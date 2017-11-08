Daily List: Teams returning to playoffs after missing at least one season
Howard and Towns County are making their first-ever playoff appearances this week. Howard, of Macon, is in its 10th season. The Huskies’ 6-4 finish matches the school’s best record. Howard travels to Americus-Sumter in the first round in Class AAAA. Towns County has played football since 1969, and its 5-5 record is the mountain school’s best since 2008. Towns County will travel 325 miles to face Pelham in the Class A public-school playoffs. Also worth noting is Meadowcreek’s first playoff game since 1988. The ’88 appearance was in the region playoffs. The Mustangs’ game at Archer this week is the first state-playoff game for Meadowcreek. Of the 240 playoff teams, 189 are back from last year. Here are the 51 newcomers and their last seasons in the playoffs.
First – Howard
First – Towns County
1988 – Meadowcreek
1995 – South Atlanta
2001 – Harlem
2001 – Jeff Davis
2003 – Montgomery County
2006 – Campbell
2006 – Madison County
2007 – Paulding County
2008 – Cedar Shoals
2008 – Schley County
2009 – Strong Rock Christian
2009 – Whitefield Academy
2010 – Dutchtown
2010 – Richmond Academy
2011 – Temple
2011 – Windsor Forest
2012 – Chattahoochee
2012 – Pope
2013 – Banneker
2013 – Flowery Branch
2013 – Marietta
2013 – McIntosh
2013 – Monroe
2013 – Mount de Sales
2013 – North Forsyth
2013 – Our Lady of Mercy
2014 – Appling County
2014 – Brunswick
2014 – Chattahoochee County
2014 – Coosa
2014 – Douglas County
2014 – Eagle’s Landing
2014 – Harris County
2014 – Jenkins County
2014 – Salem
2014 – White County
2015 – Adairsville
2015 – Butler
2015 – Cedartown
2015 – Charlton County
2015 – Collins Hill
2015 – Columbia
2015 – Drew
2015 – East Hall
2015 – Hart County
2015 – Jackson (Atlanta)
2015 – Newnan
2015 – Telfair County
2015 – Walton
