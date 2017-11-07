State playoff predictions

The postseason is upon us, which means it’s time for my annual predictions. My picks are above, so the cat’s already out of the bag: I’m picking the top-ranked, undefeated Benedictine Cadets (10-0) to repeat as Class AA state champions for back-to-back titles and 15-0 seasons. It would also be the Cadets’ third title in four years.

The Cadets would be the first AA team crowned as state champions after winning the title game in brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The AA championship is set for Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.

In last year’s predictions, I correctly pegged the Cadets to beat Fitzgerald in the title game. I readily acknowledge that there’s nothing bold about picking the undefeated, defending state champs to win it all again, but that doesn’t mean it was easy to reach an obvious conclusion. In the end, the Cadets have done nothing to create any doubt that they’re ready to run the tables again. They’ve won all their games by at least two scores, they have a veteran quarterback and depth on both sides of the ball.

If the tournament plays out as I expect it to, the Cadets will face the No. 2 Hapeville Charter Hornets (9-1) in the quarterfinals. To me that’s a shame, because that matchup would have made for the best AA championship. It would have been a classic north-south battle for Peach State supremacy, featuring seemingly equally-matched teams. However, bracket alignments are determined before the season begins, so this is what teams are plugged into.

It won’t be an easy game for the Cadets — the Hornets have risen to prominence in the two seasons since 6-AA was redrawn and have a plethora of D-I talent with an on-field performance to match — but I expect Benedictine to prevail in the end. And I say this not knowing which team will have the home-field advantage, as was the case for a lot of critical matchups involving teams with the same seed. In those cases, a coin-flip determines which team hosts, according to GHSA bylaws.

After beating the Hornets, the Cadets should face a No. 4-ranked Thomasville Bulldogs (10-0) team experiencing one of the best seasons in their program’s history.

The Bulldogs are one of five undefeated teams in the AA tournament and come in off consecutive come-from-behind wins, including one against No. 6 Brooks County in which they overcame a 20-0 halftime deficit. Last week, they were down 28-17 to Fitzgerald before rallying to preserve their perfect record. They will be a very hard team to put away, and no lead should be considered safe. But again, I believe the Cadets have what it takes to escape with the win.

The other side of the bracket was incredibly difficult to predict with tough, bracket-busting choices coming as early as Round 2 with the Brooks County Trojans (8-1) at No. 7 Dodge County (9-0). I have the Trojans advancing, then beating No. 9 Callaway (9-1) on the way to the semifinals to meet their fate against the No. 3 Screven County Gamecocks (9-0). Picking the Gamecocks to beat No. 5 Rabun County (10-0) in the quarterfinals wasn’t an easy choice, but their defense — they recorded six straight shutouts and held a Jefferson County team averaging 52.3 points a game to 20 points in the regular season finale to win the 4-AA title — coupled with Rabun County’s struggle to put up big points after the second round in its recent playoff losses leads me to give Screven County a slight edge.

Should the Gamecocks advance to the title game, it would be their first trip there since 2002, when they won the AAA championship.

But with the density of strong teams on that side of the bracket, the odds I picked all of those games correctly are slim, so I’ll go ahead and give myself a pass for getting them wrong when that turns out to be the case. If it turns out I’m right, however, I can claim super-expert status that everyone must acknowledge in the comments section.

Speaking of the comments section, I’m sure there are a few readers who may see the bracket playing out differently. I encourage those readers to put their predictions in the comments section. Either way, let me know what you think about this year’s bracket.

Personally, I think Class AA has the state’s best tournament bracket, regardless of classification. AA has the most undefeated teams (five) of any class and you’d be hard pressed to find another class with more parity.

Whoever comes out of AA will be able to hang their head high knowing that they came out of a tournament in which they beat a handful of really great high school football teams.

Other takeaways from the predictions:

I have the Toombs County Bulldogs (9-1) pulling off a rare playoff win by beating Fitzgerald. The Bulldogs have qualified for the playoffs five times since 2003 but have made it to the second round just once in that span — in 2007 when they reached the quarterfinals. The win is no sure thing either. Though the Purple Hurricane (4-6) are nowhere near the same as the one that reached the previous two state title games led by running back JD King and former coach Jason Strickland, they’ve been playing better as of late now that quarterback James Graham is healthy.

pulling off a rare playoff win by beating Fitzgerald. The Bulldogs have qualified for the playoffs five times since 2003 but have made it to the second round just once in that span — in 2007 when they reached the quarterfinals. The win is no sure thing either. Though the Purple Hurricane (4-6) are nowhere near the same as the one that reached the previous two state title games led by running back JD King and former coach Jason Strickland, they’ve been playing better as of late now that quarterback James Graham is healthy. I’ve picked the B.E.S.T. Academy Eagles (5-5) to defeat Temple for their first playoff win in the program’s seven-year history under the only coach they’ve ever had, Joshua Moore.

to defeat Temple for their first playoff win in the program’s seven-year history under the only coach they’ve ever had, Joshua Moore. I have Brooks County and Thomasville — both from Region 1 — reaching the semifinals. Although it’s a longshot, there is a chance for them to meet in the finals for a rematch of the epic game they played on Oct. 27, which the Bulldogs won 23-20.

Unranked teams with potential to be dark horses: Rockmart (8-2), Pepperell (7-3), Elbert County (8-2), Toombs County (9-1). By darkhorse, I don’t necessarily mean upset wins — though that too could happen — but a likelihood they play a given team a lot closer than expected and put a favorite on its heels.

***

The final rankings before a champion is crowned have been released with only a minor tweak from the previous week. The Jefferson County Warriors, with its loss to No. 3 Screven County, dropped from No. 6 to the back of the line at 10, with the teams previously ranked behind them — Brooks County, Dodge County, Heard County and Callaway — all moving up a spot.

Here’s a glimpse at the updated rankings, with the previous week’s rankings in parenthesis:

1. (1) Benedictine (10-0)

2. (2) Hapeville Charter (9-1)

3. (3) Screven County (9-0)

4. (4) Thomasville (10-0)

5. (5) Rabun County (10-0)

6. (7) Brooks County (8-1)

7. (8) Dodge County (9-0)

8. (9) Heard County (9-1)

9. (10) Callaway (9-1)

10. (6) Jefferson County (9-1)

In brief

