 31.79 67.64 0.01 1,411.16 71.54 3.13 0.12 8,190,936.22 Harlem #3 (4 – AA) 7-3 26.81 64.30 0.22 5,014.71 374.66 3.38 0.08 12,214,215.95 South Atlanta #4 (6 – AA) 5-5 27.13 64.64 0.06 8,225.82 267.10 2.48 0.06 16,149,141.93 Chattooga #4 (7 – AA) 4-6 24.06 64.02 0.02 3,771.05 88.05 2.53 0.02 45,398,425.54 Banks County #3 (8 – AA) 5-5 14.37 64.57 0.04 1,090.35 11.57 0.03 0.00 4,517,652,970.83 Butler #4 (4 – AA) 4-6 14.27 64.73 0.01 86.14 1.90 0.01 0.00 28,394,038,426.43 Monticello #4 (8 – AA) 2-8 0.27 63.32 0.01 42.26 0.09 0.00 0.00 10,260,563,343,520.20

Class A-Public

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Record Rating Draw Avg Wins Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Manchester #1 (4 – A) 10-0 52.63 38.80 3.47 912,883.61 784,795.70 485,758.18 288,663.37 2.46 Irwin County #2 (2 – A) 9-1 53.25 41.02 3.23 889,164.78 603,038.66 476,991.91 264,614.88 2.78 Clinch County #5 (2 – A) 8-2 51.73 39.13 3.36 881,331.51 800,412.94 431,110.30 247,323.37 3.04 Macon County #7 (4 – A) 7-3 47.70 42.39 2.64 933,404.30 368,468.74 239,264.30 101,233.59 8.88 Commerce #6 (8 – A) 8-2 43.75 42.97 2.30 677,286.74 430,381.46 144,459.40 48,510.26 19.61 Emanuel County Institute #3 (3 – A) 9-1 38.78 41.83 2.39 881,445.06 392,958.14 94,338.30 22,774.73 42.91 Charlton County #11 (2 – A) 7-2 38.54 45.23 1.44 317,639.39 163,877.98 36,178.89 8,587.60 115.45 Mount Zion (Carroll) #8 (6 – A) 8-2 36.63 44.43 1.77 610,799.91 121,188.39 32,034.43 7,909.26 125.43 Marion County #9 (4 – A) 8-2 34.78 46.08 0.98 274,612.23 47,798.23 11,309.29 2,442.14 408.48 Schley County #13 (4 – A) 7-3 32.46 44.71 1.07 404,036.75 64,955.92 11,405.92 2,065.47 483.15 Trion #12 (6 – A) 7-3 33.03 45.98 0.66 66,537.63 40,548.81 7,416.99 1,403.59 711.46 Washington-Wilkes #16 (7 – A) 6-4 31.21 45.88 1.02 85,607.23 32,565.55 5,976.22 980.92 1,018.46 Dooly County #21 (4 – A) 4-6 32.27 46.38 0.54 52,130.86 29,119.83 4,995.86 891.41 1,120.82 Taylor County #18 (4 – A) 8-2 34.16 48.16 0.59 60,614.18 13,787.13 4,461.21 766.76 1,303.18 Turner County #20 (2 – A) 6-4 29.73 45.21 0.70 252,739.78 32,987.65 4,679.78 681.77 1,465.76 Lincoln County #15 (7 – A) 6-4 32.63 48.12 0.55 50,221.04 10,279.42 2,999.69 457.92 2,182.78 Telfair County #24 (2 – A) 4-6 30.03 46.82 0.49 114,587.86 13,534.59 2,250.35 335.95 2,975.67 Mitchell County #4 (1 – A) 9-1 23.82 43.50 1.38 343,223.47 31,974.85 3,058.35 269.40 3,710.88 Towns County #23 (8 – A) 5-5 24.42 46.98 0.75 55,775.50 4,045.44 631.41 48.85 20,470.58 Jenkins County #14 (3 – A) 7-3 21.37 44.96 0.94 111,425.02 11,943.80 623.08 36.85 27,132.81 Pelham #10 (1 – A) 8-2 15.47 47.09 0.32 10,820.21 380.62 28.48 0.98 1,016,948.38 Montgomery County #22 (3 – A) 6-4 16.50 46.98 0.10 5,073.87 623.69 20.34 0.77 1,294,522.62 Chattahoochee County #17 (1 – A) 7-3 11.09 46.82 0.11 1,509.16 117.54 4.34 0.12 8,525,634.85 Miller County #19 (1 – A) 7-3 7.59 45.34 0.19 7,129.92 214.93 2.98 0.05 20,510,514.22

Class A-Private

Playoff Projections by Team

