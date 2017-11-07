Daily List: 2017 region champions that didn’t win a title last season
Almost half of this season’s region champions – 27 of 56 – won or shared the title a year ago. Here are the 29 new region champions and their most recent titles.
First – Americus-Sumter
1988 – Rockmart
2001 – Manchester
2005 – Harrison
2007 – Carver (Atlanta)
2007 – Thomasville
2008 – Evans
2010 – Lowndes
2010 – Brookwood
2011 – Walton
2012 – Athens Academy
2013 – Lee County
2013 – Warner Robins
2013 – Burke County
2013 – Marist
2014 – Hillgrove
2014 – North Gwinnett
2014 – Archer
2014 – Alpharetta
2014 – Wayne County
2014 – Mitchell County
2014 – Mount Paran Christian
2015 – South Forsyth
2015 – St. Pius
2015 – Cedar Grove
2015 – Dodge County
2015 – Heard County
2015 – Irwin County
2015 – Aquinas
Successfully defended region titles: Arabia Mountain, Benedictine, Buford, Calhoun, Cartersville, Crisp County, Dacula, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Emanuel County Institute, Glynn Academy, Greater Atlanta Christian, Hapeville Charter, Jenkins, Liberty County, Mary Persons, Mays, Morgan County, Peach County, Rabun County, Ridgeland, Rome, Screven County, Starr’s Mill, Stockbridge, Tucker, Westlake, Woodward Academy
