Daily List: 2017 region champions that didn’t win a title last season

ajc-sports.ajc, Daily List, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Almost half of this season’s region champions – 27 of 56 – won or shared the title a year ago. Here are the 29 new region champions and their most recent titles.

First – Americus-Sumter

1988 – Rockmart

2001 – Manchester

2005 – Harrison

2007 – Carver (Atlanta)

2007 – Thomasville

2008 – Evans

2010 – Lowndes

2010 – Brookwood

2011 – Walton

2012 – Athens Academy

2013 – Lee County

2013 – Warner Robins

2013 – Burke County

2013 – Marist

2014 – Hillgrove

2014 – North Gwinnett

2014 – Archer

2014 – Alpharetta

2014 – Wayne County

2014 – Mitchell County

2014 – Mount Paran Christian

2015 – South Forsyth

2015 – St. Pius

2015 – Cedar Grove

2015 – Dodge County

2015 – Heard County

2015 – Irwin County

2015 – Aquinas

Successfully defended region titles: Arabia Mountain, Benedictine, Buford, Calhoun, Cartersville, Crisp County, Dacula, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Emanuel County Institute, Glynn Academy, Greater Atlanta Christian, Hapeville Charter, Jenkins, Liberty County, Mary Persons, Mays, Morgan County, Peach County, Rabun County, Ridgeland, Rome, Screven County, Starr’s Mill, Stockbridge, Tucker, Westlake, Woodward Academy

