Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
61
7
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Daily List: Teams returning to playoffs after missing at least one season

ajc-sports.ajc, Daily List, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Howard and Towns County are making their first-ever playoff appearances this week. Howard, of Macon, is in its 10th season. The Huskies’ 6-4 finish matches the school’s best record. Howard travels to Americus-Sumter in the first round in Class AAAA. Towns County has played football since 1969, and its 5-5 record is the mountain school’s best since 2008. Towns County will travel 325 miles to face Pelham in the Class A public-school playoffs. Also worth noting is Meadowcreek’s first playoff game since 1988. The ’88 appearance was in the region playoffs. The Mustangs’ game at Archer this week is the first state-playoff game for Meadowcreek. Of the 240 playoff teams, 189 are back from last year. Here are the 51 newcomers and their last seasons in the playoffs.

First – Howard

First – Towns County

1988 – Meadowcreek

1995 – South Atlanta

2001 – Harlem

2001 – Jeff Davis

2003 – Montgomery County

2006 – Campbell

2006 – Madison County

2007 – Paulding County

2008 – Cedar Shoals

2008 – Schley County

2009 – Strong Rock Christian

2009 – Whitefield Academy

2010 – Dutchtown

2010 – Richmond Academy

2011 – Temple

2011 – Windsor Forest

2012 – Chattahoochee

2012 – Pope

2013 – Banneker

2013 – Flowery Branch

2013 – Marietta

2013 – McIntosh

2013 – Monroe

2013 – Mount de Sales

2013 – North Forsyth

2013 – Our Lady of Mercy

2014 – Appling County

2014 – Brunswick

2014 – Chattahoochee County

2014 – Coosa

2014 – Douglas County

2014 – Eagle’s Landing

2014 – Harris County

2014 – Jenkins County

2014 – Salem

2014 – White County

2015 – Adairsville

2015 – Butler

2015 – Cedartown

2015 – Charlton County

2015 – Collins Hill

2015 – Columbia

2015 – Drew

2015 – East Hall

2015 – Hart County

2015 – Jackson (Atlanta)

2015 – Newnan

2015 – Telfair County

2015 – Walton

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

View Comments 0