Daily Trivia: Schools with seven first-round road wins since 1996
Two schools have won seven road games in the first round since 1996, when the GHSA expanded the state playoffs to four teams per region. No other schools have won more. Which two schools are they? Hint: Both are on the road this week. (Answer Thursday)
Answer to Tuesday’s question: Westlake is the only Class AAAAAAA team that repeated as region champion this season. The Lions won Region 2.
