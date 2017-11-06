Veterans coach Bruce resigns after eight seasons
David Bruce, who started the football program at Veterans High in Houston County in 2010, has resigned, marking the first reported coaching change for 2018.
Bruce led Veterans to a region title in 2013, in the program’s fourth season. It was the first of four consecutive playoff appearances, but the Warhawks couldn’t maintain the momentum in a competitive county dominated in recent years by Northside, Warner Robins and Houston County. Bruce’s record was 31-54.
