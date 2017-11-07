Eight teams clinch playoff berths with mini-game victories

Eight teams from five regions clinched the final state playoff berths with victories Monday night in mini-games, and the GHSA finalized the brackets with the release of the Class AAAAAAA at-large team and the Class A private-school and public-school tournament fields.

Northwest Whitfield and Pickens earned playoff berths in Region 6-AAAA with their mini-game victories Monday at North Murray. Northwest Whitfield beat Pickens 7-6, and Pickens eliminated Southeast Whitfield 7-0. Northwest Whitfield will be the No. 3 seed and play at Cedartown. No. 4 seed Pickens will play at top-ranked Cartersville.

Windsor Forest and Savannah captured the two remaining playoff berths in Region 3-AAA with victories against Beach, which was eliminated. Windsor Forest won 10-0 and will be the No. 3 seed. Savannah won 7-0 and will be the No. 4 seed.

In Class AA, Jeff Davis, Southwest, Washington County and Monticello secured the four remaining playoff berths. Jeff Davis was the survivor of the Region 2 mini-games that included Swainsboro and Bacon County and earned the No. 4 seed. Southwest and Washington County eliminated Bleckley County in Region 3. Southwest will be the No. 3 seed, and Washington County will be the No. 4. Monticello was the survivor against Putnam County and Social Circle in Region 8 and claimed the No. 4 seed.

Marietta, the fifth-place team from Region 3-AAAAAAA, edged out Region 4’s Lassiter to earn the at-large berth in the highest class. The Blue Devils will face Region 2 champion Westlake in the first round.

In Class A, private school Eagle’s Landing Christian and public school Manchester will be the No. 1 seeds in their respective 24-team brackets.