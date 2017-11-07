Playoff brackets set for Round 1

The 48 teams advancing to the state playoffs — 24 each on the private and public sides — are now in place, as the final Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps Power Ratings are official and the brackets have been set. Here’s a look at the first round games, scheduled for this weekend.

PRIVATE

Upper Left Bracket

No. 24 Strong Rock Christian at No. 9 Calvary Day

(Bye: No. 8 Wesleyan)

No. 17 Hebron Christian at No. 16 Savannah Christian

(Bye: No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian)

Lower Left Bracket

No. 21 Walker at No. 12 Whitefield Academy

(Bye: No. 5 Prince Avenue)

No. 20 Mount de Sales at No. 13 Darlington

(Bye: No. 4 Aquinas)

Upper Right Bracket

No. 23 Brookstone at No. 10 Savannah Country Day

(Bye: No. 7 Mount Pisgah Christian)

No. 18 Tattnall Square at No. 15 First Presbyterian Day

(Bye: No. 2 Athens Academy)

Lower Right Bracket

No. 22 Fellowship Christian at No. 11 George Walton Academy

(Bye: No. 6 Stratford Academy)

No. 19 Our Lady of Mercy at No. 14 Mount Vernon Presbyterian

(Bye: No. 3 Mount Paran Christian)

First Team Out: Athens Christian

Worst Record In: No. 21 Walker, No. 23 Brookstone, No. 24 Strong Rock Christian (5-5)

Best Record Out: No. 25 Athens Christian, No. 26 North Cobb Christian, No. 27 St. Francis (4-6)

Region Breakdown: (No private schools in Regions 1 or 2); Region 3 – 3; Region 4 – 1; Region 5 – 5; Region 6 – 6; Region 7 – 5; Region 8 – 4

PUBLIC

Upper Left Bracket

No. 24 Telfair County at No. 9 Marion County

(Bye: No. 8 Mount Zion-Carroll)

No. 17 Chattahoochee County at No. 16 Washington-Wilkes

(Bye: No. 1 Manchester)

Lower Left Bracket

No. 21 Dooly County at No. 12 Trion

(Bye: No. 5 Clinch County)

No. 20 Turner County at No. 13 Schley County

(Bye: No. 4 Mitchell County)

Upper Right Bracket

No. 23 Towns County at No. 10 Pelham

(Bye: No. 7 Macon County)

No. 18 Taylor County at No. 15 Lincoln County

(Bye: No. 2 Irwin County)

Lower Right Bracket

No. 22 Montgomery County at No. 11 Charlton County

(Bye: No. 6 Commerce)

No. 19 Miller County at No. 14 Jenkins County

(Bye: No. 3 Emanuel County Institute)

First Team Out: Seminole County

Worst Record In: No. 21 Dooly County, No. 24 Telfair County (4-6)

Best Record Out: No. 25 Athens Christian, No. 26 North Cobb Christian (5-5)

Region Breakdown: (No private schools in Regions 5); Region 1 – 4; Region 2 – 5; Region 3 – 3; Region 4 – 6; Region 6 – 2; Region 7 – 2; Region 8 – 2